(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Swiss reinsurer SIGNAL IDUNA Rueckversicherungs AG's (SI Re) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects the benefits of SI Re's ownership by IDUNA Vereinigte Lebensversicherung aG fuer Handwerk, Handel und Gewerbe Group (IL group), which is reflected in a two-notch uplift to its standalone assessment of 'BBB'. Fitch views SI Re as "very important" to IL group under the agency's group rating methodology. The standalone rating reflects SI Re's strong capitalisation and sound underwriting practices. Offsetting factors include SI Re's small size and heightened operational risks, mainly emanating from its dependence on a small number of key staff. Fitch believes SI Re is an integral part of IL group. SI Re benefits from organisational and IT support from the parent company, and from the group's relationship with European mutuals, which form the mainstay of SI Re's customer base. Moreover, 41% of SI Re's premiums in 2015 were related to the inter-group reinsurance programme. Fitch views SI Re's capitalisation as strong. This is supported by SI Re's "extremely strong" score by Prism Factor Based Model at end-2015 and its Swiss Solvency Test margin of 247% (end-2014: 272%). For 2016, we expect that capitalisation will have deteriorated slightly, but to have remained strong. In 2015 SI Re achieved a Fitch calculated combined ratio of 104% (2014: 103%). SI Re has maintained stable combined ratios at/or below 104% in the last six years and Fitch views SI Re's underwriting performance as adequate. In 2016, we expect the combined ratio to have remained in line with the level reported in 2015. With total capital of EUR141 million (2014: EUR140 million) and gross written premiums (GWP) of EUR120 million in 2015 (2014: EUR130 million), SI Re is a small player in the reinsurance market. After a decline in GWP in 2015, SI Re returned to premium growth in 2016. We expect that SI Re will continue to increase premium volumes in 2017. IL group's bottom-line profitability decreased in 2015 driven by a lower underwriting result in both the life and non-life segment. We expect the life underwriting result to have remained under pressure in 2016, due to the negative effects of consistently low interest rates and the requirement to fund an additional reserve introduced by the German regulator due to the current interest rate environment (Zinszusatzreserve). In the non-life segment, IL group achieved a combined ratio of 100.9% in 2015 (2014: 97.5%). We expect the combined ratio to have improved in 2016. IL group is a part of the German SIGNAL IDUNA group, which is headed by four mutual insurance companies. In 2015, the SIGNAL IDUNA group had total GWP of EUR5.6 billion, total assets of EUR52.3 billlion and employed 8,500 staff. RATING SENSITIVITIES Rating triggers for a downgrade include a diminishing of SI Re's strategic importance to IL group in Fitch's view and deterioration of the parent's credit quality, in particular through a significant decrease in capitalisation. Any significant weakening of SI Re's credit profile, for example, as reflected in a Swiss Solvency Test result below 200%, could also lead to a downgrade, although Fitch views this as unlikely. Rating triggers for an upgrade include SI Re becoming "core" to IL group in Fitch's view or a substantial and sustainable improvement in IL group's financial profile. However, Fitch views an upgrade of SI Re as unlikely in the near to medium term. Contact: Primary Analyst Mahsa Delgoshaei Associate Director +49 69 7680 76 243 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 60311 Frankfurt Secondary Analyst Dr Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 7680 76 118 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 