SAO PAULO, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken the
following rating
actions on Sifco S.A. (Sifco):
--Local and Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
affirmed at 'B-';
--USD75 million senior unsecured notes due 2016 affirmed at
'B-/RR4'.
In conjunction with these rating actions, Fitch has downgraded
Sifco's National
Scale rating to 'BB(bra)' from 'BB+(bra).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Sifco's credit ratings reflect the company's weak liquidity,
high financial
leverage, and business risk in the cyclical automotive business.
Sifco is one of
the main suppliers of front axles for trucks and buses in Latin
America, with a
market share of 98%. The ratings also incorporate the company's
volatile
operational margins, limited product and customer
diversification, and the
important commercial relationship with Dana Corporation. The
company's ratings
are constrained by industry cyclicality.
The downgrade in the National Scale rating reflects Sifco's
operational
performance which has been below expectations previously
incorporated in the
ratings.
The Stable Outlook incorporates Fitch's expectations that
Sifco's operational
performance will benefit from the industry's rebound during
2013. The Outlook
also reflects the view that it will have the capacity to better
balance its cash
flow from operations and the execution of its capital
expenditure (capex), thus
reducing the pressure for incremental debt and/or further
weakening of its cash
position. The Stable Outlook also reflects Fitch's expectations
that Sifco will
be able to continue rolling over its short-term debt.
RATING DRIVERS:
Low Liquidity
The company's liquidity position remains weak, as it relies on
Sifco's capacity
to keep refinancing its short-term debt. The company capacity to
refinance this
debt, moderate capex levels, and to improve free cash flow (FCF)
generation will
be key factors during the next 12-month period ended in June
2014. The company
ended June 2013 with cash of BRL126 million (BRL154 million as
of Dec. 31,
2012), and debt payments due during the next 12 months ended in
June 2014 of
BRL303 million. In recent years management has consistently been
able to roll
over its short-term debt while short term proportion of total
debt has remained
historically stable at around 40% of the company's total debt.
During the past
few years, the company was not able to complete a major debt
refinancing and
improve its debt payment schedule.
High Leverage
The ratings incorporate the company's current high leverage.
Sifco's gross
leverage, measured by total debt divided by EBITDA, and net
leverage ratios,
were 8.7x and 7.3x, respectively, for the latest 12 months (LTM)
ended June 30,
2013. Total debt has remained relatively stable for the last 18
months ended
June 2013, totaling BRL758 million. This debt includes BRL261
million of tax
refinancing, one of the company's main source of funds in the
recent years.
Limited revenue growth and neutral FCF are expected during 2013.
The ratings incorporate expectations that the company will see
limited revenue
growth during 2013, with total 2013 revenues around BRL850
million. EBITDA
margin is expected around 8.5% while FCF is expected to be
neutral during 2013.
Preliminary 2013 results indicate a domestic market rebound, as
sales in this
market rose around 10% in the first eight months, compared to
the same period of
2012. However, 2013 revenues are expected to be flat, driven by
Sifco's export
market, as its main U.S. customer, Caterpillar, has slowed down
its purchase
orders and now expects a market recovery toward the second
quarter of 2014. The
company revenues, EBITDA and EBITDA margins were BRL857 million,
BRL76 million,
and 8.9% during LTM June 2013.
During LTM June 2013, the company's FCF was negative BRL66
million resulting in
a negative FCF margin of 8%. FCF calculation for the period
considers BRL 11
million in cash flow from operations (CFFO) minus BRL76 million
in capital
expenditures. FCF is expected to be negative during 2013 in the
low single
digits, which considers some improvement in the company's 2013
CFFO, driven by a
more favorable domestic environment and a more moderate 2013
capex level when
compared with the prior year 2012.
Key Rating Drivers
The ratings are expected to be driven by the development, during
the next few
quarters, of Sifco's liquidity and gross adjusted leverage
resulting from the
company's capacity to balance its CFFO with capex levels.
Further deterioration on company's liquidity and leverage driven
by significant
negative FCF levels could lead to a negative rating action.
Improvement in the
company's liquidity and debt payment schedule as a result of the
completion of a
major refinancing coupled with consistent operational
performance improvement
could lead to a positive rating action.
