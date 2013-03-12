(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the credit
ratings of
Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG), and its operating
partnership, Simon
Property Group, L.P. (collectively, Simon) as follows:
Simon Property Group, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--$39.8 million preferred stock at 'BBB'.
Simon Property Group, L.P.
--IDR at 'A-';
--$6 billion unsecured revolving credit facilities at 'A-';
--$13.4 billion senior unsecured notes at 'A-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
The affirmation of Simon's IDR at 'A-' reflects the resilient
cash flow of the
company's large, high-quality mall and premium outlet portfolio
as well as other
retail real estate interests, which underpin a fixed-charge
coverage ratio
appropriate for the 'A-' rating. Credit strengths also include
the company's
strong management team and track record of accessing multiple
sources of
capital. Leverage, though elevated in recent periods, is
expected remain
consistent with the 'A-' IDR for a large capitalization retail
REIT. The rating
is balanced by Simon's growing development pipeline (largely
re-development
projects), although this risk is mitigated by adequate liquidity
coverage. The
rating takes into consideration the company's continued appetite
for large
acquisitions that temporarily weaken certain debt metrics.
Resilient Cash Flow
Same-store net operating income growth remained positive
throughout the recent
cycle and increased by 4.8% in the mall and premium outlet
segment in 2012,
driven by stable occupancy and re-leasing spreads of 10.8% in
2012. Fitch
expects positive same-store results to continue over the next
12-to-24 months as
lease rollover remains positive driven in part by limited new
supply. Looking
forward, lease expirations are staggered with small shop
revenues expirations of
6.5%, 7.2% and 7.6% in 2013, 2014 and 2015, respectively. Anchor
lease revenue
expirations are immaterial at 0.8% through 2015.
Diffuse Tenant Base
Simon is well positioned to withstand the constantly changing
retailer landscape
given the diversification of its tenant roster. Simon's top
inline tenants as of
Dec. 31, 2012 were The Gap, Inc. (Fitch IDR of 'BBB' with a
Stable Outlook),
which represented 3.2% of base minimum rent, followed by Limited
Brands, Inc. at
2.2% and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. at 1.6%. Top anchor tenants
have a more limited
contribution to base minimum rents and as of Dec. 31, 2012
included Macy's, Inc.
(Fitch IDR of 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook) at 0.5%, J.C. Penney
Co., Inc. (Fitch
IDR of 'B-' with a Negative Outlook) at 0.5%, and Sears Holdings
Corporation
(Fitch IDR of 'CCC' with a Negative Outlook) at 0.2%. Many of
Simon's tenants
are unrated; however, retailer health as measured by sales per
square foot in
Simon's mall and premium outlet portfolio continued an upward
trend to $568 in
4Q'12 from $533 in 4Q'11. Continued growth in tenant sales
supports Simon's
ability to achieve positive same-store NOI growth.
Solid Fixed-Charge Coverage
The above-mentioned favorable operating fundamentals led to
fixed-charge
coverage of 2.9x in 2012, compared with 2.9x in 2011 and 2.7x in
2010. Positive
comparable results, coupled with the company's increased
interest in The Mills
Limited Partnership assets, cash flows from Simon's 28.9%
ownership interest in
Klepierre, and lower cost of debt capital, drove the sustained
increase in
coverage.
Under Fitch's base case in which same-store NOI growth remains
in the low single
digits and the company realizes incremental cash flow from
re-development,
coverage would be in the low-3x range, which would be strong for
the 'A-' IDR.
In a stress case not anticipated by Fitch in which same-store
NOI declines and
incremental cash flow from re-development is muted, fixed-charge
coverage would
remain in the high 2x range, which would still be appropriate
for the 'A-' IDR.
Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as recurring operating
EBITDA including
Fitch's estimate of recurring cash distributions from
unconsolidated investments
less recurring capital expenditures less straight-line
adjustments, divided by
total interest incurred and preferred stock dividends.
Access to Multiple Sources of Capital
Simon has a long track record of accessing multiple sources of
capital,
including in the depths of the financial crisis. Recent notable
transactions
include a $1.2 billion follow-on common stock offering in March
2012 to fund a
portion of the Klepierre investment, a supplemental $2 billion
unsecured
revolving credit facility established in June 2012 bringing
total revolver
capacity to $6 billion, and two bond offerings totaling $1.3
billion in
December 2012. Simon is also an active secured borrower in the
insurance
company, bank, and CMBS markets.
Leverage Expected to be Appropriate
Leverage was 6.0x in 2012, an elevated level compared with 5.6x
in 2011 and 5.7x
in 2010. Debt incurrence associated with various acquisitions
(including
wholly-owned assets and joint ventures) and development projects
drove the
increase in leverage.
Under Fitch's base case, leverage would be in the 5.5x to 6.0x
range over the
next several years, which would be appropriate for the 'A-' IDR
for a large
retail REIT. Under a stress case not anticipated by Fitch,
leverage sustains
above 6.0x, which would be commensurate with a 'BBB+' IDR. Fitch
defines
leverage as net debt to recurring operating EBITDA including
Fitch's estimate of
recurring cash distributions from unconsolidated investments.
Large Portfolio
Simon is the largest publicly traded REIT with an equity market
capitalization
of $57.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2012, and its diversified retail
portfolio
reduces reliance on regional retail drivers. For 2012, the
company's top five
states by NOI contribution were Florida at 14.5%, Texas at
11.2%, California at
11%, New York at 6.8% and Massachusetts at 6.6%, with no other
state exceeding
5.7% of total NOI. Simon also has investments outside the U.S.
via interests in
or joint ventures with local owners (e.g., Calloway Real Estate
Investment Trust
in Canada, Shinsegae International Co. in Korea) that further
diversify its
geographical risk.
Growing Development Pipeline
Simon's U.S. and international development pipeline included
$1.2 billion in pro
rata net cost to complete as of Dec. 31, 2012, and the company
will likely incur
similar annual funding requirements over the next several years.
Projects vary
widely and include new outlet construction, expansions, and
re-configurations.
Unfunded development costs to complete for U.S. projects
represented 2.4% of
undepreciated cost basis assets as of Dec. 31, 2012, which is
still below the
pre-crisis level of 4.2% as of Dec. 31, 2007.
Liquidity coverage is adequate at 1.3x for Jan. 1, 2013 to Dec.
31, 2014,
despite growing development. Fitch defines liquidity coverage as
liquidity
sources divided by liquidity uses. Sources include unrestricted
cash,
availability under Simon's unsecured revolving credit facilities
and projected
retained cash flows from operating activities after dividends.
Uses include pro
rata debt maturities and projected recurring capital
expenditures. If the
company refinances 90% of upcoming secured debt maturities,
liquidity coverage
would improve to 2.2x.
Fitch calculates that the company's common stock dividends and
distributions
represented only 73.1% of funds from operations adjusted for
capital
expenditures and straight-line rents, reflective of substantial
internally-generated liquidity.
Significant Financial Flexibility
Of the company's 329 properties in North America and Asia, 165
are unencumbered,
providing significant financial flexibility. Unencumbered assets
(2012
unencumbered NOI divided by a stressed 7% capitalization rate)
covered unsecured
debt by 2.2x as of Dec. 31, 2012, which is low for the 'A-' IDR.
However,
unencumbered asset quality is strong, with 127 unencumbered
Malls and Premium
Outlets producing sales of approximately $732 per square foot
compared with $568
per square foot for Malls and Premium Outlets overall. In
addition, the
covenants in the company's debt agreements do not restrict
financial
flexibility.
Stable Outlook
The stable outlook is predicated on coverage being strong at or
just above 3x,
offset by leverage sustaining between 5.5x and 6.0x, along with
adequate
liquidity coverage. Simon has a long track record of
acquisitions, including
Prime Outlets in 2010 for $2.3 billion, The Mills Corporation in
2007 for $4
billion, and Chelsea Property Group in 2004 for $5.1 billion.
These transactions
have diversified Simon across the retail spectrum, given SPG
exposure to the
value segment within retail, and provided opportunities to
leverage tenant
relationships and back office capabilities. However, in some
cases such as the
Klepierre investment, certain credit metrics have temporarily
weakened.
Preferred Stock Notching
The two-notch differential between Simon's IDR and preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'A-'.
Based on Fitch Research on 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', available on Fitch's web
site at
www.fitchratings.com, these preferred securities are deeply
subordinated and
have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor
recoveries in the
event of a corporate default.
Rating Sensitivities
The following factors may have a positive impact on Simon's
Ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above
3.0x (coverage
was 2.9x in 2012);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 5.0x
(leverage was 6.0x in
2012).
The following factors may have a negative impact on Simon's
Ratings and/or
Outlook:
--A highly leveraged transaction that materially weakens the
company's credit
profile;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
2.3x;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.0x beyond
2014;
--Liquidity coverage sustaining below 1.0x (this metric is 1.3x
for Jan. 1, 2013
to Dec. 31, 2014).
The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to
investors.
