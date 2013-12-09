(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tatarstan government-owned investment holding company OAO Svyazinvestneftekhim's (SINEK) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable.

Fitch has also affirmed Edel Capital S.A.'s USD250m loan participation notes due 2015 foreign currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The notes are guaranteed by SINEK and the Republic of Tatarstan (RoT: BBB/Stable).

SINEK's ratings are linked to the sub-sovereign rating of the RoT, given the latter's significant influence over the company. Direct support includes the RoT government's explicit guarantee of the USD250m notes (on-lent to SINEK), a USD31m loan as well as significant contributions in kind historically made by the RoT.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Standalone Rating in 'B' Category

SINEK'S business and financial profile are largely constrained by the company's reliance on a dividend stream from a portfolio of non-investment grade companies. Fitch views Sinek's credit profile as subordinate to the weighted credit profile of the portfolio companies due to the lack of direct legal access to operating cash flow and assets, which contributes to SINEK's standalone credit rating in the 'B' rating category. OAO Tatneft (BB+/Stable) remains the main source of dividend income for SINEK, accounting for 76% of total expected dividend income in 2013.

Higher Capex

SINEK anticipates spending up to RUB3.2bn (USD94m) in 2014 and 2015 in support of investment projects on behalf of the RoT. The company plans to finance the investments with internal cash flows, which is neutral for the ratings. Fitch notes that RoT plans significant spending on infrastructure development over the medium term and SINEK's involvement in further projects cannot be excluded.

Liquidity and Deposits

Short-term debt at end-June 2013 totalled USD30.6m and related to a loan from RoT's Ministry of Finance. Cash on the balance sheet at end-June 2013 totalled USD36.4m, while deposits were USD166.3m. Deposits are held mainly at AK BARS Bank (BB-/Stable).

AK BARS Bank

Fitch considers AK BARS Bank's financial situation as a primary concern for SINEK's financial profile. In August 2013, the bank issued RUB5bn (c.USD180m) of bonds. AK BARS rating could come under pressure if there was any major weakening in the relationship between RoT and the bank, for example, as a result of changes in any key senior regional officials or pressure from the federal authorities for RoT to divest its stake in the bank (although neither of these are currently expected by Fitch).

Contingent Liabilities

In July 2012, Ak Bars Bank issued USD600m of bonds, half of which was purchased by a subsidiary of SINEK. At the discretion of Ak Bars Bank's investor holding remaining bonds, SINEK may be obliged to repurchase up to USD50m annually between 2015 and 2017of the bonds placed by the bank in 2012. We view the potential cash outflow as manageable for SINEK depending on the capex amount and donation spending. Notes issued by Ak Bars Bank currently trade above par value.

Debt Structure

SINEK's debt, in addition to the related party loan, primarily includes Edel Capital S.A.'s USD250m loan participation notes on-lent to SINEK. The notes included a put option that became exercisable from August 2012. The redemptions under the put option to date have been insignificant.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that may lead to positive rating action include:

- An upgrade of the RoT's ratings.

Negative: Future developments that may lead to negative rating action include:

- A downgrade of the RoT's ratings.

- Direct and material support provided to SINEK portfolio companies resulting in a significant deterioration of SINEK's financial profile.

- Lack of guarantees on future debt issues may result in the reassessment of the strength of relationship with the RoT.