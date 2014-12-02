(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Singapore's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AAA'. The debt
issue ratings on Singapore's senior unsecured local-currency
bonds are also
affirmed at 'AAA'. The Outlooks on Singapore's Long-Term IDRs
are Stable. The
Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Singapore's of 'AAA' ratings reflect the following key rating
drivers:
- One of Singapore's key credit strengths is the sovereign's
exceptionally
strong balance sheet, which provides the authorities with
significant headroom
to implement counter-cyclical policies in the event of a shock.
Fitch estimates
the sovereign's net foreign assets at end-2013 amounted to 91.7%
of GDP, which
is well over the median of 7.4% for 'AAA'-rated peers.
- Fitch estimates consolidated gross general government debt
(GGGD), excluding
debt held by the state pension fund, was 42.5% of GDP at
end-2013, which is
slightly below the 'AAA' median. However, in contrast to most
other 'AAA' peers,
Singapore has no fiscal financing needs and the debt is partly
issued to develop
the domestic bond market. Net GGD is -1.4%, implying a net
creditor position,
far superior to the 'AAA' median of 40% of GDP, while GGGD is
wholly denominated
in the local currency.
- The Government of Singapore Investment Corporation says it
manages "over
USD100bn" of sovereign financial assets. However, Fitch believes
the figure is
likely to be significantly higher than this. Fitch bases its
credit assessment
on publicly disclosed information, which is sufficient to
support the ratings at
'AAA'.
- Fiscal discipline is another credit positive for Singapore and
is underpinned
by a constitutional mandate that prevents the government from
running fiscal
deficits during its term. Presidential approval is needed to use
the country's
"past reserves" (fiscal reserves accumulated during terms of
previous
governments). The general government fiscal surplus averaged
15.9 % of GDP
annually over 2010-2014.
- Exceptionally strong current account surpluses, averaging more
than 20% of GDP
over the last decade, have generated a large positive net
international
investment position (IIP) equivalent to 190% of GDP at end-2013.
Although Fitch
estimates a slightly weaker current account surplus over the
near- to
medium-term, due to less favourable external conditions, an
appreciating
Singapore dollar and reduced savings because of an ageing
population, it is
still expected to remain strong. Fitch forecasts the current
account surplus to
narrow slightly to 16.5% in 2015 and 16.3% in 2016 from an
estimated 17% in
2014.
- Singapore's favourable business operating environment is
underpinned by
respect for rule of law, strong public institutions and a
supportive tax regime,
which makes the country one of the preferred investment
destinations in the
world. Singapore is ranked as the most favourable destination
for doing business
in the World Bank's latest Ease of Doing Business report.
- Rising income inequality, foreign labour participation and
population growth
remain important political issues. The authorities aim to
maintain economic
growth in the face of an ageing population and a slower rate of
population
growth through structural reforms to raise productivity.
However, weaker
population growth without a strengthened productivity
performance could
ultimately lead to slower trend economic growth. Political
stability remains
underpinned by continued strong support for the ruling People's
Action Party.
- As a small, open economy, Singapore inevitably experiences
greater
macroeconomic volatility than its 'AAA' peers. However, the
strength of
Singapore's sovereign and external balance sheets and the
flexibility of its
economy mitigate risks associated with this.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that downside
risks to the 'AAA'
ratings are not material. Nonetheless, the following risk
factors could result
in negative rating action:
- A severe regional or global economic shock sufficient to force
the sovereign
to draw down past reserves on a scale that impairs the
sovereign's balance sheet
strength. By implication this would have to be more severe than
the global shock
of 2008-2009.
- Sustained rapid credit growth that eventually increases
Singaporean
private-sector leverage to a level significantly above rated
peers and leads to
reduced resilience to macroeconomic volatility.
- A severe banking system crisis could have a major spill-over
into the
economy because of the large size of the banking sector. By
implication this
would have to be more severe than the global shock of 2008-2009.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch assumes that Singaporean authorities will continue to
demonstrate sound
economic policy management and political consensus will remain
behind the
present business-friendly growth model.
- Fitch assumes the continuation of a broadly open global
economic environment
conducive to cross-border trade and investment activity from
which Singapore
strongly benefits.
- Fitch assumes regional geopolitical tensions remain contained
at a level that
does not have lasting repercussions for economic or financial
activity.
