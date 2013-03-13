HONG KONG, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Singapore's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AAA'. The Outlooks
on the ratings are Stable. The agency has also affirmed the
Country Ceiling at
'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1+'.
Key Rating Drivers
The affirmation of Singapore's sovereign ratings reflects the
following factors:
-The 'AAA' ratings are underpinned by Singapore's strong
sovereign balance sheet
that serves to insulate the small and open economy from external
shocks.
Sustained fiscal surpluses have enabled the accumulation of
fiscal reserves of
at least 61.3% of GDP at end-March 2012. Singapore also
possesses large
external buffers with official international reserves reaching
USD259.3bn,
equivalent to 5.4 months of current external payments and 65.2%
of broad money
supply, at end-2012.
-External finances are a rating strength. The sovereign's large
current account
surplus has been a main driver for sustained accumulation of
foreign-exchange
reserves. The country is one of the largest net external
creditors (in
sovereign, bank and non-bank sectors) among 'AAA' peers. Its net
international
investment position (NIIP) reached 276% of GDP in 2011, the
highest among 'AAA'
sovereigns.
-Singapore has a solid track record of fiscal prudence. The
country's fiscal
framework is underpinned by the government's commitment to
balance its budget
over the course of a term. There is limited disclosure on the
balance sheet of
the government's sovereign wealth funds, but the ratings rest
solely on publicly
available information, which understate the sovereign's fiscal
strength. In the
long run, age-related spending is projected to increase due to
ageing
demographics, but this is currently not a rating driver.
-Singapore's ratings are supported by strong economic
performance, which is
underpinned by an attractive investment environment, a low tax
regime and
high-quality public institutions. These factors have contributed
to large
inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) and helped create a
high-income
economy. However, as a small open economy, Singapore's economic
growth is more
volatile than the 'AAA' range median and is more exposed to
global economic
cycles. Nevertheless, Singapore has a demonstrated capacity to
weather economic
volatility, helped by its fiscal flexibility.
-High loss-absorption buffers and a prudent regulatory backdrop
underpin the
strength of Singapore's banking system. Domestic banks maintain
solid asset
quality and are well-capitalised, with a non-performing loan
ratio of 1.2% and
core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 12%-13% at end-2012.
Risks related
to a potential build-up of a property bubble, spurred by
prolonged negative real
interest rates and optimistic prospects for Asia, led the
authorities to
introduce a seventh round of property cooling measures in
January 2013. These
measures, together with banks' strong standalone strength and
healthy household
balance sheets, mitigate downside risks for the domestic banking
sector. The
system may face more risks from growing exposure to high-growth
markets such as
China, India and Indonesia, but this is not a material risk in
the near term.
-There are growing public concerns over the influx of foreign
labour, inflation
and growing income inequality. The political landscape has
prompted the
government to fine-tune its economic model and to focus on
redistribution as
seen in more re-distributive recent budgets. However, Fitch does
not expect
social and political pressure to force changes of policy on a
scale that would
impair Singapore's sovereign credit strengths.
Rating Sensitivities
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that Singapore's
'AAA' rating has
solid fundamental underpinnings. The main factors that could
lead to a negative
rating action, individually or collectively, are:
-severe instability in the banking system, given the banking
sector's large size
in the economy
-a marked erosion of the social consensus behind Singapore's
economic model, or
heightened social discontent resulting in significant shifts in
policy
Key Assumptions
-An international environment that remains conducive to global
trade and
investment flows, which has underpinned the economic success of
the small open
economy for decades. Fitch further assumes Singapore's policy
orientation will
remain outward and geared towards attracting investment into the
country.
-A continued high level of political stability and highly
attractive business
environment.
-Maintenance of robust external and public finances which would
play a key role
in cushioning Singapore from negative effects from a severe
global economic
downturn or financial shocks.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Thung
Associate Director
+852 2263 9921
Fitch (Hong Kong) Ltd
28th Floor, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Art Woo
Director
+852 2263 9925
Committee Chairperson
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to
investors.
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria', dated 13
August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
