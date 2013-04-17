(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of three Singapore banks - DBS Bank Ltd. (DBS), Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) and United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) - including their Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-' with Stable Outlook, and Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-'.

The ratings of DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited (DBSHK) and DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (DBS Taiwan) have also been affirmed, with several new ratings assigned to the latter. A full rating action breakdown is provided below.

Rating Drivers

The Singapore banks' IDRs are driven by their VRs, with the affirmation and Stable Outlooks reflecting Fitch's view that their strong intrinsic financial profiles will remain comparable with their highly-rated international peers over the medium term. Notable credit strengths are the banks' core capitalisation, domestic funding franchises and close regulatory oversight. Sound risk management and generally diversified loan books and earnings also contribute to the banks' demonstrated resilience through economic cycles. These strengths are counterbalanced by potential challenges emanating from Singapore's elevated property prices, and banks' varying regional aspirations, as exposures to less developed markets are likely to gradually climb over the long term.

Rating Sensitivities - VRs and IDRs

Upside is limited for the banks' ratings, which are among the highest of banks in developed countries.

Negative rating actions could arise from a protracted economic downturn that leads to heightened asset quality and capital impairment risks for the banks. However, the likelihood of widespread stress within the banking sector is remote, given the Singapore government's demonstrated willingness in curbing excesses during buoyant periods and mitigating downside risks during difficult times. As such, Fitch believes cyclical credit costs will be manageable and easily absorbed by earnings alone, thus posing little risk to capital.

Regionalisation is also adding pressure to the banks' VRs. Expansion into fast-growing but riskier Asian economies is on-going and likely to continue. To date, this trend has been mitigated by a conservative record in overseas markets, the maintenance of high core capitalisation and steady domestic deposit bases, and Singapore's conservative regulator. In the medium term, however, downward rating pressure could arise from the growing influence on the banks' credit fundamentals of high-growth higher-risk markets such as China, India and Indonesia, through their regional expansion and these economies' rising interconnectedness with many other Asian economies, especially Hong Kong and Singapore. The rating impact could vary depending on the geographical mix, economic dynamics over time, the respective banks' balance sheet strengths and track record as well as on how the Singapore regulator would be adapting to a changing environment.

Deposits will remain central to funding base in all their core markets, with the overall loan/deposit ratio stable within 85%-90%. Wholesale borrowings have remained modest. Core capital is around 12% of risk-weighted assets and 7% of tangible assets, above levels at most highly-rated banks globally. This, together with other forms of stricter prudential rules, highlights the stringent track record of the Monetary Authority of Singapore. These factors will continue to play a role in ensuring that Singapore banks have strong loss absorption qualities and that they will remain resilient through economic cycles.

Rating Sensitivities - Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors

The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors reflect Fitch's view of a very high probability of extraordinary state support, if needed, for Singapore banks. This view stems from the banks' high degree of systemic importance, as they collectively account for around 60% of SGD deposit base. The government's strong ability to extend support is underpinned by its 'AAA' ratings.

A change in the willingness and ability of the government to provide timely support would be negative for the Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors. One development that could lead to such an outcome is the global initiative to reduce implicit state support available to banks.

Rating Sensitivities - Debt Ratings

The ratings of senior notes and commercial paper programmes are the same as the banks' respective Long- and Short-Term IDRs. This is because these debt constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the banks, and rank equally with all their other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Any change in the IDRs would affect these issue ratings.

Subordinated Lower Tier 2 notes are rated one notch below the banks' 'aa-' VRs to reflect their subordination status and the absence of any going-concern loss-absorption features. For Upper Tier 2 notes and preference shares, their ratings are three and five notches, respectively, below the banks' VRs, reflecting the presence of subordination and going-concern loss-absorption mechanisms. The ratings of these securities are sensitive to changes in the VRs.

Rating Sensitivities - Subsidiaries' Ratings

The ratings of DBSHK and DBS Taiwan reflect Fitch's view of an extremely high probability of support from their parent, DBS, if needed. This reflects the core importance of these subsidiaries to DBS's pan-Asia franchise, DBS's full control/ownership and a high level of integration between DBS and the subsidiaries. The ratings also take into account DBS's strong ability to extend extraordinary support on a timely basis. Changes to DBS's ratings or its willingness to extend extraordinary support would affect the ratings of DBSHK and DBS Taiwan.

The list of rating actions is as follows:

DBS

- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'

- Support Rating affirmed '1'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'

- Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AA-'

- Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'F1+'

- Subordinated Lower Tier 2 notes affirmed at 'A+'

- Preference shares affirmed at 'BBB'

DBSHK

- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'

- Support Rating affirmed '1'

DBS Taiwan

- Long-Term IDR assigned at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term IDR assigned at 'F1+'

- Support Rating assigned at '1'

- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(twn)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'

OCBC

- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'

- Support Rating affirmed '1'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'

- Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AA-'

- Commercial paper programmes affirmed at 'F1+'

- Subordinated Lower Tier 2 notes affirmed at 'A+'

- Preference shares affirmed at 'BBB'

UOB

- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'

- Support Rating affirmed '1'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'

- Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AA-'

- Subordinated Lower Tier 2 notes affirmed at 'A+'

- Subordinated Upper Tier 2 notes affirmed at 'A-'

- Preference shares affirmed at 'BBB'