(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sri
Lanka-based consumer
durables retailer Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC's National Long-Term
Rating at
'A-(lka)' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also withdrawn the
expected rating
assigned to Singer's proposed senior unsecured debentures as the
debt issuance
is no longer expected to convert to final ratings in the near
future. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
Singer's rating reflects its strong market leadership, extensive
product and
brand portfolio across different price points and a well-managed
hire purchase
(HP) business, which gives its business model more stability
across economic
cycles. These strengths are counterbalanced by a moderate level
of leverage
(defined as adjusted net debt/EBITDAR) excluding its subsidiary
Singer Finance
PLC, amid high capex and shareholder returns.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strengthening Market Position: Singer is one of two market
leaders in consumer
durables retailing in Sri Lanka. Its market position has
improved in the last
few years, led by the increasing penetration of home appliances
and mobile
phones in the country. Consequently Singer's EBITDA, excluding
its subsidiary
Singer Finance PLC, increased to LKR3.9 billion in 2016 from
LKR1.8 billion in
2014.
Fitch expects demand for white goods and consumer electronics to
weaken in the
next 12-18 months, following the increase in value added tax
(VAT) rate to 15%
from November 2016 from 11%, and rising interest rates. However,
we believe
Singer has the ability to mitigate these challenges, aided by
its extensive
product portfolio across different price points and its strong
brand presence.
Sustained Growth in Digital Media: Fitch expects growth for
Singer's IT and
mobile products to be sustained in the medium term, albeit at a
slower pace. We
believe the segment will continue to benefit from increasing
penetration of 3G
and 4G mobile services in the country, higher smartphone usage
by the younger
population and digitisation spreading across most sectors in the
economy. IT and
mobile products also tend to be at lower price points with
shorter life cycles,
making the demand for them more stable across economic cycles.
Fitch expects
Singer to significantly benefit from this trend in the medium
term, underpinned
by its leading market position in smart-phone retail.
Pressure on Margins Manageable: We expect Singer's EBITDA margin
to contract
slightly in the next 12-18 months because of cost pressures,
which the company
may not be able to fully pass on to customers amid intense
competition. Singer's
sourcing costs have risen because of the increase in
raw-material costs
globally, with the impact to appear in margins after a four to
six month lag, in
line with the company's cycle for import orders. The weakening
Sri Lankan rupee
in the last year has also made Singer's imported inventory more
expensive.
The cost of Singer's locally manufactured inventory has also
risen due to higher
labour costs. However, we expect the margin contraction to slow
in the medium
term. This is because we expect smart-phone sales to increase,
and Singer to
benefit from improving economies of scale and operating
efficiencies as its
business grows.
Leverage to Stabilise: We expect Singer's leverage to remain at
around 4.5x over
the next two years compared with 4.3x at end-2016. The company
is likely to
spend around LKR800 million a year to increase and refurbish its
store network,
while new stores may take longer to be profitable in an
environment of slower
demand. The company is also likely to maintain its dividend
payout policy of
around 60% of net income in the medium term. This would keep its
free cash flow
(FCF) generation negative, leaving limited room for meaningful
deleveraging.
However, Singer has sufficient headroom to increase leverage
while maintaining
its current ratings.
Manageable Investments in Singer Finance: Singer expects to
invest around LKR300
million in its finance subsidiary Singer Finance in the short
term to support
its new ventures. We do not consider the planned capital
injection to be
significant enough to have a negative impact on Singer's rating.
In addition we
do not expect the subsidiary to require support from the parent
in the medium
term due to its strong capitalisation, above-average asset
quality and strong
funding profile.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Singer is a leader in consumer durable retail in Sri Lanka, with
a strong
portfolio of well-known brands and an extensive distribution
network. Singer is
rated one notch above its closest peer Abans PLC
(BBB+(lka)/Stable). This is
because Singer's financial profile is stronger than Abans'.
Abans' business
profile has also weakened relative to Singer due to investments
in non-core
businesses.
Singer is rated one notch higher than DSI Samson Group (Private)
Limited
(BBB+(lka)/Stable) because DSI's business profile is weaker due
to the intense
competition in its domestic footwear business. Diversified
conglomerates
Sunshine Holdings PLC (A(lka)/Stable) and Richard Pieris &
Company PLC
(A(lka)/Stable) are rated one notch above Singer to reflect
their better
business risk profile through cash flow diversity and lower
leverage.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth to slow in the next 12-18 months due to
weakening demand
- EBITDAR margins to contract by about 100bp in the next two
years due to cost
pressures and weaker demand
- Capex to average around LKR800 million a year in the medium
term
- Capital injection of LKR300 million to Singer Finance (Lanka)
PLC in 2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
- Singer's leverage (measured as adjusted net debt/EBITDAR
excluding Singer
Finance) falling below 4.5x on a sustained basis (end-2016:
4.3x)
- Fixed-charge coverage (measured as operating EBITDAR/ interest
paid + rent)
sustained above 1.5x (end-2016: 2.0x)
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- A sustained increase in Singer's leverage to over 5.5x
- Fixed-charge coverage falling below 1.2x on a sustained basis
- Any significant equity support to Singer's 80% subsidiary,
Singer Finance
(Lanka) PLC
LIQUIDITY
Comfortable Liquidity Position: Singer had LKR1.3 billion of
cash and LKR7.4
billion in unutilised credit facilities at end-2016 to meet
LKR2.2 billion of
long-term debt maturing in 2017, leaving the company in a
comfortable liquidity
position. We do not expect the company to generate positive FCF
in the next 12
months because of higher-than-historical capex and high
shareholder returns.
Singer has a further LKR7.9 billion of short-term working
capital debt, which we
expect will be rolled over by lenders in the normal course of
business, given
Singer's growing business and stable operating profile.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(lka)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Long-Term Rating on outstanding senior unsecured
debentures affirmed
at 'A-(lka)'
- National Short-Term Rating on commercial paper affirmed at
'F2(lka)'
- Expected National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(EXP)(lka)' on
proposed senior
unsecured debentures withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA
Vice President
+94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Centre
Colombo
Secondary Analyst
Dilranie Mudannayake
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
