(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Singapore Telecommunications Limited's (SingTel) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), as well as its senior unsecured rating at 'A+'. The agency has also affirmed wholly owned subsidiary SingTel Optus Pty Ltd's (Optus) Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR and senior unsecured rating at 'A'. The Outlooks on both companies' IDRs are Stable. Key Rating Drivers Relative diversification benefits credit: Relative to other 'A' category APAC telcos, SingTel's credit profile reflects its diversified cash flow stream through its dominant market position in Singapore, second market position in Australia through Optus and a leading market position in India, Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand through associates. Low ratings headroom: SingTel's FFO-adjusted net leverage of 1.8x for the financial year ended March 2013 is close to Fitch's negative guidance of 2.0x. However, Fitch does not expect it to worsen given SingTel's stable funds flow from operations (FFO) margin (average FY10-13: 30%-31%) and its ability to internally fund its capex, regular dividends and potential acquisitions. Manageable cash flows: SingTel's FY14 annual free cash flow (FCF) of at least SGD600m, along with a potential sale of stake in Netlink trust and Optus's satellite business, would fund Digital Life's - a business segment of SingTel - acquisition budget of SGD2bn over FY14-FY16. FY14 FFO of SGD5.5bn-5.6bn will cover its capex of SGD2.5bn and dividends of 60%-75% (about SGD2.4bn-2.5bn) of its net income. Fitch expects capex will peak in FY14 as it completes its 4G /Long Term Evolution network expansion in Singapore and Australia. Little EBITDA growth: FY14 EBITDA will be flat as tiered data pricing in Singapore, along with a lower subscriber acquisition cost in Singapore and Australia, will offset the negative effect of reduced mobile termination rates at Optus and general sluggishness in both these markets. Fitch expects associates dividends will increase to over SGD1bn for FY14/15 (FY13: SGD993m) as its Indonesian and Thai associates will pay higher dividends, due to stable competitive dynamics and higher data revenue stream. Parent support: SingTel's 'A+' ratings factor in a one-notch support above its standalone rating to reflect the government of Singapore's (AAA/Stable) majority ownership (52% at end-May 2013) through Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd (Temasek). SingTel is Temasek's largest investment, accounting for about 13% of its total investment value. Fitch believes that Temasek would support SingTel in times of distress given the latter's strategic importance to government based on its fixed-line and wireless infrastructure. Optus-SingTel Links strong: The strength of Optus's links with SingTel lead to an equalisation of its rating with SingTel's standalone credit profile of 'A'. SingTel owns 100% of Optus, and has a majority representation on the company's board. Optus contributed 45% of SingTel's FY13 FFO. Fitch expects Optus's FY14 revenue to decline by low single-digit (FY13: -5%) and absolute EBITDA to remain flat due to cost-saving measures and lower subscriber acquisition cost as it reduces handset subsidies. Rating Sensitivities - SingTel Positive: Although there is limited upside potential to SingTel's rating in the short to medium term, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 1.0x with positive post dividend distribution FCF on a sustained basis - tangible evidence of support from Temasek including an equity injection or a legal guarantee on SingTel's debt Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage rising above 2.0x on a sustained basis - FFO fixed charge coverage falling below 7.0x on a sustained basis (FY13: 7.5x) - weakening of ties between Temasek and SingTel, indicating a change in implied support Rating Sensitivities - Optus Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: -An upgrade of SingTel's standalone ratings or a strengthening of the linkage between SingTel and Optus (e.g. parental legal guarantees) Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - A downgrade of SingTel's standalone ratings or a weakening of the linkage between SingTel and Optus. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Ratings Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', dated 8 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 