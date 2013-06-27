(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Singapore
Telecommunications Limited's (SingTel) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), as well as its senior unsecured
rating at 'A+'.
The agency has also affirmed wholly owned subsidiary SingTel
Optus Pty Ltd's
(Optus) Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR and senior unsecured
rating at 'A'. The
Outlooks on both companies' IDRs are Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
Relative diversification benefits credit: Relative to other 'A'
category APAC
telcos, SingTel's credit profile reflects its diversified cash
flow stream
through its dominant market position in Singapore, second market
position in
Australia through Optus and a leading market position in India,
Indonesia,
Philippines and Thailand through associates.
Low ratings headroom: SingTel's FFO-adjusted net leverage of
1.8x for the
financial year ended March 2013 is close to Fitch's negative
guidance of 2.0x.
However, Fitch does not expect it to worsen given SingTel's
stable funds flow
from operations (FFO) margin (average FY10-13: 30%-31%) and its
ability to
internally fund its capex, regular dividends and potential
acquisitions.
Manageable cash flows: SingTel's FY14 annual free cash flow
(FCF) of at least
SGD600m, along with a potential sale of stake in Netlink trust
and Optus's
satellite business, would fund Digital Life's - a business
segment of SingTel -
acquisition budget of SGD2bn over FY14-FY16. FY14 FFO of
SGD5.5bn-5.6bn will
cover its capex of SGD2.5bn and dividends of 60%-75% (about
SGD2.4bn-2.5bn) of
its net income. Fitch expects capex will peak in FY14 as it
completes its 4G
/Long Term Evolution network expansion in Singapore and
Australia.
Little EBITDA growth: FY14 EBITDA will be flat as tiered data
pricing in
Singapore, along with a lower subscriber acquisition cost in
Singapore and
Australia, will offset the negative effect of reduced mobile
termination rates
at Optus and general sluggishness in both these markets. Fitch
expects
associates dividends will increase to over SGD1bn for FY14/15
(FY13: SGD993m) as
its Indonesian and Thai associates will pay higher dividends,
due to stable
competitive dynamics and higher data revenue stream.
Parent support: SingTel's 'A+' ratings factor in a one-notch
support above its
standalone rating to reflect the government of Singapore's
(AAA/Stable) majority
ownership (52% at end-May 2013) through Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd
(Temasek).
SingTel is Temasek's largest investment, accounting for about
13% of its total
investment value. Fitch believes that Temasek would support
SingTel in times of
distress given the latter's strategic importance to government
based on its
fixed-line and wireless infrastructure.
Optus-SingTel Links strong: The strength of Optus's links with
SingTel lead to
an equalisation of its rating with SingTel's standalone credit
profile of 'A'.
SingTel owns 100% of Optus, and has a majority representation on
the company's
board. Optus contributed 45% of SingTel's FY13 FFO. Fitch
expects Optus's FY14
revenue to decline by low single-digit (FY13: -5%) and absolute
EBITDA to remain
flat due to cost-saving measures and lower subscriber
acquisition cost as it
reduces handset subsidies.
Rating Sensitivities - SingTel
Positive: Although there is limited upside potential to
SingTel's rating in the
short to medium term, future developments that may, individually
or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 1.0x with positive
post dividend
distribution FCF on a sustained basis
- tangible evidence of support from Temasek including an equity
injection or a
legal guarantee on SingTel's debt
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage rising above 2.0x on a sustained
basis
- FFO fixed charge coverage falling below 7.0x on a sustained
basis (FY13: 7.5x)
- weakening of ties between Temasek and SingTel, indicating a
change in implied
support
Rating Sensitivities - Optus
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-An upgrade of SingTel's standalone ratings or a strengthening
of the linkage
between SingTel and Optus (e.g. parental legal guarantees)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A downgrade of SingTel's standalone ratings or a weakening of
the linkage
between SingTel and Optus.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Ratings Methodology', dated 8 August 2012,
August 2012,
'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', dated 8 August 2012
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
