LONDON/PARIS, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Skandinaviska Enskilda
Banken AB's (SEB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+',
Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a+' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on
the Long-term
IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The affirmations are driven by SEB's strong domestic franchise,
particularly in
corporate and merchant banking, its solid capitalisation, its
overall sound
asset quality and its good revenue generation. They also reflect
the group's
higher exposure to larger corporates than at most Nordic peers
as well as its
structural reliance on wholesale funding, although the bank
retained good access
to the debt capital markets in recent years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that SEB will
maintain its
strong domestic operating profile and solid capital ratios
without materially
increasing risk.
Fitch expects SEB to maintain healthy revenue while containing
costs, providing
some upside potential at the pre-impairment operating level. The
agency also
expects loan impairment charges to continue to normalise in
2013, following
significant reversals in the Baltics since 2010. However, SEB's
revenue-generating capacity is viewed by the agency as
potentially more volatile
compared to most regional peers as a result of its stronger
focus on corporate
banking. This, to some extent, also explains SEB's higher cost
base, and cost
efficiency measures remain a key focus for management.
SEB's asset quality is viewed as sound. The bank's domestic loan
portfolio
accounts for around 70% of total lending, and Fitch expects the
economic outlook
in Sweden to remain relatively solid; however the corporate
sector, which is
strongly export-orientated, is not immune to the rest of the
world, and a
continuation of problems in the eurozone may affect SEB's
corporate exposure,
with a risk of potentially few but large problem cases. SEB has
maintained its
reserves at adequate levels, and the stock of impaired loans has
continued to
reduce in 2012, particularly in the group's Baltic operations.
SEB is reliant on wholesale funding, although to a somewhat
lesser extent than
most of its Nordic peers, and hence is sensitive to a prolonged
dislocation in
the debt capital markets. The bank has retained capital markets
access
throughout the financial crisis, in particular in the covered
bond market. Fitch
also expects SEB to keep a significant liquidity portfolio and
continue to
lengthen its liability maturity profile to mitigate wholesale
funding risk.
SEB's solid capitalisation supports its ratings. The group
estimates its Basel
III common equity Tier 1 ratio at 13.1% at end-2012, in line
with its targeted
13%, which compares well with its Nordic and European peers'.
Its leverage ratio
(tangible equity/tangible assets) is slightly higher than that
of similarly
rated Nordic peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Given SEB's already high ratings, greater exposure to potential
corporate or
trading risks and its structural wholesale funding reliance, any
upgrade of the
Long-Term IDR is unlikely.
SEB's reliance on wholesale funding also means that any negative
pressure on the
bank's ratings is most likely to come from an adverse change in
investor
sentiment materially affecting SEB's access to debt capital
markets, a shortened
funding profile and reduced emphasis on liquidity. Pressure on
SEB's ratings
would also be generated if the bank were to increase its risk
profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's expectation
that there is an extremely high probability that the Swedish
state
('AAA'/Stable) would support SEB if required. This is driven by
SEB's importance
within the Swedish financial sector, accounting for 13% of
retail deposits and
23% of corporate deposits, respectively, at end-2012.
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are potentially
sensitive to any
change in Fitch's assumptions around the propensity or ability
(as reflected in
its ratings) of the Swedish state to provide timely support to
the bank if
required. They are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions around the
availability of sovereign support for banks more generally. In
this context,
Fitch is paying close attention to on-going policy discussions
around bank
support and 'bail in', especially in Europe.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by SEB are all
notched down
from SEB's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instruments
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably.
SEB's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the
same considerations
that might affect the Bank's VR.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
SEB's German operation is conducted via SEB AG, its wholly owned
subsidiary.
Given the close integration, SEB AG's debt ratings are aligned
with SEB's. Fitch
does not assign the subsidiary a VR.
SEB AG's ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might
drive a change in
SEB's VR and IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
SEB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Senior Debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated Debt: affirmed at 'A'
Upper Tier 2 instruments: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Hybrid instruments: affirmed at 'BBB'
SEB AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken's ratings above were solicited by,
or on behalf
of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for
the provision of
the ratings.
SEB AG's ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided
by Fitch as a
service to investors.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
