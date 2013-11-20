(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB's (SEB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT

The affirmation of the ratings reflects Fitch's expectation that SEB will maintain its strong domestic operating profile and solid capital ratios without materially increasing risks.

The ratings are driven by SEB's strong domestic franchise, particularly in corporate and merchant banking, its solid capitalisation, its sound asset quality and its strong revenue generation. They also reflect its structural reliance on wholesale funding, although the group has retained good access to debt capital markets.

Fitch expects SEB to maintain revenue growth and contain costs, strengthening pre-impairment operating profitability. Its strategic expansion of retail banking in Sweden supports revenue. Although profit generation from corporate banking is generally more volatile than from retail banking, SEB's corporate franchise has seen fairly stable income through the cycle and puts the bank in a good position to capitalise on economic recovery.

Asset quality should remain sound, driven by a strong domestic loan book, which accounts for around 70% of lending. Fitch expects SEB's corporate lending book to remain resilient. Because Nordic corporates are to a large extent export-orientated and hence vulnerable to the uncertain global outlook, it cannot be ruled out that some individual larger exposures may become impaired.

However, such impact will likely be mitigated by SEB's borrower diversification by industry.

SEB is reliant on capital market funding, although less so than Nordic peers, partly due to its stronger focus on corporate banking. Historically, SEB's corporate deposit base has proven a fairly stable source of funding, driven by its strong customer relationships, particularly in the Swedish market.

Its funding profile makes it sensitive to a prolonged dislocation in debt capital markets, although this is an unlikely scenario in Sweden, in Fitch's view, due to structural features, including a significant captive investor base for covered bonds. SEB maintains a large liquidity portfolio to mitigate funding risk, and Fitch expects the bank to continue lengthening its debt maturity profile. SEB has a good track record of accessing funding markets, particularly for covered bonds.

The bank's risk-weighted capitalisation compares well with its Nordic and European peers. SEB estimated its Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratio at 15% at end-September 2013. Its leverage has been improving; its tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 3.8% at end-September 2013, which is in line with similarly rated European peers'.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT

A continued and sustained improvement in group profitability combined with a strengthening of capital and leverage ratios could provide some upside potential for SEB's ratings. This is provided the bank also maintains sound asset quality and a strong funding and liquidity profile.

Pressure on the ratings is most likely to come from an adverse change in investor sentiment materially affecting SEB's access to debt capital markets, a shortened funding profile or reduced emphasis on liquidity. Larger-than-expected losses in corporate banking would also put pressure on the ratings.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

Fitch believes there is an extremely high probability that support would be forthcoming from the Swedish authorities if required because of SEB's importance within the Swedish financial sector, accounting for 12% of retail deposits and 23% of corporate deposits at end-2012.

RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are potentially sensitive to any change in Fitch's assumptions about the ability (as reflected in its ratings) or willingness of the Swedish state to provide timely support to the bank, if required. They are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the availability of sovereign support for banks more generally.

In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. On 11 September 2013, Fitch outlined its approach to incorporating support in its bank ratings in light of evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide (see "Fitch Outlines Approach for Addressing Support in Bank Ratings" and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths", at www.fitchratings.com).

The Support Rating would be downgraded and the Support Rating Floor revised down if Fitch concludes that potential sovereign support has weakened relative to its previous assessment.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES

Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by SEB are all notched down from SEB's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.

In accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below SEB's VR to reflect below-average loss severity of this type of debt relative to average recoveries. Upper Tier 2 debt and hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated three and four notches below SEB's VR, respectively, to reflect higher loss severity risk of these securities relative to average recoveries (one and two notches from the VR, respectively) as well as high risk of non-performance (an additional two notches).

The ratings of SEB's subordinated debt and other hybrid are therefore broadly sensitive to the same considerations that affect the bank's VR.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY

SEB's German operation is conducted via SEB AG, its wholly owned subsidiary. Given the close integration, SEB AG's debt ratings are aligned with SEB's. As a result, Fitch does not assign the subsidiary a VR. SEB AG's ratings are sensitive to changes to rating drivers of SEB's VR and IDR.

