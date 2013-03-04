(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) and its subsidiaries
SL Green
Operating Partnership, L.P., and Reckson Operating Partnership,
L.P. as follows:
SL Green Realty Corp.
--IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+' (as co-obligor);
--Perpetual preferred stock at 'BB-'.
SL Green Operating Partnership, L.P.
--IDR at 'BB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+' (as co-obligor);
--Exchangeable senior notes at 'BB+';
--Junior subordinated notes at 'BB'.
Reckson Operating Partnership, L.P.
--IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+' (as co-obligor for certain
issuances);
--Exchangeable senior debentures at 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS
The affirmation of SLG's and Reckson's ratings reflect the
company's credit
strengths, including its staggered lease maturity and manageable
debt expiration
schedules, good contingent liquidity in the form of unencumbered
assets and the
company's maintenance of leverage and fixed charge coverage
appropriate for the
rating category. These positive rating elements are balanced by
broader concerns
regarding the midtown Manhattan office leasing environment,
which remains
somewhat dependent on the growth of large financial institutions
and supporting
industries such as law and accounting firms.
APPROPRIATE LEVERAGE
SLG's leverage ratio is strong for the 'BB+' rating at 7.8x as
of Dec. 31, 2012,
down from 8.3x and 8.4x as of Dec. 31, 2011 and 2010,
respectively. Leverage has
improved primarily due to growth in operating property portfolio
cash flows and
interest income from SLG's structured finance investments. Fitch
expects
leverage to sustain in the high 7.0x's level over the next few
years. Fitch
defines leverage as net debt divided by recurring operating
EBITDA, including
Fitch's estimate of recurring cash flow distributions from
unconsolidated joint
ventures.
APPROPRIATE FIXED-CHARGE COVERAGE
The company's fixed-charge coverage ratio was 1.7x for the year
ended Dec. 31,
2012, as compared to 1.6x in 2011 and 1.8x in 2010. Coverage has
remained
in-line for the rating primarily due to free rent periods
offered to tenants,
combined with recurring capital expenditure costs related to new
leases. Fitch
expects coverage to improve slightly as the Manhattan leasing
environment
remains relatively subdued and landlords continue to offer
attractive tenant
improvement packages. Fitch expects this operating softness will
be offset by
lower debt and preferred stock funding costs. Fixed-charge
coverage is defined
as recurring operating EBITDA including Fitch's estimate of
recurring cash flow
distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures less recurring
capital
expenditures and straight-line rents, divided by interest
incurred and preferred
stock distributions.
STRONG AND DIVERSIFIED TENANT BASE
The company's portfolio benefits from tenant diversification
with the top 10
tenants representing only 30% of annual base rent. The largest
tenant,
Citigroup, N.A. ('A' IDR with a Stable Outlook by Fitch),
comprises 6.4% of
SLG's share of annual cash rent. All of SLG's top 30 tenants
that are rated by
Fitch have investment grade ratings.
MANAGEABLE LEASE EXPIRATION PROFILE
The company has a manageable lease expiration schedule with only
37% of
consolidated Manhattan rents expiring over the next five years.
While
approximately 56% of the company's consolidated suburban
property rents expire
over the next five years, the suburban portfolio represents a
fairly limited
portion of the company's total assets and only 9% of 2012 cash
rent.
MANAGEABLE DEBT MATURITIES
Further supporting the ratings is the company's manageable debt
maturity
schedule. Over the next five years, 2017 is the largest year of
debt maturities
with 28% of pro rata debt expiring, with no other year greater
than 16%. In
addition, the company's ratios under its unsecured credit
facilities' financial
covenants do not hinder the company's financial flexibility at
this point in
time.
SOLID UNENCUMBERED ASSET COVERAGE OF DEBT
The affirmations are further supported by SLG's unencumbered
property pool
coverage of unsecured debt, which gives the company financial
flexibility as a
source of contingent liquidity. Consolidated unencumbered asset
coverage of net
unsecured debt (calculated as annualized 4Q 2012 unencumbered
property net
operating income divided by a stressed 7% capitalization rate)
results in
coverage of 1.9x. This ratio is strong for the rating,
particularly given that
Midtown Manhattan assets are highly sought after by secured
lenders and foreign
investors, resulting in stronger contingent liquidity relative
to many asset
classes.
STRONG MANAGEMENT TEAM
The ratings also point to the strength of SLG's management team
given their
knowledge of the Manhattan office sector. This expertise has
been demonstrated
by the company's ability to identify off-market acquisition
opportunities, and
its maintenance of portfolio occupancy and balance sheet
liquidity throughout
the downturn.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY
The Stable Rating Outlook is driven in part by SLG's liquidity
profile. For the
period Jan. 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2014, the company's base case
liquidity coverage
ratio is 1.4x. Fitch calculates liquidity coverage as sources of
liquidity
(cash, availability under the company's unsecured revolving
credit facility,
Fitch's expectation of retained cash flows from operating
activities after
dividends and distributions) divided by uses of liquidity (pro
rata debt
maturities and Fitch's expectation of recurring capital
expenditures).
If secured debt were refinanced at 80% of the maturing balance,
liquidity
coverage would improve to 3.4x. The company's liquidity is also
strengthened by
its conservative common dividend policy, which enables it to
retain substantial
operating cash flow. The company's AFFO payout ratio is low at
approximately 34%
and provides the company with additional financial flexibility.
MIDTOWN LEASING CONCERNS
Offsetting these strengths are Fitch's concerns regarding the
uncertain Midtown
Manhattan leasing environment. While the New York City leasing
environment has
strengthened over the last few years and SLG experienced robust
leasing volumes
in 2012, the company continues to incur significant costs in the
form of tenant
improvements, leasing commissions and free rent incentives as
tenant
inducements, which has placed pressure on the company's fixed
charge coverage.
In addition, a downturn in space demands from the financial
services industry,
which accounts for 36% of SLG's share of base rental revenue,
may result in
reduced cash flows or values of SLG's properties.
RECKSON'S IDR LINKED TO SLG'S
Consistent with Fitch's criteria, 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating
Linkage' dated
Aug. 8, 2012 and available on 'www.fitchratings.com', Reckson's
IDR is linked
and synchronized with SLG's due to strong legal and operational
ties between SLG
and Reckson, including each entity guaranteeing certain
corporate debt of the
other. These equal IDRs are based on the consolidated credit
profile.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between SLG's IDR and preferred stock
rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BB+'.
Based on Fitch Research on 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', available on Fitch's web
site at
www.fitchratings.com, these preferred securities are deeply
subordinated and
have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor
recoveries in the
event of a corporate default.
JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES NOTCHING
The one-notch differential between SLG's IDR and junior
subordinated notes
(trust preferred securities) is consistent with Fitch's criteria
for corporate
entities with an IDR of 'BB+'. These securities are senior to
SLG's perpetual
preferred stock but subordinate to SLG's corporate debt. Holders
of such notes
have the ability to demand full repayment of principal and
interest in the event
of unpaid interest.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on SLG's
Ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 8.0x for
several quarters.
This factor was previously 7.5x and was changed to 8.0x to
reflect the
consistently lower capitalization rates for midtown Manhattan
office buildings
relative to other asset classes (leverage was 7.8x as of Dec.
31, 2012);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above
1.8x for several
quarters (coverage was 1.7x for the 12 months ended Dec. 31,
2012);
--Growth in the size of the unencumbered pool.
The following factors may have a negative impact on SLG's
Ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 9.0x for
several quarters;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
1.5x for several
quarters;
--A liquidity shortfall (base case liquidity coverage was 1.4x
for the period
Jan. 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2014)
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
George Hoglund, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-9149
Committee Chairperson
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs,' Feb. 26,
2013;
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis,' Dec. 13, 2012;
--'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs,' Nov.
12, 2012;
--'Corporate Rating Methodology,' Aug. 8, 2012;
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage,' Aug. 8, 2012.
