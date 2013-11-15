LONDON, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Slovakia's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'A+'. The issue
ratings on Slovakia's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds are also
affirmed at 'A+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable.
The Country
Ceiling is affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency
IDR at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following
factors:
-Membership of the eurozone continues to benefit Slovakia's
economic
development, by promoting a robust institutional framework,
expanding its export
sectors and improving prospects for inward investment. EMU
membership also
limits balance of payments and exchange rate risks.
-Slovakia's real GDP growth remains one of the strongest in the
eurozone and
among Central and Eastern European peers. The impact from weaker
eurozone growth
in 1H13 has led Fitch to revise down its real GDP growth
forecast for 2013 to
0.8% from 1.2% back in May 2013, but the agency expects growth
to recover to
2.2% in 2014.
-A solid banking sector remains a key strength of Slovakia's
ratings. A strong
domestic funding base has facilitated net lending by Slovak
foreign subsidiaries
to their West European parent banks. The average capital
adequacy ratio is high
at 16.9%, and the ratio of loan-to-deposits is conservative at
89%. Fitch does
not view the Slovak banking sector as a material contingent
liability for the
sovereign.
-Improved external finances also support Slovakia's ratings.
Fitch expects the
sovereign to maintain its current account surplus over the
agency's forecast
horizon. Slovakia's lower unit labour costs relative to its
European peers will
continue to support the external competitiveness of its service
and industrial
sectors. The current account will also benefit from the
eurozone's more positive
economic outlook over the medium term. Sustained current account
surpluses would
help to contain Slovakia's gross and net external debt ratios,
which at 77% and
31% of GDP respectively are high relative to 'A' peers of 50%
and -16%
respectively.
-Slovakia's year-to-date fiscal consolidation progress suggests
the sovereign is
on track to bring its headline budget deficit below 3% of GDP by
end-2013.
However, Fitch continues to highlight the sovereign's reliance
so far on one-off
revenue measures to reach fiscal targets, rather than on more
sustainable
consolidation of public expenses. While Slovakia's ratio of
government
expenditure to GDP of 38% (end-2012) is below the eurozone
average of 50%,
further evidence of credible expenditure measures would increase
Fitch's
confidence in the sovereign's ability to improve the medium-term
sustainability
of public finances.
-The authorities remain vigilant on keeping the government
debt-to-GDP ratio
below the constitutional debt ceiling of 57%. Relative to the
eurozone's average
debt-to-GDP ratio of 91%, Slovakia's public debt ratio is
significantly lower,
although worse than 'A' and 'AA' rated medians with debt ratios
of 38% and 27%
respectively. Downside risks to public finances are probable if
economic growth
proves weaker-than-expected. Slovak parliamentary elections fall
in 1H16, the
same time the country will take up EU council presidency;
discipline on public
spending over 2015-2016 could prove challenging.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger a negative
rating action include:
-Failure to implement credible fiscal consolidation that would
stabilise and
ultimately reduce the public debt-to-GDP ratio
-A severe negative growth shock from the eurozone that damages
economic and
fiscal stability
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger a positive
rating action include:
-Meeting or exceeding fiscal targets in a sustainable manner,
stabilising the
government debt ratio and then placing it on a firm downward
trajectory, in
conjunction with higher trend growth
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes the current ruling SMER government will tighten
fiscal policy
broadly consistent with its 2014 budget framework.
Fitch assumes there will be progress in deepening fiscal and
financial
integration at the eurozone level in line with commitments by
euro area
policymakers. It also assumes that the risk of fragmentation of
the eurozone
remains low.
Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for
Slovak foreign
subsidiary banks would be forthcoming from their parent banks.
