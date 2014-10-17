(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Slovenia's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB+'. The Outlooks
on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The issue ratings on
Slovenia's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'BBB+'.
The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AA+' and the
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Slovenia's 'BBB+' ratings reflect the following key rating
drivers:
- Slovenia's gross general government debt (GGGD), at an
estimated 82% of GDP in
2014 (or 70% of GDP net of government deposits), is nearly four
times its 2008
level, and over twice the 'BBB' median, as a result of poor
economic
performance, fiscal slippage and large-scale bank clean-up
operations in 2013
and early 2014. Fitch forecasts that GGGD is near its peak, as
the bulk of bank
recapitalisation and impaired asset transfers has taken place,
the budget
deficit has narrowed, and macroeconomic performance has
improved.
The centre-left government formed in September 2014 by Prime
Minister Miro Cerar
faces a challenging task in bringing the general government
deficit to below 3%
of GDP in 2015, from an estimated 4.4% (3.5% excluding financial
sector
operations) in 2014, to comply with the requirements of the EU's
Excessive
Deficit Procedure. Fitch forecasts that the deficit will only
fall to below 3%
of GDP from 2016.
- Economic activity has recovered faster than expected, and
Fitch now estimates
that real GDP growth will reach 2% in 2014. Nevertheless, the
gap in average
growth between Slovenia and its 'BBB' peers remains wide.
Furthermore, external
risks to Slovenia's small and open economy are on the rise, with
the eurozone
recovery faltering and the likelihood that western sanctions on
Russia (and
Russian counter-sanctions) will remain in place through 2015 and
thus damage the
export prospects of some Slovenian companies (Russia accounts
for 5% of
Slovenia's exports). Fitch thus forecasts that growth will slow
to 1.6% in 2015,
followed by a modest pick-up that will nevertheless leave GDP
growth well below
the 1993-2008 average of 4.2%.
- The banking sector's outlook has improved markedly since the
recent clean-up
operations, but remains fragile. The sector's capital adequacy
ratio stood at
16% in mid-2014, and a small measure of profitability has
returned.
Nevertheless, impaired loans (on Fitch's preferred definition
including doubtful
loans in the 'C' local regulatory definition), while lower than
before the asset
transfer, have stagnated above 20% of the total in 2014. The
rehabilitation of
the banking sector will proceed in parallel with that of the
corporate sector.
Both are likely to take several years still. Net corporate
liabilities are
falling, but were still high in 1Q14 at 106% of GDP.
- At an estimated 24% of GDP in 2014, net external debt is
higher than the 'BBB'
median of 5%. The economy is rebalancing externally at a quick
pace. The current
account is in large surplus (an estimated 5% of GDP in the year
to July 2014)
and Fitch expects it to remain largely in place in 2015-16. This
is helping to
fund bank and corporate deleveraging (the capital and financial
account deficit
amounted to 7% of GDP in the year to July 2014).
- Government financing flexibility has improved as evidenced by
substantial bond
issuance in early 2014 and lower spreads. Increased government
deposits (11.4%
of GDP in 2014 from 9.1% of GDP in 2013) roughly cover expected
gross public
borrowing requirements for 2015, reflecting Slovenia's prudent
approach to debt
management.
- Indicators of human development, governance and per-capita
incomes exceed
comfortably the median of the 'BBB' category. EU and eurozone
membership and a
fairly high value-added and diversified economy also underpin
Slovenia's
sovereign ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. Nonetheless, the following
risk factors
could, individually or collectively, trigger a positive rating
action:
- Budget deficit reduction remaining on track consistent with
the public debt
ratio being placed on a firm downward path
- Increased confidence that bank and corporate balance-sheet
clean-up are
progressing. In this respect, the outcome of the ECB
comprehensive assessment is
important
- Sustained economic recovery, particularly if supported by
structural reforms
such as the privatisation of key state assets
-Significant reduction in the net external debt/GDP ratio
The following risk factors could individually or collectively,
trigger negative
rating action:
- Deterioration in the public debt trajectory resulting from
either widening
budget deficits or the crystallisation on the sovereign balance
sheet of
unexpected liabilities, for example related to banking or
corporate sector
clean-up
- Severe worsening of macroeconomic and/or financing conditions
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Given the uncertainties involved, Fitch does not assume a
contribution from the
realisation of returns on distressed assets held on the Bad
Asset Management
Company (BAMC)'s balance sheet for the purpose of its GGGD
projections. Fitch
makes allowance for only a limited contribution to GGGD
reduction from
privatisation proceeds, given that the sale of significant
assets in the
telecoms and banking sectors is still not certain at this stage.
Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation,
such as that
experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Fitch also assumes the
gradual progress in
deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level
will continue;
key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency union will be
slowly unwound;
and eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy over the
medium term.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
