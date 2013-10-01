(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/WARSAW/MOSCOW, October 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Slovenska Sporitelna's (SLSP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. The Viability Rating (VR) has been upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING SLSP's IDRs are equalised with those of its 100% ultimate shareholder, Erste Group Bank AG (Erste, A/Stable), Fitch classifies SLSP as a 'core' subsidiary for Erste, given the high strategic importance to the group and level of integration with the parent, as well as the subsidiary's geographical proximity and full ownership by Erste. The Stable Outlook on SLSP's Long-term IDR reflects that on Erste. The Support Rating of '1' reflects Fitch's view that there is extremely high probability that support from Erste would be forthcoming if needed. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING SLSP's IDRs could be upgraded in case of an upgrade of Erste's IDRs. However, this is unlikely in the foreseeable future, as Erste's Long-term IDR is at its Support Rating Floor and is driven by potential sovereign support. In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention to ultimately reduce state support for systemically important banks in Europe. This has been demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives at the European Union level aimed at curbing systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might result in Fitch revising Support Rating Floors (SRFs) downwards, although the timing and degree of any change would depend on jurisdiction-specific developments. If the agency changes its view about the propensity of the Austrian authorities to provide support to the major Austrian banks, this would lead to downward pressure on their IDRs, Support Rating and SRFs. Fitch has recently detailed its current thinking about sovereign support for banks in two special reports ('The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' and 'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths', both dated 11 September 2013). Fitch has stated that in cases where sovereign support is seen as weakening, any rating actions will most likely be preceded by Outlook revisions to IDRs, potentially as soon as Q413. KEY RATING DRIVERS: VR The upgrade of SLSP's VR reflects the bank's underlying credit strengths and the relative resilience of the bank's performance in 2012 and H113 to pressures from a slowing economy and increased fiscal burden. Fitch views SLSP's capitalisation as strong given the bank's risk profile. The Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio improved over 2012 and H113 to a quite comfortable 21.3% at end-H113 (end-2012: 20.4%; 2011: 15.11%), equally driven by profits retention (60% and 40% of net income was retained in 2011 and 2012, respectively) and the decrease in capital requirement for credit risk. Fitch believes that funding is a key strength for SLSP. Customer deposits, predominantly from retail customers, are the major funding source, making up 84% of total funding at end-H113. The loans-to-deposit ratio was a comfortable 84% at end-H113, and liquid assets covered around 45% of customer deposits. SLSP is a net borrower from the group, but group funding still only comprised a small 4.4% of liabilities. SLSP's non-performing loans (NPL) ratio improved materially to 5.1% of gross loans at end-H113 from 6.3% at end 2012 (2011: 7.6%), however this reduction has been driven mainly by write-offs and NPL sales. In Fitch's view, underlying asset quality remained stable over H113. The coverage ratio of impaired loans increased to a strong 96% over H113, and uncovered impaired loans accounted for a small 1.5% of FCC at end-H113. Performance in H113 and 2012 was resilient as a reduction in loan impairment charges offset the imposition of the bank levy (the net effect of which in 2012 was around 8% of adjusted pre-impairment operating profit), and margin pressure. Pre-impairment operating profit and net income were a solid 2.47% and 1.59%, respectively, of average assets in H113 (2012: 2.51% and 1.62%). Performance in H213 and 2014 is likely to be somewhat weaker due to regulatory driven reduction of fee income and potential reinforcement of the payments into the Deposit Protection Fund, which were temporarily suspended for H212 and 2013, but Fitch expects the bank's core profitability to remain in line with 'bbb+' rated peers. RATING SENSITIVITIES: VR Fitch considers further changes in the VR as unlikely at present. A further upgrade would require material improvement in the operating environment, supporting business growth and asset quality, while other key credit metrics including capitalisation, funding and liquidity remain at strong levels. A downgrade of the VR could result from significant losses on larger credit exposures, or a significant deterioration in the operating environment. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' 