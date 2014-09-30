(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/WARSAW, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Slovenska
Sporitelna's (SLSP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'
with Negative
Outlook. A full list of rating actions is available at the end
of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The IDRs of SLSP are aligned with those of its 100% shareholder,
Erste Group
Bank AG (Erste; A/Negative/bbb+), reflecting Fitch's view that
SLSP is a 'core'
subsidiary for Erste. This view takes into account the high
level of
parent-subsidiary integration, SLSP's regional proximity and its
importance to
Erste's long-term strategy focussed on central and eastern
Europe.
The Support Rating of '1' reflects Fitch's view that there is
extremely high
probability that support from Erste would be forthcoming, if
needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The Negative Outlook on SLSP's Long-Term IDR mirrors that on
Erste's Long-term
IDR, which at its Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A', is driven
by potential
sovereign support. The Negative Outlook on Erste reflects
Fitch's view that
there is a clear intention by regulators to reduce implicit
state support for
banks in the EU. This is demonstrated by a series of
legislative, regulatory and
policy initiatives, in particular the EU's Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for
eurozone banks.
Therefore, Erste's IDRs are sensitive to further progress on the
BRRD and the
SRM's implementation. Fitch expects to review Erste's ratings
by end-2014 or
1H15.
The 'bbb+' Viability Rating (VR) of Erste is currently two
notches below its
Long-term IDR; hence a lowering of its SRF to 'No Floor' would
at present be
likely to result in a two-notch downgrade of the Long-term IDRs
and a downgrade
of the Short-term IDRs to 'F2' from 'F1' of both the parent and
SLSP.
Fitch expects that the propensity of the parent bank to support
SLSP will remain
strong given the latter's 'core' subsidiary status. However, in
case Erste is
downgraded to the current level of its VR, SLSP's Support Rating
would likely be
downgraded to '2' from '1' to reflect Erste's weaker ability to
provide support,
in case of need. At the 'BBB+' level SLSP's IDRs and Outlook
would then also
become sensitive to the same factors as the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VR
The affirmation of SLSP's VR reflects a continued track record
of resilient
performance, despite a low interest rate environment and fiscal
pressures
constraining overall profitability in the Slovak banking sector.
The VR also
considers SLSP's leading domestic retail franchise, resulting in
stable access
to client base and pricing power that support its core
profitability and
efficiency. In addition, the VR benefits from sound
capitalisation and liquidity
positions, a moderate loans/deposit ratio and stabilising asset
quality.
The VR also factors in Slovakia's moderate economic prospects
(Fitch forecasts a
2.3% growth of GDP in 2014, and an average 3% in 2015-2016),
which would affect
the pace of credit expansion and asset quality trends. The VR
further considers
the bank's sizeable direct on- and off-balance sheet exposure to
the
construction and real estate sectors of 71% of Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) at
end-1H14. These sectors remain troublesome in Slovakia with
generally high
reported default rates.
SLSP grew moderately yoy in 1H14 but ahead of market, driven by
housing finance
where loan demand is encouraged by stable real-estate prices and
low interest
rates. Loan impairment charges remained moderate at around 0.7%
2013-1H14,
reflecting stabilising asset quality while reserve coverage of
problem exposures
is adequate. At end-1H14, SLSP's non-performing loans (NPL)
ratio represented
5.3% of loans, after regular write-offs and following lending
growth, with total
reserves coverage at 84%. Unreserved NPLs accounted for a small
6% of FCC.
SLSP's large deposit franchise, reliant on retail customers, is
stable and
deposit trends remain positive, keeping the loans/deposit ratio
at a comfortable
level below 90%. SLSP's buffer of highly liquid assets is large,
equivalent to
42% of customer deposits. SLSP maintains a net borrower position
with its parent
bank, which contributed a minor 4% of liabilities.
Pre-impairment profitability remained healthy (with
pre-impairment operating
ROAA and ROAE at 2.8% and 26.5%, respectively in 1H14) and is
expected to remain
so in 2014-2015. The bottom line is, however, likely to be
moderately
constrained by a combination of the bank levy and renewed
contribution to the
deposit protection fund in 1H14 (these charges together shaved
19% off the
bank's pre-tax profit in 1H14), with these pressures expected to
ease somewhat
from 2H14. Solid internal capital generation supports the bank's
capital ratios
at sound levels (FCC/risk-weighted assets ratio of 22.6% at
end-1H14), despite
sizeable dividend pay-outs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VR
Material improvement in the operating environment, supporting
business growth
and asset quality, and continued strong financial metrics at
SLSP could generate
upside potential for the VR. It is, however, limited given
SLSP's concentration
in the fairly small Slovak economy and the already rather high
level of its VR.
SLSP's VR would be resilient to a moderate deterioration in the
operating
environment. However, sharp deterioration in the performance of
the eurozone
and, in particular, Slovakia, affecting the bank's asset quality
and performance
could create a downward pressure on the VR as could any material
increase in the
bank's risk appetite.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Keranka Dimitrova
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1223
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen,
Frankfurt am Main,
Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email:
christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
