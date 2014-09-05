(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/BARCELONA, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Small
Business Corporation's (SBC) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'AA-', Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'AA', and
Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are
Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed SBC's senior unsecured bond of USD400m (ISIN:
XS0262227613) at
'AA-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SBC's ratings are equalised with the ratings of Korea
(AA-/Stable/F1+) due to
its public sector status, ownership by the state, the
government's strong
control over the entity and SBC's strategic ties with the state,
which result in
a strong likelihood of extraordinary state support, in case of
need. Fitch has
classified SBC as a dependent public sector entity. Fitch has
applied a top-down
approach in its analysis of SBC.
SBC has a mandate to implement government policies to support
the development
and growth of small and medium entities (SMEs) in Korea. SMEs
lacking in
collateral and with short track records can face difficulty
receiving funding
from the private sector. SBC is the dominant provider of funding
for SMEs not
served by private-sector financing. Its loans are intended to
supplement
commercial loans, have longer maturities, and are provided at
below-market
interest rates. SBC also supports SMEs by providing
non-financial assistance.
The entity's main policy role is to manage and operate the Fund
for
Establishment and Promotion of SMEs (SME Fund) and act on behalf
of the SME Fund
(for example, issuing bonds) under its corporate status. All the
bonds issued by
SBC on behalf of the SME Fund will be the debt obligation of the
SME Fund in
accordance with the SME Promotion Act. Moreover, SBC does not
have a separate
account other than the SME Fund and all expenses incurred by SBC
are included in
the SME Fund. Based on the above factors, Fitch views SBC and
the SME Fund as a
single unit.
SBC is wholly owned by the state, and operates under the aegis
of Small and
Medium Business Administration under the Ministry of Trade,
Industry & Energy,
which is heavily involved in SBC's annual budget supervision and
performance
evaluation. SBC's management is appointed by the government. SBC
is subject to
checks by the government auditor and the external auditor of the
SME Fund is
also appointed by the government. In addition SBC receives
regular capital
injections from the government.
Article 66 of the SME Promotion Act says that the state is
required to replenish
the SME Fund's deficits when the fund's reserves are not
sufficient to absorb
its losses. State support is also evidenced by the annual
capital contributions
by the government, which helps the fund to partially cover
operating losses,
which arise because it makes loans at interest rates below its
funding cost.
Fitch expects losses to remain at around KRW100bn annually in
the medium term.
SBC is a frequent issuer, whose quasi-government status supports
its strong
liquidity and funding channels. Its bond issuance is classified
as
quasi-government securities.
SBC's bonds achieve more favourable pricing as they benefit from
zero-risk
weighting under Basel regulations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action on the sovereign, in conjunction with
continued strong
support from the state, would result in a similar change to
SBC's ratings.
A downgrade of Korea's ratings, significant changes that result
in a dilution in
state ownership and state control, or weakening in SBC's links
with the
government, including the importance of the entity's
public-policy role and
budgeting relationship, could trigger a downgrade. This is
because SBC, under
these circumstances, would no longer be classified as a
dependent public-sector
entity and, therefore, no longer credit-linked to the sovereign
ratings.
