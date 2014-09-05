(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/BARCELONA, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Small Business Corporation's (SBC) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-', Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'AA', and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed SBC's senior unsecured bond of USD400m (ISIN: XS0262227613) at 'AA-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS SBC's ratings are equalised with the ratings of Korea (AA-/Stable/F1+) due to its public sector status, ownership by the state, the government's strong control over the entity and SBC's strategic ties with the state, which result in a strong likelihood of extraordinary state support, in case of need. Fitch has classified SBC as a dependent public sector entity. Fitch has applied a top-down approach in its analysis of SBC. SBC has a mandate to implement government policies to support the development and growth of small and medium entities (SMEs) in Korea. SMEs lacking in collateral and with short track records can face difficulty receiving funding from the private sector. SBC is the dominant provider of funding for SMEs not served by private-sector financing. Its loans are intended to supplement commercial loans, have longer maturities, and are provided at below-market interest rates. SBC also supports SMEs by providing non-financial assistance. The entity's main policy role is to manage and operate the Fund for Establishment and Promotion of SMEs (SME Fund) and act on behalf of the SME Fund (for example, issuing bonds) under its corporate status. All the bonds issued by SBC on behalf of the SME Fund will be the debt obligation of the SME Fund in accordance with the SME Promotion Act. Moreover, SBC does not have a separate account other than the SME Fund and all expenses incurred by SBC are included in the SME Fund. Based on the above factors, Fitch views SBC and the SME Fund as a single unit. SBC is wholly owned by the state, and operates under the aegis of Small and Medium Business Administration under the Ministry of Trade, Industry & Energy, which is heavily involved in SBC's annual budget supervision and performance evaluation. SBC's management is appointed by the government. SBC is subject to checks by the government auditor and the external auditor of the SME Fund is also appointed by the government. In addition SBC receives regular capital injections from the government. Article 66 of the SME Promotion Act says that the state is required to replenish the SME Fund's deficits when the fund's reserves are not sufficient to absorb its losses. State support is also evidenced by the annual capital contributions by the government, which helps the fund to partially cover operating losses, which arise because it makes loans at interest rates below its funding cost. Fitch expects losses to remain at around KRW100bn annually in the medium term. SBC is a frequent issuer, whose quasi-government status supports its strong liquidity and funding channels. Its bond issuance is classified as quasi-government securities. SBC's bonds achieve more favourable pricing as they benefit from zero-risk weighting under Basel regulations. RATING SENSITIVITIES A positive rating action on the sovereign, in conjunction with continued strong support from the state, would result in a similar change to SBC's ratings. A downgrade of Korea's ratings, significant changes that result in a dilution in state ownership and state control, or weakening in SBC's links with the government, including the importance of the entity's public-policy role and budgeting relationship, could trigger a downgrade. This is because SBC, under these circumstances, would no longer be classified as a dependent public-sector entity and, therefore, no longer credit-linked to the sovereign ratings. Contacts: Primary Analyst Terry Gao Director +852 2263 9972 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Fernando Mayorga Managing Director +34 93 323 8407 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 