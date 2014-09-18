(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed two
classes of SMART ABS
Series 2013-4PP Trust's asset-backed floating-rate notes. The
transaction is a
securitisation of Australian automotive and equipment lease
receivables
originated by Macquarie Leasing Pty Limited (Macquarie Leasing).
The
affirmations are as follows:
AUD563.9m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0021242) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD21.2m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0021259) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook
Stable
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that the available credit
enhancement and
excess spread is able to support the current rating, the stable
credit quality
and performance of the pool, and Fitch's expectations of
Australia's economic
conditions.
The performance of the transaction is well within Fitch's
expectations. At July
2014, net losses since closing had reached 0.24% of the original
portfolio
balance and 30+ day delinquencies were 0.48%, below Fitch's 2Q14
ABS Dinkum
reading of 1.14%. To date, excess spread has been more than
sufficient to cover
for losses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
In Fitch's rating sensitivity analysis, the likelihood of a
downgrade of the
notes is currently remote, based on the transaction's
performance to date.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Brenden Asplin
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0340
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Macquarie Leasing Pty
Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
information about
the rated notes is public.
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating
Criteria", dated 4 August
2014; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds", dated 14
May 2014; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds:
Derivative Addendum", dated 14 May 2014 "APAC Consumer ABS
Rating Criteria",
dated 24 July 2014, are available on Fitch's website at
www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.