(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, October 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Indonesia-based PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk's (Smartfren) National
Long-Term Rating
at 'CC(idn)'. At the same time, Fitch has also affirmed
Smartfren's IDR603bn
bond's National Rating at 'CC(idn)'.
The bond was originally IDR675bn in size and it was issued in
2007 by PT
Mobile-8 Telecom Tbk, Smartfren's former legal-entity name prior
to the
acquisition of PT Smart Telecom.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Poor Cash Flow Generation: Smartfren has been unprofitable on
an EBITDA basis
since 2008 as a result of its shrinking subscriber base that
continued until
2010 and increasing operating expenses. However, the losses have
been narrowing
- to IDR500bn in 2012 from IDR1.1trn in 2011 - as its data
subscriber pool
expanded. Although Smartfren expects to be profitable in 2014,
Fitch believes
that the company will still not generate enough cash flows to
meet its
obligations.
Reliance on Continuous Funding: Smartfren raised an additional
USD90mn from
First Anglo Financial and issued during H113 the last IDR600bn
of mandatory
convertible bonds (MCBs) from a total issue of IDR4.7trn.
However, the company
still does not have funds to meet its debt, interest, and lease
obligations
maturing in 2014 and 2015. Despite successfully reducing its
losses and raising
additional loans, Fitch believes that Smartfren will need to
raise more funds to
meet its obligations in the next two years.
Uncertain Source of Funds: To meet its obligations, Smartfren
has had to use
equity-related funding, such as rights issues and MCBs. However,
given the
volatility of equity value and the uncertainty of cash receipts,
the ratings do
not factor in any future equity-related injections. Sources of
funding to meet
obligations in 2014 and 2015 are still uncertain as the company
is pursuing
financing options.
Debt-for-equity Conversion Offer: Smartfren had previously
executed
debt-for-equity conversions with some bondholders and suppliers,
although the
conversion rates were low. The agency believes Smartfren's
management may offer
further debt-for-equity swaps to creditors. Fitch classifies
such swaps as
distressed debt exchange (DDE) in which creditors face a
substantial reduction
from the initial terms. A DDE would lead to the company being
assigned a
Restricted Default (RD(idn)) National Long-Term Rating.
Weakening Competitiveness: Indonesian code division multiple
access (CDMA)
operators, such as Smartfren, are struggling to compete with the
dominant GSM
companies after losing their competitive advantage in the form
of cheaper
tariffs. Smartfren's weak cash flow generation and limited
ability to raise
additional funding make it even more difficult to compete
meaningfully against
GSM operators. Fitch believes that struggling CDMA players may
participate in
consolidation to boost their competitive positions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Improvements in both trading and liquidity
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating include:
- Failure to secure new funding to meet obligations
- Announcement of a further debt-for-equity swap offer, which is
likely to be
considered a DDE
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Olly Prayudi
Analyst
+62 21 2902 6412
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Prudential Tower 20th Floor
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79
Jakarta 12910
Secondary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Associate Director
+65 67967235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel:
+65 67 96 7234,
Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage' dated 5 August 2013 and
'Distressed Debt
Exchange' dated 3 August 2013, are all available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Distressed Debt Exchange
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
