(Repeat for additionals subscribers)
May 30 (The following statement was released by the rating
agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Smile Securitisation Company
2007 B.V. notes, as follows:
Class A (NL0000169142): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
Class B (XS0288450736): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative
Class C (XS0288453599): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative
Class D (XS0288455370): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 0%
Class E (XS0288455883): affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE 0%
The transaction is a cash flow securitisation of a static pool of originally
EUR4.91bn of loans to SMEs, originated by ABN AMRO Bank N.V (A+/Negative/F1+) in
the Netherlands.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the notes reflects increased credit enhancement for the
class
A to D notes over the last 12 months, as well as the transaction's switch to a
sequential pay-down structure. During this period the transaction saw EUR214m
being repaid, of which 97% was allocated to the class A notes. This has reduced
its portfolio factor (defined as current portfolio balance/original portfolio
balance) to 22.5% from 27.3%. Principal payments switched to sequential from pro
rata after cumulative defaults (currently 2.36% of the transaction's initial
balance) exceeded the closing trigger level (2.2%).
The portfolio's lowest-rated bucket (loans which the originator believes are
or
are close to defaulting on their obligations) increased marginally to 12.1% from
11.6%, although the weighted average recovery of defaulted assets remains high
at 72% (down marginally from 75%). Cumulative net losses from worked out
obligations remain low at 0.4%, up marginally from 0.29%, and continue to be
covered by the reserve fund.
The uncapped reserve fund balance is currently reported at EUR6.7m, down
from
EUR10.1m a year ago and provides further subordinated protection to the senior
notes. The principal deficiency ledger remains at zero as it has since closing
in 2007.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A 0.75x recovery rate multiplier, or a 1.25x default rate multiplier, would
lead
to a two-notch downgrade for all note classes.