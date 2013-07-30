(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italian
insurer Societa Reale
Mutua di Assicurazioni's (RMA) and its Spanish subsidiary Reale
Seguros
Generales's (Reale Seguros) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings at 'BBB+'.
The Outlooks are Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects RMA's good underwriting performance,
improving
capitalisation and strong net profitability in 2012. RMA's
consolidated net
profit was EUR76m in 2012, the highest result since 2007 despite
adverse
non-recurring items. The affirmation also reflects RMA's main
Italian
subsidiary, Italiana Assicurazioni's (Italiana) enhanced
profitability and
tangible signs of a successful turnaround in 2012. RMA's rating
is also
underpinned by Reale Seguros's resilience to challenging market
conditions in
Spain.
The Negative Outlook continues to reflect RMA and Reale
Seguros's large exposure
to the eurozone debt crisis through their close linkage to the
local economies
as well as through their holdings of Italian and Spanish
sovereign and bank
debt. Group ratings are currently capped by the rating of Italy
(LT IDR:
'BBB+'/Negative).
RMA's consolidated non-life combined ratio was 100.2% at
end-2012, above 2011's
99%, resulting in a small underwriting loss. However, this was
due to the
negative impact of the earthquake in the Emilia region in May
2012. Excluding
the effects of natural catastrophes, the ratio would have been a
strong 93.5%.
Prior-year reserves developed favourably, in particular in
long-tail lines such
as motor third-party liability and general liability, which
Fitch views
positively. Fitch also expects that RMA's regulatory solvency
will remain strong
(end-2012: 210%) and better than Italian and European peers,
despite negative
pressure from the Italian and Spanish debt holdings.
Fitch had concerns a year ago about the effectiveness of
Italiana's turnaround
as the company was trailing RMA in restoring underwriting
profitability due to
the weaker quality of its insurance portfolio. These concerns
have diminished,
as Italiana posted a result from ordinary operations of EUR116m
in 2012 versus a
loss of EUR106m in 2011. The company also displayed positive
reserve
developments, with 0.9% prior-year reserves being released in
calendar-year
2012. Combined with a general improvement of claims frequency in
the motor
business, this returned a loss ratio of 97.4% in 2012
(underwriting profit)
versus 106.1% in 2011 (underwriting loss), although non-motor
lines remain
unprofitable. Fitch therefore believes Italiana's turnaround is
proving
successful and this improving trend is sustainable.
Fitch assesses RMA's investment policy as prudent, with
investments well
diversified across industries. Exposure to risky assets and any
individual
corporate issuer is low. However, the investment portfolio
continues to be
negatively affected by the large exposure to Italian sovereign
debt, a common
feature of Italian insurers. In addition, 10% of group
investments are allocated
to real estate, comprising properties in Italy and Spain. These
properties are
in prime locations and of a solid quality, in Fitch's view, but
the risk remains
that their liquidity could deteriorate rapidly if the Italian
and Spanish
economies deteriorate further.
Fitch continues to view RMA's diversification into the Spanish
market through
Reale Seguros as a positive rating factor. The company has been
an important
contributor to RMA's earnings since 2005, a period during which
earnings from
the Italian operations have been under pressure.
Fitch believes Spain is a key market for RMA and that support
would be provided
to Reale Seguros from RMA if needed. As a result, Fitch
continues to view Reale
Seguros as a "core" entity to RMA as defined in the agency's
Insurance Rating
Methodology, and this is reflected in its rating. Real Seguros's
rating is also
supported by the company's profitable underwriting results,
solid capitalisation
and strong reserving policies, amid challenging operating
conditions in the
Spanish non-life insurance market.
RATING SENSITIVITES
An upgrade of RMA's ratings is unlikely in the near term as the
ratings are
capped by the rating of Italy.
A downgrade of Italy would be likely to lead to a downgrade of
RMA. Other key
rating triggers for a downgrade include the combined ratio
deteriorating to
above 105%, the group's regulatory solvency ratio falling below
150%, and
significant investment losses triggered by further deterioration
in the Italian
economy or Italian sovereign debt values.
As Fitch considers Reale Seguros to be core to the RMA group,
its rating is
aligned with that of RMA. Therefore, any change in RMA's rating
would lead to a
corresponding change in Reale Seguros's rating. In addition,
Reale Seguros's
rating could be downgraded if Fitch's view of the strategic
importance of this
entity to the group changes.
