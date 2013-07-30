(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italian insurer Societa Reale Mutua di Assicurazioni's (RMA) and its Spanish subsidiary Reale Seguros Generales's (Reale Seguros) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects RMA's good underwriting performance, improving capitalisation and strong net profitability in 2012. RMA's consolidated net profit was EUR76m in 2012, the highest result since 2007 despite adverse non-recurring items. The affirmation also reflects RMA's main Italian subsidiary, Italiana Assicurazioni's (Italiana) enhanced profitability and tangible signs of a successful turnaround in 2012. RMA's rating is also underpinned by Reale Seguros's resilience to challenging market conditions in Spain. The Negative Outlook continues to reflect RMA and Reale Seguros's large exposure to the eurozone debt crisis through their close linkage to the local economies as well as through their holdings of Italian and Spanish sovereign and bank debt. Group ratings are currently capped by the rating of Italy (LT IDR: 'BBB+'/Negative). RMA's consolidated non-life combined ratio was 100.2% at end-2012, above 2011's 99%, resulting in a small underwriting loss. However, this was due to the negative impact of the earthquake in the Emilia region in May 2012. Excluding the effects of natural catastrophes, the ratio would have been a strong 93.5%. Prior-year reserves developed favourably, in particular in long-tail lines such as motor third-party liability and general liability, which Fitch views positively. Fitch also expects that RMA's regulatory solvency will remain strong (end-2012: 210%) and better than Italian and European peers, despite negative pressure from the Italian and Spanish debt holdings. Fitch had concerns a year ago about the effectiveness of Italiana's turnaround as the company was trailing RMA in restoring underwriting profitability due to the weaker quality of its insurance portfolio. These concerns have diminished, as Italiana posted a result from ordinary operations of EUR116m in 2012 versus a loss of EUR106m in 2011. The company also displayed positive reserve developments, with 0.9% prior-year reserves being released in calendar-year 2012. Combined with a general improvement of claims frequency in the motor business, this returned a loss ratio of 97.4% in 2012 (underwriting profit) versus 106.1% in 2011 (underwriting loss), although non-motor lines remain unprofitable. Fitch therefore believes Italiana's turnaround is proving successful and this improving trend is sustainable. Fitch assesses RMA's investment policy as prudent, with investments well diversified across industries. Exposure to risky assets and any individual corporate issuer is low. However, the investment portfolio continues to be negatively affected by the large exposure to Italian sovereign debt, a common feature of Italian insurers. In addition, 10% of group investments are allocated to real estate, comprising properties in Italy and Spain. These properties are in prime locations and of a solid quality, in Fitch's view, but the risk remains that their liquidity could deteriorate rapidly if the Italian and Spanish economies deteriorate further. Fitch continues to view RMA's diversification into the Spanish market through Reale Seguros as a positive rating factor. The company has been an important contributor to RMA's earnings since 2005, a period during which earnings from the Italian operations have been under pressure. Fitch believes Spain is a key market for RMA and that support would be provided to Reale Seguros from RMA if needed. As a result, Fitch continues to view Reale Seguros as a "core" entity to RMA as defined in the agency's Insurance Rating Methodology, and this is reflected in its rating. Real Seguros's rating is also supported by the company's profitable underwriting results, solid capitalisation and strong reserving policies, amid challenging operating conditions in the Spanish non-life insurance market. RATING SENSITIVITES An upgrade of RMA's ratings is unlikely in the near term as the ratings are capped by the rating of Italy. A downgrade of Italy would be likely to lead to a downgrade of RMA. Other key rating triggers for a downgrade include the combined ratio deteriorating to above 105%, the group's regulatory solvency ratio falling below 150%, and significant investment losses triggered by further deterioration in the Italian economy or Italian sovereign debt values. As Fitch considers Reale Seguros to be core to the RMA group, its rating is aligned with that of RMA. Therefore, any change in RMA's rating would lead to a corresponding change in Reale Seguros's rating. In addition, Reale Seguros's rating could be downgraded if Fitch's view of the strategic importance of this entity to the group changes. 