(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italian
insurer Societa
Reale Mutua di Assicurazioni's (RMA) and its core Spanish
subsidiary Reale
Seguros Generales's (Reale Seguros) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings at
'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the group's improved profitability in
1H13, with a
pre-tax profit at EUR95m, compared with EUR61m in 1H12, due to a
stronger
contribution from the Italian business, while Spanish insurance
operations
continued to provide a positive contribution to the RMA group's
earnings.
The affirmation also reflects Fitch's expectation that RMA will
report improved
underwriting results, strong capitalisation and net
profitability in 2013. RMA's
rating is also underpinned by Reale Seguros's resilience to
challenging market
conditions in Spain.
The Negative Outlook solely reflects RMA's and Reale Seguros's
large exposure to
the eurozone through their holdings of Italian and Spanish
sovereign and bank
debt. Group ratings are capped by the rating of Italy
(BBB+/Negative).
RMA's consolidated non-life combined ratio was 93% at end-1H13,
a strong
improvement from 109% in 1H12, when the underwriting result was
negatively
impacted by an earthquake in Italy.
Fitch assesses RMA's investment policy as prudent, with a low
exposure to risky
assets and well-diversified investments. However, the investment
portfolio
continues to be negatively affected by its large exposure to
Italian sovereign
debt (EUR4.3bn or 2.3x consolidated shareholders' funds), a
common feature of
Italian insurers.
In addition, 10% of group investments are allocated to real
estate, comprising
properties in Italy and Spain. These properties are in prime
locations but there
is negative pressure on both residential and commercial
properties stemming from
the challenging operating environment in these countries.
Liquidity and earnings
generated by these investments could therefore deteriorate
rapidly if adverse
market conditions persist, particularly in Italy.
Fitch continues to view RMA's diversification into the Spanish
market through
Reale Seguros as a positive rating factor. The company has been
an important
contributor to RMA's earnings since 2005. Real Seguros's rating
is also
supported by the company's profitable underwriting results,
solid capitalisation
and strong reserving policies, despite challenging operating
conditions in the
Spanish non-life insurance market.
RATING SENSITIVITES
An upgrade of RMA's rating is unlikely in the near term as the
ratings are
capped by the rating of Italy.
A downgrade of Italy could lead to a downgrade of RMA. Other key
rating triggers
for a downgrade include the group's combined ratio deteriorating
to above 105%,
the consolidated regulatory solvency ratio falling below 150%
(2012: 210%), and
significant investment losses triggered by further deterioration
in the Italian
economy.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11
January 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.