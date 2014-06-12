(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/FRANKFURT, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Societe de
Financement Local (SFIL) Long-term local and foreign currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'AA' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F1+'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect strong support by the French State
(AA+/Stable/F1+) for
Societe de Financement Local (SFIL) as its majority and
reference shareholder
(75% of capital) and SFIL's importance as a key funding source
for the French
public sector. The Stable Outlook mirrors that of France's
ratings.
SFIL is considered as a development bank by the European
Commission (EC) since
it addresses the funding needs of the French local public
sector. Given the
political and economic importance of the French local
authorities, Fitch
believes SFIL is a strategic state asset.
The State has pledged its support to SFIL and its 100%-owned
subsidiary Caisse
Francaise de Financement Local (CAFFIL), a covered bond issuer.
The State's
ability to provide support is underpinned by SFIL's status as a
development
bank, which allows direct state capital intervention under
European state aid
regulations. We believe it is highly likely that the State will
provide the
necessary support to prevent a resolution of SFIL.
Fitch considers that the State is the only entity able and
willing to ensure the
viability of SFIL's business model and its capital needs,
notably to cover
potential losses stemming from CAFFIL's existing loan portfolio.
We therefore
consider SFIL a state-dependent entity but notch down its
ratings from the
sovereign's as there is no first-demand guarantee and also to
reflect timeliness
issues related to potential support. The ratings apply solely to
SFIL as CAFFIL
is separately rated by Fitch.
SFIL is restructuring the portfolio of structured loans included
in CAFFIL's
cover pool, having reduced it by EUR0.9bn in 2013 to EUR7.6bn.
SFIL benefits
from state help through a national support fund aimed at
compensating local
authorities for part of the loans' restructuring costs. The
State also intends
to introduce legal measures aimed at reducing litigation risks
regarding those
loans.
In 2013, EUR3bn (20% market share) loans to local authorities
were originated
through SFIL's partnership with La Banque Postale (LBP,
A+/Stable/F1). SFIL's
loans must comply with the terms agreed with the EC, notably in
pricing.
SFIL's Tier 1 regulatory capital ratio, consolidated with
CAFFIL, was 30% at
end-2013. It was only marginally affected by SFIL's negative net
results
(negative EUR69m in 2013).
SFIL's funding is based on a EUR12.5bn credit line from
shareholder Caisse des
depots et consignations (CDC, AA+/Stable/F1+) and a EUR1.1bn
credit line from
LBP. Around EUR43.5bn of CAFFIL's assets are eligible for
central bank repo.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded if there is a perceived
weakening of potential
state support. A downgrade of France would also be reflected in
SFIL's ratings.
The ratings could be upgraded if the State provides an
unconditional,
first-demand guarantee on SFIL's liabilities. SFIL's ratings
would also be
upgraded upon a similar rating action on France.
