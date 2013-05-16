(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Societe
Generale's (SG)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Negative
Outlook and
Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. At the same time, the agency has
affirmed the Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a-', Support Rating Floor at 'A+' and Support
Rating at '1'. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's
Global Trading
and Universal Bank (GTUB) periodic review. Fitch's outlook for
the sector is
stable. Positive rating drivers include improved liquidity,
funding,
capitalisation and more streamlined businesses, all partly
driven by regulation.
Offsetting these positive drivers are substantial earnings
pressure, regulatory
uncertainty and heightened legal and operational risks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SG's Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating, Support Rating
Floor and senior
debt ratings continue to reflect potential support from France
('AAA'/Negative),
if required, and the Long-term IDR is at the same level as its
Support Rating
Floor. The Negative Outlook on SG's Long-term IDR reflects that
on France's
Long-term IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating, Support Rating
Floor and senior
debt ratings are sensitive to a decrease in France's ability (as
measured by its
rating) and willingness to support SG. A downgrade of France's
Long-term IDR by
one notch (to 'AA+') would lead to a downgrade of SG's Support
Rating Floor,
Long-term IDR and senior debt rating to 'A' and Short-term IDR
to 'F1'.
The IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are also
sensitive to a change
in Fitch's assumptions around the availability of sovereign
support for French
banks. There is a clear political intention to ultimately reduce
the implicit
state support for systemically important banks in Europe and the
US, as
demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives
aimed at curbing
systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might result
in Fitch revising
Support Rating Floors downwards in the medium term, although the
timing and
degree of any change would depend on developments with respect
to specific
jurisdictions. In this context, Fitch is paying close attention
to ongoing
policy discussions around support and 'bail in' for eurozone
banks. Until now,
senior creditors in major global banks have been supported in
full, but
resolution legislation is developing quickly and the
implementation of creditor
"bail-in" is starting to make it look more feasible for
taxpayers and creditors
to share the burden of supporting large, complex banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
SG's VR benefits from its solid and well-performing franchise in
French retail
and commercial banking and its leading global franchise in
equity derivatives.
However, the VR also factors in challenges around a somewhat
fragmented business
mix and underperformance in CEE/Russia as well as earnings
volatility from
corporate and investment banking (CIB) business. Further
negative VR drivers
include a high gross impaired loans ratio and a smaller
liquidity buffer than at
other GTUBs. Counterbalancing these, a key driver for the VR is
management's
focus on strengthening its balance sheet in terms of both
liquidity and capital.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The bank's VR could be downgraded if performance in
international retail banking
fails to improve and contribute to material earnings
diversification. This could
arise from significant erosion in asset quality in CEE/Russia or
from an
inability to increase earnings generation.
In CIB, SG is showing some success in expanding its eurobond
activity and has
established itself as a leading player in the euro corporate
bond market, where
it has natural synergies with its large French corporate
customer base. Its VR
is sensitive to its sustaining this success, while managing risk
appropriately
so as not to be caught by any hike in impairment charges.
Moreover, negative pressure on the VR could come if the bank
were to add to the
fragmentation of its business mix and indicate a lack of
strategic focus, for
example by making a significant opportunistic acquisition that
did not fit with
one if its core businesses. The VR is also sensitive to SG
continuing to
strengthen capitalisation and liquidity. Fitch does not expect
to upgrade SG's
VR in the near term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by SG and SG
Capital Trust III
are all notched down from SG's VR in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in SG's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
Societe Generale Acceptance N.V., SG Option Europe and SG
Structured Products
Inc. are wholly owned financing subsidiaries of SG whose debt
ratings are
aligned with that of SG based on an extremely high probability
of support if
required and whose ratings are sensitive to the same factors
that might drive a
change in SG's IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Societe Generale
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Lower Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Upper Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Hybrid capital instruments: affirmed at 'BB+'
Societe Generale Acceptance N.V.
Market-linked guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Senior notes: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'
Senior guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A+'
SG Option Europe
Market-linked guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Senior notes: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'
SG Capital Trust III
Preferred stock: affirmed at 'BB+'
SG Structured Products Inc.
Senior notes: affirmed at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alain Branchey
Senior Director
+33 (0) 1 44 29 91 41
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau,
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1075
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012; 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012 and
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
dated 5 December
2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.