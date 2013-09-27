(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sodexo
SA's (Sodexo)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
ratings at 'BBB+'.
The Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation reflects Sodexo's well-established business
profile as a global
leader in on-site service solutions for foodservice and facility
management
activity. The group also enjoys leading global positions in the
healthcare and
education segments and holds the number two worldwide positions
in motivation
solutions for service vouchers and cards activity. The financial
profile remains
in line with the current ratings, as Sodexo continues to
generate positive free
cash flow (FCF) after dividends and Fitch expects this to
continue.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Resilient Business Profile
Sodexo continues to show strong resilience despite continuing
macroeconomic
pressures. The affirmation reflects the company's consistent
free cash flow
(FCF) generation, broad customer base, geographic and end market
diversity and
high, steady retention rates. Overall, Fitch views Sodexo's
credit profile as
stable and its credit metrics continue to remain in-line with
Fitch's
expectations.
Continued Organic Growth
Fitch expects the company to continue to grow organically, while
also allocating
a portion of its positive FCF generation towards bolt-on
acquisitions. As such,
Fitch considers Sodexo's appetite for bolt-on acquisitions as a
substitute for
investments in organic expansion. The agency views Sodexo as
having adequate
financial flexibility to implement these cash deployment
initiatives while still
maintaining a financial profile consistent with a 'BBB+' rating.
In its rating
case projections, Fitch assumes, on average, around EUR475m to
be allocated
between dividend payments, share buy backs and bolt-on
acquisitions per annum
through 2016.
Strong Liquidity
Sodexo's liquidity continues to be viewed as strong and Fitch
expects the
company will maintain adequate financial flexibility over the
intermediate term.
Sodexo reported a cash position of EUR1.2bn at H113. Liquidity
is further
supported by committed credit facilities of up to EUR600m and
USD800m that
mature in July 2016, of which EUR435m was utilized at H113.
Sodexo faces debt
maturities of EUR500m and EUR880m in March 2014 and January
2015, respectively,
which are expected to be refinanced prior to maturity.
Stable Financial Metrics
Due to the substantial cash holdings, Fitch's analysis considers
Sodexo's
leverage metrics both on a net and gross basis. Lease-adjusted
funds from
operations (FFO) leverage ratios improved in FY12 to 3.0x (2.3x
net of cash)
from 3.4x (2.6x net of cash) in FY11 due to a combination of
debt repayment and
profitability improvement. Fitch projects Sodexo's metrics to
remain stable over
the intermediate term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
-A sustained deleveraging through debt repayment leading to FFO
adjusted gross
leverage falling permanently below 2.5x
-FFO fixed charge cover ratio above 5.0x
-FCF before dividends/total adjusted debt margin above 25%,
along with sustained
group operating EBIT margin between 6.5%-7.5%.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
-Negative like-for-like sales growth and significant EBIT margin
erosion
combined with FFO adjusted gross leverage remaining above 3.5x
-FFO fixed charge cover ratio below 4.0x and FCF before
dividends/total adjusted
debt margin below 18% (currently 19%).
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Bryant Bedwell
Associate Director
+44 020 3530 1581
Supervisory Analyst
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 020 3530 1155
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 020 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
