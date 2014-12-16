(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sodexo SA's (Sodexo) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation reflects Sodexo's well-established business profile as a global leader in on-site service solutions for foodservice and facilities management activities. This is despite challenging market conditions in parts of its European businesses. The group also enjoys leading global positions in the healthcare and education segments and holds the number two worldwide positions in benefits and rewards for service vouchers and cards activity. Despite the inherent low profitability in the business, Sodexo maintains an adequate financial profile in line with the ratings, as it continues to generate positive free cash flow (FCF) after dividends. We expect this profile to continue into 2015. KEY RATING DRIVERS Resilient Business Profile Sodexo continues to show strong business resilience despite the continuing challenging economic environment. The affirmation reflects the company's consistent FCF generation, broad customer base and end market geographic diversity. Sodexo operates in an industry with strong credit attributes such as large contracted revenues and low renewal risk. This is highlighted by the high and improving retention rates (reaching 93.4% in FY14 vs 92.5% in FY13), as well a healthy new business win rate (7% year-on-year). Overall, Fitch views Sodexo's business profile as stable. M&A to Support Low Organic Growth Fitch expects the company to continue to grow low single-digit organically, despite a recent deceleration, while also allocating a portion of its positive FCF generation towards bolt-on acquisitions. Fitch considers Sodexo's appetite for bolt-on acquisitions as a substitute for investments in organic expansion, which has been slowing down since FY13. The agency views Sodexo as having adequate financial flexibility to implement these cash deployment initiatives while still maintaining a financial profile consistent with a 'BBB+' rating. In its rating case projections, Fitch assumes on average around EUR470m-EUR550m to be allocated between shareholder remuneration (including dividend payments), and bolt-on acquisitions per annum through FY18. Long-term Outsourcing Trend We expect the long-term trend towards outsourcing of foodservices to support continued sales and profit growth over the medium term as a large portion of the foodservice market relates to facilities which are still self-operated. This is particularly the case in emerging markets, where this trend has been accelerating in the past few years. This positive trend in emerging markets (on a constant currency basis) allowed Sodexo to offset the slowdown posted by Remote Services in FY14. Efficiency Measures Due to growing pressure from clients cutting costs and increasing competition, Sodexo implemented a plan to improve efficiency and reduce costs at beginning of FY13. Despite the large payment outflows needed to fund this plan (EUR166m of costs incurred from September 2012 to February 2014), Fitch views these measures positively. We believe that further margin uplift is achievable in the coming years although our forecasts show a slightly slower improvement than management's target of 50bp annually for each of the next five years. Strong Liquidity Fitch continues to view Sodexo's liquidity as strong and Fitch expects that the company will maintain adequate financial flexibility over the medium term. Sodexo reported a cash position of EUR2.7bn at FY14. Sodexo faces debt maturities of EUR880m in January 2015, following which the cash balance will reduce to a more regular level. Liquidity is further supported by committed credit facilities of up to EUR600m and USD800m that mature in FY18, of which EUR215m was utilised at FY14, and strong cash flow generation ability. Stable Financial Metrics Due to the upcoming repayment of EUR880m of bonds in January 2015, Sodexo has issued several tranches of debt leading to higher gross credit metrics and higher cash on balance sheet temporarily. Lease-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) leverage ratios reached 5.1x in FY14 (2.1x net of cash) from 3.6x (2.3x net of cash) in FY13. Due to the combination of debt repayment, profitability improvement and strong cash flow generation, we however project that Sodexo's metrics will remain in line with the ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating action include: -A sustained deleveraging through debt repayment leading to FFO adjusted gross leverage falling permanently below 2.5x. -FFO fixed charge cover ratio above 5.0x. -A sustained group operating EBIT margin between 6.5-7.5% leading to stronger FCF and FCF before dividends/total adjusted debt margin above 25%. -Evidence that cost efficiencies are improving operating margins to a level comparable with Compass Group PLC. Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: -Negative like-for-like sales growth and significant EBIT margin erosion combined with FFO adjusted gross leverage remaining above 3.5x. -FFO fixed charge cover ratio below 4.0x and FCF before dividends/total adjusted debt margin below 18%(currently around 12% as restructuring expenses are recorded above FFO). -Evidence of significant non-renewal of contracts. KEY RATING DRIVERS Resilient Business Profile Sodexo continues to show strong business resilience despite the continuing challenging economic environment. The affirmation reflects the company's consistent FCF generation, broad customer base and end market geographic diversity. Sodexo operates in an industry with strong credit attributes such as large contracted revenues and low renewal risk. This is highlighted by the high and improving retention rates (reaching 93.4% in FY14 vs 92.5% in FY13), as well a healthy new business win rate (7% year-on-year). Overall, Fitch views Sodexo's business profile as stable. M&A to Support Low Organic Growth Fitch expects the company to continue to grow low single-digit organically, despite a recent deceleration, while also allocating a portion of its positive FCF generation towards bolt-on acquisitions. 