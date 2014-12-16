(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sodexo
SA's (Sodexo)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
ratings at 'BBB+'.
The Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation reflects Sodexo's well-established business
profile as a global
leader in on-site service solutions for foodservice and
facilities management
activities. This is despite challenging market conditions in
parts of its
European businesses. The group also enjoys leading global
positions in the
healthcare and education segments and holds the number two
worldwide positions
in benefits and rewards for service vouchers and cards activity.
Despite the
inherent low profitability in the business, Sodexo maintains an
adequate
financial profile in line with the ratings, as it continues to
generate positive
free cash flow (FCF) after dividends. We expect this profile to
continue into
2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Resilient Business Profile
Sodexo continues to show strong business resilience despite the
continuing
challenging economic environment. The affirmation reflects the
company's
consistent FCF generation, broad customer base and end market
geographic
diversity. Sodexo operates in an industry with strong credit
attributes such as
large contracted revenues and low renewal risk. This is
highlighted by the high
and improving retention rates (reaching 93.4% in FY14 vs 92.5%
in FY13), as well
a healthy new business win rate (7% year-on-year). Overall,
Fitch views Sodexo's
business profile as stable.
M&A to Support Low Organic Growth
Fitch expects the company to continue to grow low single-digit
organically,
despite a recent deceleration, while also allocating a portion
of its positive
FCF generation towards bolt-on acquisitions. Fitch considers
Sodexo's appetite
for bolt-on acquisitions as a substitute for investments in
organic expansion,
which has been slowing down since FY13. The agency views Sodexo
as having
adequate financial flexibility to implement these cash
deployment initiatives
while still maintaining a financial profile consistent with a
'BBB+' rating. In
its rating case projections, Fitch assumes on average around
EUR470m-EUR550m to
be allocated between shareholder remuneration (including
dividend payments), and
bolt-on acquisitions per annum through FY18.
Long-term Outsourcing Trend
We expect the long-term trend towards outsourcing of
foodservices to support
continued sales and profit growth over the medium term as a
large portion of the
foodservice market relates to facilities which are still
self-operated. This is
particularly the case in emerging markets, where this trend has
been
accelerating in the past few years. This positive trend in
emerging markets (on
a constant currency basis) allowed Sodexo to offset the slowdown
posted by
Remote Services in FY14.
Efficiency Measures
Due to growing pressure from clients cutting costs and
increasing competition,
Sodexo implemented a plan to improve efficiency and reduce costs
at beginning of
FY13. Despite the large payment outflows needed to fund this
plan (EUR166m of
costs incurred from September 2012 to February 2014), Fitch
views these measures
positively. We believe that further margin uplift is achievable
in the coming
years although our forecasts show a slightly slower improvement
than
management's target of 50bp annually for each of the next five
years.
Strong Liquidity
Fitch continues to view Sodexo's liquidity as strong and Fitch
expects that the
company will maintain adequate financial flexibility over the
medium term.
Sodexo reported a cash position of EUR2.7bn at FY14. Sodexo
faces debt
maturities of EUR880m in January 2015, following which the cash
balance will
reduce to a more regular level. Liquidity is further supported
by committed
credit facilities of up to EUR600m and USD800m that mature in
FY18, of which
EUR215m was utilised at FY14, and strong cash flow generation
ability.
Stable Financial Metrics
Due to the upcoming repayment of EUR880m of bonds in January
2015, Sodexo has
issued several tranches of debt leading to higher gross credit
metrics and
higher cash on balance sheet temporarily. Lease-adjusted funds
from operations
(FFO) leverage ratios reached 5.1x in FY14 (2.1x net of cash)
from 3.6x (2.3x
net of cash) in FY13. Due to the combination of debt repayment,
profitability
improvement and strong cash flow generation, we however project
that Sodexo's
metrics will remain in line with the ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
-A sustained deleveraging through debt repayment leading to FFO
adjusted gross
leverage falling permanently below 2.5x.
-FFO fixed charge cover ratio above 5.0x.
-A sustained group operating EBIT margin between 6.5-7.5%
leading to stronger
FCF and FCF before dividends/total adjusted debt margin above
25%.
-Evidence that cost efficiencies are improving operating margins
to a level
comparable with Compass Group PLC.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
-Negative like-for-like sales growth and significant EBIT margin
erosion
combined with FFO adjusted gross leverage remaining above 3.5x.
-FFO fixed charge cover ratio below 4.0x and FCF before
dividends/total adjusted
debt margin below 18%(currently around 12% as restructuring
expenses are
recorded above FFO).
-Evidence of significant non-renewal of contracts.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 20 3530 1155
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ilana Elbim
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1644
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com.
