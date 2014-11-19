(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has affirmed Sony
Corpration's (Sony) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of 'BB-'. The Outlook has been revised to Stable from
Negative. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Outlook: The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's
expectations of steady
progress with restructuring. However, we believe that Sony's
profitability,
excluding Sony Financial Holdings (SFH), remains fragile and is
subject to
currency risks. Sony said that every JPY1 decline against the US
dollar
decreases operating profit by JPY3bn. The company's loss of
technology
leadership, the high competition in its key products and low
profitability in
the electronics business will continue to constrain the ratings.
Profitability Improvement: Fitch believes that Sony's
restructuring efforts
should help stabilise its profitability at the current level. In
1H of the
financial year ending 31 March 2015 (FYE15), profitability was
enhanced by
product mix improvement and headcount reductions and other
streamlining measures
implemented in the past 12 months. Excluding goodwill
impairments, losses of the
discontinuing PC business, profits from asset sales and
insurance recoveries,
ex-SFH operating EBIT was JPY139bn in 1HFYE15, against a loss of
JPY52bn in
1HFYE14.
Highly Competitive Markets: Fitch believes stiffer competition
in Sony's key
products will continue to constrain its margin recovery. Sony
recently cut its
TV and smartphone shipments forecasts yet again, following
meaningful previous
cuts in July. We expect Sony will continue to struggle to
achieve the scale
required for the smartphone business to be a success, given the
intensifying
competition in midrange to low-end from Chinese brands and
increasingly
commoditized high-end segments. For TV, we expect it will remain
a challenge to
achieve a significant margin improvement above breakeven, given
the intense
price competition.
Weak Cash Generation: Fitch expects Sony's ex-SFH profitability
will remain
weak, and this will continue to constrain its cash generation.
Though ex-SFH
free cash flow (FCF) finally turned positive in FYE14, we expect
its ex-SFH
pre-dividend FCF to remain small in the next two to three years.
However, Sony's
decision to halt dividends until the completion of its
restructuring and a
recovery in its financial profile should protect from further
deterioration in
FCF and liquidity.
Adequate Liquidity: Fitch expects Sony's liquidity to remain
adequate. At
end-September 2014, Sony had unrestricted cash of JPY456bn,
compared with its
debt due within one year of JPY232bn. The company also had
unused credit
facilities of JPY750bn at end-September 2014. The company
continues to have good
access to capital markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include (for Sony excluding SFH):
- sustained negative operating EBIT margin (FYE14: -2.1%)
- funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage sustained
above 5.0x
(FYE14: 7.6x)
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include (for Sony excluding SFH):
- sustained operating EBIT margin above 1%
- FFO-adjusted leverage is sustained below 4.5x
LIST OF RATING ACTIONS:
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB-';
Outlook revised to
Stable from Negative
Local-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-'
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B'
