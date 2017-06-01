(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South
Africa's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB+' with a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on South Africa's senior unsecured
foreign- and
local-currency bonds and on the sukuk trust certificates issued
by RSA Sukuk No.
1 Trust have also been affirmed at 'BB+'. The Short-Term
Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs and the rating on the short-term
local-currency securities
have been affirmed at 'B'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed
at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
South Africa's ratings are weighed down by low trend GDP growth,
sizeable
contingent liabilities and deteriorating governance. Positively,
they are
supported by deep local capital markets, a favourable government
debt structure
and a track record of fairly prudent fiscal and monetary policy.
A cabinet reshuffle at the end of March, which triggered an
earlier downgrade of
South Africa's ratings, is likely to undermine governance of
state-owned
enterprises (SOEs), weaken fiscal consolidation and reduce
private sector
investment as a result of weaker business confidence. While
efforts to improve
the SOE governance framework will continue, implementation
decisions, for
example on appointments of senior SOE management, will hamper
these efforts and
could lead to weaker financial positions of SOEs and higher
contingent
liabilities for the government.
As the new Finance Minister has emphasised, the government's
commitment to
existing fiscal targets still stands. As a result, it is
unlikely that the
government will raise its expenditure ceilings which have served
as a key anchor
for fiscal policy. The government is also likely to implement
some tightening
if, as is expected, revenue underperforms but the adjustment
will be
insufficient to keep deficit targets on track.
Senior ANC and government leaders have emphasised that the
government's recent
rhetoric of "radical socioeconomic transformation" signals no
fundamental change
and that the government remains focused on the long-standing
goal of inclusive
growth. Documents released ahead of the ANC policy conference in
June also
indicate policy continuity, including on the sensitive issue of
land
expropriation. Severe tensions within the ANC also limit the
ability to make
radical policy changes but they also undermine policy
predictability as it is
unclear which factions will prevail on individual policy issues.
In-fighting within the ANC will remain particularly strong ahead
of the
electoral conference in December 2017, when the ANC will select
a new party
president. The new party leader will likely become the country's
president after
national elections in 2019 or earlier. Even after the electoral
conference,
policy will still be influenced by competing factions in the ANC
and the
government will juggle multiple complex policy objectives, in
particular
improving business confidence and addressing the high degree of
inequality.
South African GDP growth remains a key rating weakness, with a
five-year average
of just 1.6% compared with a 'BB' category median of 3.5%.
Growth fell to just
0.3% in 2016 and is expected to rise only moderately to just 1%
in 2017 and 1.8%
in 2018, as political uncertainty will continue to weigh on
private investment.
The recovery reflects lower inflation combined with stable wage
growth, which
will boost real consumer income. In addition, a record harvest
in 2017 will
boost growth after a severe drought had weighed on GDP growth in
2016.
The government's February budget projected the consolidated
national government
deficit to narrow to 3.1% of GDP in FY17/18 (year end March) and
2.8% in FY18/19
from 3.4% in FY16/17. However, this relied on optimistic GDP
growth forecasts of
1.3% for 2017 and 2% for 2018 and benign assumptions for tax
multipliers.
Particularly the gains from tax measures of 0.6% of GDP are
uncertain. We expect
the government to announce some expenditure cuts in its
medium-term budget
policy statement in October, but this will not fully offset the
tax shortfall.
As a result, we foresee a consolidated national government
deficit of 3.3% in
FY17/18 and 3.1% FY18/19.
South Africa's general government debt, at 52.6% of GDP
(including local
government debt) in March 2017, is above the 'BB' and 'BBB'
category medians of
51% and 41%, respectively. We expect debt to continue rising
over the next two
years, to 55.1% of GDP in FYE19. However, the low share of
foreign currency debt
in total debt, at 11.5% compared with a 'BB' median of 51%, and
the long average
maturity of its bonds of 14.7 years reduce the risk of financing
difficulties.
The government has guarantees for SOEs, independent power
producer contracts and
public-private partnerships of ZAR445 billion (10.1% of GDP). In
addition, at
FYE16 SOEs' debt without an explicit government guarantee
totalled ZAR463
billion (10.5% of GDP). Given the weak state of SOE finances,
the problems in
SOE governance and the importance of SOEs for the country's
economy and
politics, the risk that some of this debt will land on the
sovereign balance
sheet is substantial.
The risks are illustrated by the problems of South African
Airways, which the
Ministry of Finance deems technically insolvent, although its
liabilities are
small. Eskom, as the biggest recipient of government guarantees,
received
significant capital injections from the government in 2015 but
is not expected
to require further support in the near term. South Africa's plan
to build 9.6GW
of nuclear electricity capacity, to be implemented by Eskom,
could raise
government exposures significantly. However, a court decision in
April has
significantly delayed progress towards signing procurement
contracts, as the
government will need to relaunch consultations.
South Africa's current-account deficit has narrowed to 3.2% of
GDP in 2016 from
a peak of 5.9% in 2013 and is likely to remain around 3% in 2017
and 2018. Weak
growth of domestic demand, particularly import-intensive private
investment, has
led to import compression. A weak rand has also improved the
competitiveness of
domestic goods and services. Recent strengthening of prices for
some of South
Africa's key export commodities will also support export
receipts and the strong
harvest will reduce the need for food imports. Reserves are low
relative to
financing requirements and the high commodity share in exports
adds to
volatility in export receipts, but the fully flexible exchange
rate will act as
a buffer for external financing shocks.
Most indicators of economic development are in line with 'BB'
category medians.
GDP per capita at market prices is estimated at USD5,246 for
2016, compared with
a median of USD5,058. The World Bank's governance indicator, at
the 59th
percentile, is well above the 'BB' median but this may not
adequately reflect
governance issues that were highlighted in the recent state of
capture report by
the public prosecutor and governance may deteriorate as a result
of the
government reshuffle. The rating is supported by a sound banking
sector, which
has a Fitch Bank Systemic Risk Indicator of 'bbb'.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns South Africa a score equivalent
to a rating of
'BBB' on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
Macroeconomic Performance, Policies and Prospect: -1 notch, to
reflect South
Africa's weak growth prospects relative to the 'BB' and 'BBB'
category medians,
with important repercussions for public finances.
Structural Features: -1 notch, to reflect the expected
deterioration in
governance standards, particularly related to SOEs.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year-centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following risk factors could, individually or collectively,
result in
negative rating action:
- A marked increase in the government debt/GDP ratio or in
contingent
liabilities;
- A further deterioration in South Africa's trend GDP growth,
for example, due
to sustained uncertainty about economic policy;
- Rising net external debt to levels that raise the potential
for serious
financing strains.
The following risk factors could, individually or collectively,
result in
positive rating action:
- A substantial strengthening in trend GDP growth;
- An improvement in governance that is supportive of public
finances and the
business climate;
- A marked narrowing in the budget deficit and a reduction in
the government
debt/GDP ratio.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch expects global economic trends and commodity prices to
develop as outlined
in Fitch's Global Economic Outlook.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jermaine Leonard
Director
+852 2263 9830
Committee Chairperson
Michele Napolitano
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1882
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Sukuk (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
