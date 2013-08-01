(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Absa Bank
Limited (Absa
Bank), FirstRand Bank Limited (FirstRand), Investec Bank Limited
(Investec
Bank), Nedbank Limited (Nedbank) and The Standard Bank of South
Africa Limited
(SBSA) and their respective rated holding companies. Fitch has
also assigned
Standard Bank Group Limited (SBG) a Long-term National Rating of
'AA(zaf)'. The
Outlooks are Stable. Standard Bank Plc (SB Plc), a 100% UK
subsidiary of SBG and
SBSA, Taipei branch has also been affirmed. A full list of
rating actions is at
the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
The major South African banks all have strong domestic
franchise, which
underpins stable core earnings, sophisticated risk management,
and acceptable
liquidity and capitalisation. This is offset by South Africa's
weakening
operating and economic environment and considers the banks' high
loan
concentration within South Africa and a high proportion of
liquid assets
invested in domestic government securities.
The 'bbb' Viability Ratings (VR) of Absa Bank, Absa Group
Limited (Absa),
FirstRand, Nedbank Group Limited (Nedbank Group), Nedbank, SBSA
and SBG are
effectively capped by the operating environment at this rating
level. Investec
Bank and Investec Limited's (Investec) VRs are one notch lower
at 'bbb-'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
The VRs of these entities could be sensitive to a material
weakening of asset
quality and long-term earnings potential in an uncertain
economic environment
and/or a reduction in capital. Asset quality could be vulnerable
to customer
affordability in the event of sharp interest rate increases in a
tightening
cycle. If the South African sovereign was downgraded by one
notch, Fitch
believes that the VRs of the major banks could converge.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior debt of the major
South African
groups, excluding Absa are driven by their intrinsic strength as
indicated by
their VRs. Absa and Absa Bank's IDR and senior debt are driven
by potential
support from 55.5%-parent, Barclays Bank Plc (Barclays,
A/Stable) and have been
affirmed at 'A-'. Absa's and Absa Bank's IDRs are notched once
from Barclays'
rating, reflecting Fitch's view of Absa and Absa Bank as
strategically important
subsidiaries.
The National Ratings of the major banking groups have been
affirmed and are
driven by the entities' Long-term local currency IDRs. National
Ratings reflect
the creditworthiness of an issuer relative to the best credit in
the country.
The ratings of SB Plc are driven by SBG's IDR because it is an
integral part of
the group with a high degree of fungibility of capital and
liquidty. SBSA,
Taipei Branch's National Ratings are driven by SBSA's foreign
currency IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES- IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Outlooks on the major South African banking groups IDRs are
Stable. The IDRs
of the major banking groups are sensitive to a change in their
VRs, except Absa
whose IDRs are driven by Barclays' support.
If the VRs of the major banks excluding Absa were downgraded,
their IDRs would
also be downgraded as they are driven by the banks' intrinsic
strengths.
The IDRs of Absa and Absa Bank could be affected by a change in
Barclays' rating
or willingness to provide support or a downgrade of South
Africa's Country
Ceiling from 'A-'.
Upward potential for the ratings would need to be supported by
an improving
operating environment.
The banks' National Ratings are sensitive to their relative
creditworthiness
compared with the best credit in the country and with peers.
Negative rating
action on FirstRand, Investec, Nedbank and Standard Bank would
occur if there
was a material weakening of asset quality and/or capital
adequacy relative to
peers. Absa's National Ratings are sensitive to changes in
Barclays' ratings
and/or willingness to provide support.
The ratings of SB Plc would be sensitive to any changes to
SBG's. The ratings of
SBSA, Taipei Branch would be sensitive to any change to SBSA's
IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- SUPPORT RATING
FirstRand, Investec Bank and SBSA's Support Ratings (SR) of '3'
reflect a
moderate probability of support from the South African
authorities. The SRs
('5') of Investec and SBG reflect Fitch's view that support
would flow directly
to the operating entities if required.
Nedbank's and Nedbank Group's SRs of '2' are derived from the
potential support
from 52%-parent Old Mutual Plc ('A-'/Negative). Fitch considers
that support
would flow to either entity in the event of need. Similarly,
Absa's and Absa
Bank's SRs of '1' are derived from the extremely high
probability of support
from Barclays if required.
SB Plc's Support Rating of '2' reflects a high probability of
support from SBG.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS
The SRs of FirstRand, Investec Bank and SBSA would be sensitive
to any perceived
reduction in the willingness or ability of the South African
authorities to
support the banks.
The SRs of Absa, Absa Bank, Nedbank and Nedbank Group would be
sensitive to a
change in Fitch's perception of the ability or propensity to
support from the
respective parents if required. Reduced propensity could be
signified by public
statements or a reduction in shareholding or an indication of an
intention to
sell. A ratings-sensitive reduction in ability from the current
SRs could follow
a multi-notch downgrade of the respective parents.
SB Plc's SR could be sensitive to SBG's willingness or ability
to provide
support. The SR of '2' would be sensitive to a two-notch
downgrade of SBG's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES -SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The SRFs of 'BB+' for FirstRand, Investec Bank and SBSA are
driven by their '3'
SRs. The 'NF' SRFs of Investec and SBG reflect Fitch's view that
support would
flow directly to the operating entities if required. The SRFs
are sensitive to
the same factors as a change in the SRs.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER
HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by FirstRand,
Investec Bank,
Nedbank and SB Plc are all notched down from the VRs of 'bbb'
for FirstRand and
Nedbank, 'bbb-' for Investec Bank and SBSA's VR of 'bbb' for SB
Plc in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in the VRs but
also to any change in Fitch's view of non-performance or loss
severity risk
relative to the banks' viability.
A Special Report will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com with more
details on the banks, followed by credit updates and full rating
reports on each
bank.
The rating actions are as follows:
Absa Group Limited:
Foreign currency Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Foreign currency Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Local currency Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Absa Bank Limited:
Foreign currency Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Foreign currency Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Local currency Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt: Long-term foreign currency rating
affirmed at 'A-';
Short-term foreign currency affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured notes National Long-term rating: affirmed at
'AAA(zaf)'
FirstRand Bank Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Senior unsecured notes: Long-term foreign currency rating
affirmed at 'BBB';
Short-term foreign currency affirmed at 'F3'; National Long-term
rating affirmed
at 'AA(zaf)'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'AA-(zaf)'
Upper tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'A(zaf)'
Investec Limited
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Investec Bank Limited
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(zaf)'
Senior unsecured debt: Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB-',
Short-term rating
affirmed at F3
Basel 3-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at National
Long-term
rating 'A(zaf)'
Nedbank Group Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Nedbank Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Senior unsecured notes: Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB',
Short-term rating
affirmed at 'F3'
Senior unsecured notes: National Long-term rating affirmed at
'AA(zaf)'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Standard Bank Group Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term Rating: assigned at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
Standard Bank of South Africa Limited:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Senior unsecured debt: Long-term foreign currency rating
affirmed at 'BBB';
Short-term foreign currency affirmed at 'F3'
Standard Bank Plc (UK subsidiary of SBG):
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB',
Short-term rating
affirmed at 'F3'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated perpetual notes (XS0262708554): affirmed at 'BB'
SBSA, Taipei Branch
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Absa Bank, Absa Group, Nedbank, Nedbank
Limited)
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1806
Dubai Media City
P.O. Box 502030, Dubai
Primary Analyst (all other banks)
Denzil De Bie
Director
+44 20 3530 1592
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (Absa Bank, Absa Group, Nedbank, Nedbank
Limited)
Denzil De Bie
Director
+44 20 3530 1592
Secondary Analyst (SB Plc)
Christopher Keeling
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1494
Secondary Analyst (all other banks)
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 9131
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012,
'National Ratings', dated 19 January 2011 and 'Assessing and
Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012 are
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(zaf)' for National
ratings in South
Africa. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
National Ratings Criteria
Evaluating Corporate Governance
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
