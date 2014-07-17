(The following statement was released by the rating agency) DUBAI/LONDON, July 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of FirstRand Bank Limited (FirstRand), Absa Bank Limited (Absa Bank), Investec Bank Limited (Investec Bank), Nedbank Limited (Nedbank) and The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (SBSA) and the respective rated holding companies of the last four as part of its peer review of South African banks. Fitch has also assigned Long-term local currency IDRs to Investec Limited (Investec) and Investec Bank. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs The major South African banks all have a strong domestic franchise, which underpins stable core earnings, sophisticated risk management, and acceptable liquidity and capitalisation. This is offset by South Africa's weakening operating and economic environment and considers the banks' high loan concentration within South Africa and a high proportion of liquid assets invested in domestic government securities. The 'bbb' Viability Ratings (VR) of Absa Bank, Barclays Africa Group Limited (BAGL), FirstRand, Nedbank, Nedbank Group Limited (Nedbank Group), SBSA and Standard Bank Group Limited (SBG) are effectively capped at this rating level because of their strong links with South Africa and the operating environment. Investec Bank and Investec VRs are one notch lower at 'bbb-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT The IDRs and senior debt of the major South African groups, excluding BAGL and Absa bank, are driven by their intrinsic strength as indicated by their VRs. BAGL and Absa Bank's IDRs and senior debt are driven by potential support from 62.3%-parent, Barclays Bank Plc (Barclays, A/Stable) and have been affirmed at 'A-'. BAGL and Absa Bank's IDRs are notched once from Barclays' rating, reflecting Fitch's view of BAGL and Absa Bank as strategically important subsidiaries. The National Ratings of the major banking groups have been affirmed and are driven by the entities' Long-term local currency IDRs. National Ratings reflect the creditworthiness of an issuer relative to the best credit in the country. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT The VRs and IDRs of FirstRand, Nedbank, Nedbank Group, SBSA and SBG as well as the VRs on Absa Bank and BAGL would be downgraded by one notch if the Negative Outlook on the sovereign results in a one-notch downgrade of South Africa. BAGL's and Absa Bank's foreign currency IDRs would be downgraded by one notch if the negative outlook on the sovereign results in a one-notch downgrade of South Africa as potential uplift of support-driven financial institutions' ratings above the sovereign is usually limited to two notches reflecting the high correlation between the bank's credit profile and that of the sovereign. However, BAGL's and Absa Bank's Long-term local currency IDRs would be affirmed, given that they would still be within two notches of the sovereign local currency IDR if the sovereign was downgraded by one notch. Investec and Investec Bank's Long-term IDRs are driven by their VRs. Considering that their VRs are below the effective sovereign cap, the VRs and Long-term IDRs are unlikely to be affected by a one-notch downgrade of the sovereign. In addition, the VRs of the five major entities including the IDRs of Investec and Investec Bank could be sensitive to a material weakening of asset quality and long-term earnings potential in an uncertain economic environment and/or a reduction in capital. Asset quality could be vulnerable to customer affordability in the event of sharp interest rate increases in a tightening cycle. The IDRs of BAGL and Absa Bank could also be affected by a change in Barclays' rating or willingness to provide support or if South Africa's Country Ceiling falls below 'A-'. Upward potential for the ratings is limited in light of a weaker sovereign and operating environment. BAGL and Absa Bank's National Ratings are sensitive to changes in Barclays' ratings or willingness to provide support. For the other entities, National Ratings are sensitive to their relative creditworthiness compared with the best credit in the country and with peers. Negative rating action on these could occur if there was a material weakening of asset quality and/or capital adequacy relative to peers. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF) of FirstRand, Investec Bank and SBSA's have been affirmed at '3' and 'BB+', respectively, reflecting the moderate probability of support from the South African authorities. The SRs and SRFs would be sensitive to any perceived reduction in the willingness or ability of the South African authorities to support the banks, which may come with the implementation of a resolution regime or a downgrade of the sovereign. Fitch will review the SRFs in late 2014 or in 1H15. It is possible that the SRFs will be revised to 'BB-' at this time. The SRs (5) and SRFs (No Floor) of Investec and SBG reflect Fitch's view that support would flow directly to the operating entities if required. Nedbank's and Nedbank Group's SRs of '2' are derived from the potential support from 52%-parent Old Mutual Plc (BBB/Stable). Fitch considers that support would flow to either entity in the event of need. Similarly, BAGL's and Absa Bank's SRs of '1' are derived from the extremely high probability of support from Barclays if required. The SRs of Absa Bank, BAGL, Nedbank and Nedbank Group would be sensitive to a change in Fitch's perception of the level of support from the respective parents if required. This could be signified by public statements or a reduction in shareholding or an indication of an intention to sell. The SRs of Absa Bank and BAGL would be downgraded to '2' if the sovereign is downgraded, or if the Country Ceiling falls below 'A-'. They could also be downgraded to '2' if Barclays' IDR was downgraded. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by FirstRand, Investec Bank and Nedbank are all notched down from the VRs of 'bbb' for FirstRand and Nedbank and 'bbb-' for Investec Bank in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs. The rating actions are as follows: Barclays Africa Group Limited: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Absa Bank Limited: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior unsecured debt: Long-term foreign currency rating affirmed at 'A-'; Short-term foreign currency affirmed at 'F2' Senior unsecured notes National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)' FirstRand Bank Limited: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+' National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Senior unsecured notes: Long-term foreign currency rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Short-term foreign currency affirmed at 'F3'; National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA(zaf)' Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'AA-(zaf)' Upper tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'A(zaf)' Investec Limited: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Long-term local currency IDR: assigned at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Investec Bank Limited: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Long-term local currency IDR: assigned at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(zaf)' Senior unsecured debt: Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB-', Short-term rating affirmed at 'F3' Basel 3-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt: National Long-term rating affirmed at 'A(zaf)' Nedbank Group Limited: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Nedbank Limited: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Senior unsecured notes: Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB', Short-term rating affirmed at 'F3' Senior unsecured notes: National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA(zaf)' Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BBB-' Standard Bank Group Limited: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF' Standard Bank of South Africa Limited: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Senior unsecured debt: Long-term foreign currency rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Short-term foreign currency affirmed at 'F3' Contact: Primary Analyst (Absa Bank Limited, Barclays Africa Group Limited, Nedbank Group Limited, Nedbank Limited) Redmond Ramsdale Director +971 4 424 1202 Fitch Ratings Limited Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1806 Dubai Media City P.O. Primary Analyst (Absa Bank Limited, Barclays Africa Group Limited, Nedbank Group Limited, Nedbank Limited) Redmond Ramsdale Director +971 4 424 1202 Fitch Ratings Limited Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1806 Dubai Media City P.O. Box 502030, Dubai Primary Analyst (FirstRand Bank Limited, Investec Limited, Investec Bank Limited, Standard Bank Group Limited, Standard Bank of South Africa Limited) Mahin Dissanayake Director +44 20 3530 1618 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst (Absa Bank Limited, Barclays Africa Group Limited, Nedbank Group Limited, Nedbank Limited) Mahin Dissanayake Director +44 20 3530 1618 Secondary Analyst (FirstRand Bank Limited, Investec Limited, Investec Bank Limited, Standard Bank Group Limited, Standard Bank of South Africa Limited) Redmond Ramsdale Director +971 4 424 1202 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 