(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of the State of
South Australia
(SA) at 'AA'. The Outlooks are Stable. At the same time, Fitch
has affirmed the
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
South Australia's ratings reflect Australia's strong
institutional framework,
limited economic sector diversification, weak operating
budgetary performance,
and increasing debt burden. The ratings also take into
consideration the
potential risks of its guarantee for the liabilities of the
South Australian
Government Financing Authority (SAFA).
Although SA is beginning to take measures to rebuild its
financial position, the
state's fiscal and debt positions have deteriorated over the
past five years and
Fitch does not expect significant recovery for at least three
years. The
government of SA is focusing on limiting expenditure growth
through stringent
operating efficiencies, while revenue growth is supported by
improving state
based taxes and increasing goods and services tax (GST)
distributions.
SA's share of the GST pool was forecast to decrease to 9.1% in
the financial
year ended 30 June 2014 (FY14) from 9.4% in FY13. However, the
GST revenue
grants received by SA are expected to increase by just under
AUD340m (7%)
between the estimated actuals for FY14 and FY15 as a result of
growth in the
national GST pool. Modest growth in operating revenue will
enable the state to
return to a surplus before debt variation and reduce debt from
FY17 onwards.
The rating level takes into account SA's contingent liabilities
of SAFA
amounting to just under AUD10m in FY13, whose risk is partly
mitigated by its
lengthened debt maturity profile and significant liquid assets.
SAFA is the
state government's central financing authority that provides
debt funding and
management and other services to the state's public entities and
local
governments.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's base case scenario of an
improving, yet
still-weak operating and current balance, driven by revenue
growth and
expenditure restraint. The base case includes an increase in
debt to AUD8.7bn in
FY16 from AUD6.7bn in FY13. Finally, the Outlook factors in
deficits in the next
three financial years and a return to surplus by FY17.
Operating revenue rose by a subdued 2.8% during FY13, which was
offset by a 3.7%
rise in operating expenditure, resulting in the operating margin
deteriorating
to negative 1.4% from 0.5% in FY12. The slow revenue growth is
due to the
weakness of the national GST pool and slow property market and
domestic
consumption. Operating revenue growth is expected to improve
across the forecast
to FY18, averaging growth of 5% as a result of increases in the
national GST
pool and state-based taxes.
Fitch estimates SA's average capital expenditure will fall to
AUD1.4bn in FY18
from their historically high levels, averaging AUD2.1bn over
FY14-FY17. Total
capex over the period FY15-FY18 is anticipated to be AUD8bn.
This includes the
recognition of the finance lease liability of AUD2.8bn on the
new Royal Adelaide
Hospital. Therefore, the average capex over the four-year
forecast is
approximately AUD1.3bn per annum, without including the
hospital. Fitch
considers this to be more financially sustainable over the long
term, when
combined with the improved operating margins as forecasted.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SA's ratings could be downgraded if the state is unable to post
a positive
current balance in FY15. The state may face additional negative
rating pressure
if capex increases above AUD4.2bn in FY16, placing pressure on
its debt levels
over the medium term.
Positive rating action may be taken if the state's fiscal
position improves
above Fitch's base case scenario. Improvement would be reflected
in a positive
current balance and reducing debt levels.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
2801, Tower Two,
Lippo Centre,
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Ines Callahan
Associate Director
+34 93 467 8745
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 323 8410
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria: 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012;
'International Local and Regional Governments Ratings Criteria -
Outside the
United States', dated 23 April 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.