(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of the State of South Australia (SA) at 'AA'. The Outlooks are Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS South Australia's ratings reflect Australia's strong institutional framework, limited economic sector diversification, weak operating budgetary performance, and increasing debt burden. The ratings also take into consideration the potential risks of its guarantee for the liabilities of the South Australian Government Financing Authority (SAFA). Although SA is beginning to take measures to rebuild its financial position, the state's fiscal and debt positions have deteriorated over the past five years and Fitch does not expect significant recovery for at least three years. The government of SA is focusing on limiting expenditure growth through stringent operating efficiencies, while revenue growth is supported by improving state based taxes and increasing goods and services tax (GST) distributions. SA's share of the GST pool was forecast to decrease to 9.1% in the financial year ended 30 June 2014 (FY14) from 9.4% in FY13. However, the GST revenue grants received by SA are expected to increase by just under AUD340m (7%) between the estimated actuals for FY14 and FY15 as a result of growth in the national GST pool. Modest growth in operating revenue will enable the state to return to a surplus before debt variation and reduce debt from FY17 onwards. The rating level takes into account SA's contingent liabilities of SAFA amounting to just under AUD10m in FY13, whose risk is partly mitigated by its lengthened debt maturity profile and significant liquid assets. SAFA is the state government's central financing authority that provides debt funding and management and other services to the state's public entities and local governments. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's base case scenario of an improving, yet still-weak operating and current balance, driven by revenue growth and expenditure restraint. The base case includes an increase in debt to AUD8.7bn in FY16 from AUD6.7bn in FY13. Finally, the Outlook factors in deficits in the next three financial years and a return to surplus by FY17. Operating revenue rose by a subdued 2.8% during FY13, which was offset by a 3.7% rise in operating expenditure, resulting in the operating margin deteriorating to negative 1.4% from 0.5% in FY12. The slow revenue growth is due to the weakness of the national GST pool and slow property market and domestic consumption. Operating revenue growth is expected to improve across the forecast to FY18, averaging growth of 5% as a result of increases in the national GST pool and state-based taxes. Fitch estimates SA's average capital expenditure will fall to AUD1.4bn in FY18 from their historically high levels, averaging AUD2.1bn over FY14-FY17. Total capex over the period FY15-FY18 is anticipated to be AUD8bn. This includes the recognition of the finance lease liability of AUD2.8bn on the new Royal Adelaide Hospital. Therefore, the average capex over the four-year forecast is approximately AUD1.3bn per annum, without including the hospital. Fitch considers this to be more financially sustainable over the long term, when combined with the improved operating margins as forecasted. RATING SENSITIVITIES SA's ratings could be downgraded if the state is unable to post a positive current balance in FY15. The state may face additional negative rating pressure if capex increases above AUD4.2bn in FY16, placing pressure on its debt levels over the medium term. Positive rating action may be taken if the state's fiscal position improves above Fitch's base case scenario. Improvement would be reflected in a positive current balance and reducing debt levels. Contact: Primary Analyst Terry Gao Director +852 2263 9972 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre, 89 Queensway Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Ines Callahan Associate Director +34 93 467 8745 Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 323 8410 Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria: 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012; 'International Local and Regional Governments Ratings Criteria - Outside the United States', dated 23 April 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.