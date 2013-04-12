(Repeat for additonal subscribers)
April 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Southchester
(RF) Limited's Fund Credit Rating at 'AA+(zaf)' and Fund Volatility Rating at
'V2(zaf)'. The fund is managed by Peregrine Fund Platform (Proprietary) Limited
(Peregrine).
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
The affirmation of the Fund Credit Rating is driven by the fund's high and
stable credit quality, as reflected in the fund's weighted average rating factor
(WARF) and rating distribution.
The affirmation of the Fund Volatility Rating is driven by the fund's low
exposure to interest rate risk and spread risk, as reflected in the fund's short
maturity profile, while recognising the fund's potential exposure to longer
dated securities through repurchase agreements.
ASSET CREDIT QUALITY:
The fund's weighted average credit quality is high, reflecting the fund's
investment policies which limit the fund to investment in assets rated
'A(zaf)'/'F1(zaf)' (or equivalent). As of March 2013, the entire portfolio was
invested in highly rated money market funds or issuers rated 'F1+(zaf)' or
equivalent
PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISKS:
The fund has low exposure to interest rate risk, as reflected in the fund's
investment policies which limit its weighted average maturity (WAM) to interest
rate reset date to 60 days. As of March 2013 the fund's WAM was 44 days.
Exposure to spread risk is also low, based on the fund's investment policies,
which limit the maximum maturity of individual assets to approximately three
years and place limits on the portfolio's weighted average life (WAL, i.e.
maturity to final maturity date). The fund may engage in buy and sell-back
repurchase agreements in which the fund buys securities from a counterparty
(that may include unrated entities) and is contractually bound to sell the asset
back at an agreed future date. Including the maturity dates of these contracts,
the fund's maximum WAL is 120 days. When the maturity dates of these contracts
are disregarded and the analysis is based instead on the final maturity of
assets subject to these contracts, the fund's maximum WAL is 365 days. Any asset
purchased by the fund either directly or via a repo must comply with the fund's
minimum investment guidelines.
The fund has recently suffered a pattern of heavy month-end redemptions followed
by subscriptions at the start of the next month. The fund has serviced all of
these redemptions through high natural liquidity (Fitch estimates that 73% of
the portfolio as of March 2013 can be liquidated within 90 days without penalty)
thanks to its investments in breakable (notice) bank deposits, other liquid
money market instruments and its use of reverse repo which can help to
temporarily boost liquidity. The majority of the portfolio is liquid, which
facilitates secondary security disposals if necessary. Fitch takes comfort from
the fund's recent efforts to diversify its investor base and implement measures
to mitigate redemption pressure.
CONCENTRATION:
In Fitch's opinion, the fund is concentrated, with a top three issuer exposure
in excess of 50% of portfolio holdings. In line with its applicable rating
criteria, Fitch typically adjusts the WARF-implied Fund Credit Rating of funds
it deems concentrated by one or more notches. Without concentration risk this
fund could achieve a 'AAA(zaf)' Fund Credit Rating.
The fund's concentrated holdings reflects its investment mandate and the
structural characteristics of the South African market, with a limited supply of
treasury bills, and the five largest banks having a combined market share of
around 90%, according to Fitch's estimates.
Without structural evolution of the South African market that results in a more
diverse, high quality and liquid issuance market, it is highly unlikely that
Fitch could rate any money market fund higher than 'AA+(zaf)' in South Africa.
FUND PROFILE:
The fund's objective is to obtain as high a level of current income as is
consistent with capital preservation and liquidity. It aims to achieve this
through investing in a portfolio of short-term debt instruments and
participatory interests in collective investment schemes (money market funds)
which themselves primarily invest in similar debt instruments.
Structurally, the fund is a debenture issuing fixed income portfolio, regulated
under the Commercial Paper Exemption Notice 2172 as issued by the Registrar of
Banks in 1994 in terms of the Banks Act of 1990. It falls outside the Collective
Investment Schemes Control Act of 2012. The debentures have an initial maturity
of six years and can be redeemed by debenture holders daily, with a maximum T+2
settlement. The debentures rank pari passu among themselves and a negative
pledge exists over the issuer preventing it from engaging in any other
activities while any debentures remain outstanding. Economically, Fitch
considers Southchester directly comparable with a mutual fund.
The fund had total assets under management (AUM) of ZAR1.6bn as of end-March
2013, although its assets have fluctuated between approximately ZAR1bn and
ZAR2.85bn over 2013 to date. Despite the fund suffering heavy month-end
redemption activity, its total AUM has not fallen below ZAR1bn.
THE ADVISOR:
Peregrine is a subsidiary of Peregrine Holdings Ltd (NR) a Johannesburg stock
exchange listed financial services group founded in 1996, with approximately
ZAR80bn of assets under management as of February 2013. The fund managers are
Andra Greyling and Gregg Bayly who have 25 years and 17 years treasury and
investment management experience, respectively, and are mandated representatives
of Peregrine, an authorised financial services provider in terms of the
Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, 2002 with a Category II & IIA
licence. The fund is overseen by the Peregrine risk committee, which approves
the fund's investment policies and eligible issuer list. Additional oversight is
provided by Societe Generale Securities Services (Proprietary) Limited (a
division of Societe Generale ; 'A+'/Negative/'F1+') as custodian and trustee.
To maintain bond fund ratings, Peregrine and Societe Generale provide Fitch with
portfolio information, including details of the portfolio's holdings and credit
quality. Fitch closely monitors the credit composition of the portfolio, the
credit counterparties used by the manager and the overall market risk profile of
the investments.
RATING SENSITIVITY:
Funds in the 'AA(zaf)' rating category are considered to have very high
underlying credit quality. The fund's assets are expected to maintain a
weighted-average portfolio rating of 'AA(zaf)'.
Funds rated 'V2(zaf)' are considered to have low sensitivity to market risk. On
a relative basis, total returns of funds rated 'V2(zaf)' are expected to exhibit
relative stability, performing consistently across a broad range of market
scenarios. The Volatility Rating does not address the sensitivity of a bond fund
to extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary markets
during certain periods of time.
Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or between an
individual national and international scale are inappropriate.
The ratings assigned to this fund may be sensitive to material changes in the
credit quality or market risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation
from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be
downgraded by Fitch. Specifically, Fitch would expect to downgrade the Fund
Credit Rating in the event of deteriorating credit quality such that the fund's
weighted average rating factor exceeds 0.42, combined with a similar or
increased level of potential concentration risk. Additionally, given the fund's
structurally high exposure to the South African banking system, Fitch would
expect to review the fund credit rating assigned to the fund should its national
outlook on the South African banking sector become negative. Given the
relatively short maturity profile of the fund and the conservatism already built
in to the Fund Volatility Rating, the rating is expected to be stable. However,
should interest rates or market volatility in South Africa structurally change,
or the maturity profile of the fund be materially extended, then Fitch would
expect to downgrade the Fund Volatility Rating.