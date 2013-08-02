(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spain-based Banco Grupo Cajatres, S.A.'s (BCaja3) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BB+' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed BCaja3's Viability Rating (VR) at 'b+' and simultaneously withdrawn the rating. The rating actions follow the announcement on 25 July 2013 that the acquisition of BCaja3 by Ibercaja Banco, S.A. (not rated) has been completed. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR, SUPPORT RATING AND SRF BCaja3 is now a 100%-owned subsidiary bank of Ibercaja Banco and will be fully consolidated into the group accounts, representing 30% of pro-forma group assets. Fitch regards BCaja3 as a core subsidiary of the enlarged Ibercaja Banco and, according to details in the European Commission's statement published on 20 December 2012, BCaja3 will cease to exist as a separate entity and will be merged into Ibercaja Banco before the end of December 2014. BCaja3's IDRs are driven by its SRF. The affirmation of these ratings reflects Fitch's current belief that the likelihood of support for the enlarged group is moderate, in line with that for rated Spanish banks with a similar size and deposit market share (estimated by Fitch to represent about 3% of the total domestic market). BCaja3's Stable Outlook is based on potential support from the state and there is a two-notch difference with the sovereign rating (BBB/Negative). BCaja3's VR has been affirmed at 'b+' and withdrawn. Fitch considers that given its acquisition by Ibercaja Banco, BCaja3 can no longer be viewed as a standalone entity, as Fitch expects that the integration process will soon start to take material shape. Its VR is therefore no longer considered to be analytically meaningful. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SRF BCaja3's Long-term IDR and SRF are sensitive to any change in Fitch's assumptions around the willingness of support for Spanish banks, notably in light of a clear political intention to ultimately reduce the implicit state support for banks in Europe, as demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives. This might result in Fitch revising SRFs down, although the timing and degree of any change would depend on on-going developments around support and 'bail in' for eurozone banks. The ratings are also sensitive to a change in Spain's ability to provide support, and a downgrade of Spain would also put pressure on BCaja3's Long-term IDR and SRF, although a one-notch downgrade would not necessarily affect BCaja3's rating. In addition, BCaja3's IDRs are sensitive to developments in Ibercaja Banco's credit profile . Its IDRs could be upgraded if Fitch assigned a VR to the parent that was above the current 'BB+' SRF. Should Fitch not have sufficient visibility on the creditworthiness of the enlarged Ibercaja Banco in the next six months as the integration process further unfolds, BCaja3's ratings may be withdrawn. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT The withdrawal of one of BCaja3's dated subordinated debt issues at 'CC' highlights that these securities have been extinguished following burden-sharing completion. Another dated subordinated debt issue of BCaja3 has been upgraded to 'BB+' from 'CC' as these securities were converted into senior debt instruments of BCaja3. Simultaneously, this debt rating has been withdrawn as it is no longer viewed as analytically meaningful given that there is only a de minimis amount outstanding. The rating actions are as follows: BCaja3: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWN; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' VR: affirmed at 'b+'; withdrawn Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; removed from RWN SRF: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWN Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt (ES0214845010): affirmed at 'CC'; withdrawn Senior unsecured upon conversion of subordinated lower tier 2 (ES0214845028; EUR1.240m): upgraded to 'BB+' from 'CC'; withdrawn Contact: Primary Analyst Josep Colomer Director +34 93 323 8416 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Secondary Analyst Josu Fabo Associate Director +44 203 530 1513 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 212 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012; 'Distressed Debt Exchange Criteria', dated 8 August 2012; 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012; 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012; and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Distressed Debt Exchange here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.