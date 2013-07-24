(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spain-based Banco de Sabadell's (Sabadell) and Banco Popular Espanol S.A.'s (Popular) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency has affirmed both banks' other ratings, including the Short-term IDR at 'B', Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+', Support Rating at '3' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BB+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SRF Sabadell's and Popular's Long-term IDRs and senior debt ratings are at their SRFs and the affirmation of these ratings indicates Fitch's view that there is a moderate likelihood of state support for these two banks, if needed. This is due to their relative size and importance within the Spanish banking system, with deposit market shares of between 6% and 7%, which in Fitch's view place Sabadell and Popular as the second tier of systemically important Spanish banks, outside the four largest banks which have SRFs in the 'BBB' range. Sabadell's and Popular's Outlooks are Stable because they are based on state support and there is currently a two-notch difference with the sovereign rating ('BBB'/Negative). RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SRF Based on the agency's "higher of" approach, Sabadell's and Popular's Long-term IDR will be downgraded only if their SRF and VR are simultaneously downgraded. The SRF is sensitive to any change in the assumptions underpinning Fitch's current judgement about Spain's willingness and ability (as measured by its rating) to support these two banks in the future. A one-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain would not automatically trigger a downward revision of these banks' SRFs. These ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the availability of sovereign support for Spanish financial institutions. There is a clear political intention to ultimately reduce the implicit state support for systemically important banks in Europe, as demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives. This might result in Fitch revising SRFs down in the medium term, although the timing and degree of any change would depend on on-going developments around support and 'bail in' for eurozone banks. Resolution legislation is developing quickly and the implementation of credit 'bail in' is starting to make it look more feasible for taxpayers and creditors to share the burden of supporting banks. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs The affirmation of Sabadell's VR mainly reflects an enlarged retail franchise following various bank acquisitions, the most important being those of Banco CAM S.A. in June 2012 and part of the branches of Banco Mare Nostrum, S.A. in June 2013, and an improved funding profile. Another factor sustaining the VR is Sabadell's increased loss-absorption capacity, in part due to an asset protection scheme (APS) for the poorest quality assets, although some vulnerability to further stress persists with a Fitch Core Capital ratio (FCC) of 7.8% and Fitch eligible capital ratio (FEC) of 8.8% at end-Q113. Fitch also views positively management's track record of integrating banks, especially in light of the need to turn around Banco CAM's weak franchise and achieve synergies, in conjunction with the completion of other smaller bank integrations. Sabadell's impaired assets grew further and headline impairments look relatively large; however, a substantial part of them related to an APS that covers most of the downside risk. Excluding the APS, the impaired loan (NPL) ratio was 10.4% at end-Q113 and reserves held against these assets are currently adequate at 60%. Real estate exposure is a relatively moderate 14% of total loans and foreclosures. As the recession prevails, Fitch's concerns relate to the weakening of assets not covered by the APS, especially in the SME segment. Another source of risk relates to restructured loans that are performing, although these seem manageable at 6% of gross loans. Sabadell's profitability weakened in 2012 and Q113 and will continue to feel the pressure from low interest rates, the recession and poor returns from Banco CAM's franchise. Synergies and earnings from the rotation of the bond portfolio are therefore necessary to maintain financial flexibility. Sabadell has been able to increase its retail funding base to adequate levels, which was previously seen as challenging by Fitch, in particular after integrating Banco CAM's poor deposit base. At end-Q113, Sabadell's adjusted loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 110% and liquidity buffers, at 10% of total assets, are more than sufficient to meet 2013-2015 scheduled debt maturities. Funding from the ECB remains above peers' but is now merely for carry trade and is gradually being repaid. The affirmation of Popular's VR reflects a solid franchise in the SME segment, which has supported sound earnings over the years. The bank maintains wider margins and better cost-to-income ratio than most other Spanish banks, which provides it with higher financial flexibility, also benefiting from realising capital gains from the sale of non-core assets. Nevertheless, in Fitch's view, Popular's 2013 earnings will remain modest as impairment charges will remain high, as Fitch expects further deterioration across asset classes. Popular's VR also considers a high exposure to the troubled real estate sector (25% of loans and foreclosed assets) and deteriorating asset quality indicators. Its NPL ratio was 13% at end-Q113, with a reasonable coverage at 59%. A second important supporting factor is Popular's EUR2.5bn capital increase in December 2012 to cope with the Oliver Wyman adverse stress test results and harsher provisions for real estate assets. However, Popular's FCC ratio, which is negatively impacted by large tax loss carry-forwards, remains weak at 5.8% at end-Q113. The bank's FEC ratio, which includes the EUR1.8bn mandatory convertible notes with 100%-equity credit, was stronger at 7.8% at the same date, but in Fitch's opinion remains vulnerable under further asset quality stress. Popular's funding profile has improved since 2007 due to steady retail funds growth and its adjusted loan-to-deposit ratio was 125% at end-Q113. Funding from the ECB is just for asset-liability management purposes and is declining, and unencumbered assets (6.3% of assets) are sufficient to meet Popular's near-term unsecured debt repayments. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs Sabadell's VRs may be downgraded due to i) a failure to continue turning around the Banco CAM franchise and if the benefits of recent bank acquisitions do not crystallise as planned; ii) an inability to sustain its current deposit levels without further jeopardising margins; and/or iii) credit impairments exceeding Fitch's base-case expectations, putting further pressure on FCC. Popular's VR will be downgraded if asset quality (hence credit impairments) deteriorates more than expected, putting pressure on FCC, most likely in conjunction with a deterioration of Spain's economy beyond Fitch's expectations. Conversely, any potential for upgrading Sabadell's VR is unlikely in the foreseeable future as Spain's economic conditions will remain weak for some time; however, upside could arise from several quarters of asset quality stabilisation relative to peers, combined with a material improvement in profitability, hence indicating potential for capital strengthening. In the case of Popular, upward rating potential is also currently limited but may arise from a stabilisation of NPLs together with improvements in its underlying (post-impairment charges) profitability, resulting in enhanced internal capital generation and ultimately capital. A reduction of exposure to real estate assets as well as continued improvement of its retail funding base can also positively impact its rating. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES - KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Sabadell and Sabadell International Equity Limited and by Popular and its vehicles are all notched down from their VRs of 'bb+' in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VR of Sabadell and Popular, respectively. STATE GUARANTEED DEBT - KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings of the state-guaranteed debt issued by Sabadell are in line with Spain's Long-term IDR and are therefore sensitive to any change in this rating. The rating actions are as follows: Banco de Sabadell (Sabadell): Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' VR: affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' SRF: affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured short-term debt: affirmed at 'B' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'B' Subordinated lower tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BB' Subordinated upper tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'B' Preferred stock: affirmed at 'B-' State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Sabadell International Equity Ltd: Preferred stock: affirmed at 'B-' Banco Popular Espanol, S.A. (Popular): Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' VR: affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' SRF: affirmed at 'BB+' Long-term senior unsecured debt program: affirmed at 'BB+' Short-term senior unsecured debt program and commercial paper: affirmed at 'B' Subordinated lower tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BB' BPE Financiaciones SA: Long-term senior unsecured debt and debt program (guaranteed by Popular): affirmed at 'BB+' Short-term senior unsecured debt program (guaranteed by Popular): affirmed at 'B' BPE Preference International Limited Preference shares: affirmed at 'B' Popular Capital, S.A. Preference shares: affirmed at 'B' Contact: Primary Analyst (Sabadell) Josep Colomer Director +34 93 323 8416 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Primary Analyst (Popular) Roger Turro Director +34 93 323 8406 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Secondary Analyst (Sabadell) Roger Turro Director +34 93 323 8406 Secondary Analyst (Popular) Josep Colomer Director +34 93 323 8416 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 212 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012; 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012; and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Spanish Bank Restructuring Largely on Track here 2013 Outlook: Spanish Banks here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.