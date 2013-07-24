(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Spain-based Banco
de Sabadell's (Sabadell) and Banco Popular Espanol S.A.'s
(Popular) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook. At
the same time,
the agency has affirmed both banks' other ratings, including the
Short-term IDR
at 'B', Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+', Support Rating at '3'
and Support Rating
Floor (SRF) at 'BB+'. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
Sabadell's and Popular's Long-term IDRs and senior debt ratings
are at their
SRFs and the affirmation of these ratings indicates Fitch's view
that there is a
moderate likelihood of state support for these two banks, if
needed. This is due
to their relative size and importance within the Spanish banking
system, with
deposit market shares of between 6% and 7%, which in Fitch's
view place Sabadell
and Popular as the second tier of systemically important Spanish
banks, outside
the four largest banks which have SRFs in the 'BBB' range.
Sabadell's and
Popular's Outlooks are Stable because they are based on state
support and there
is currently a two-notch difference with the sovereign rating
('BBB'/Negative).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND
SRF
Based on the agency's "higher of" approach, Sabadell's and
Popular's Long-term
IDR will be downgraded only if their SRF and VR are
simultaneously downgraded.
The SRF is sensitive to any change in the assumptions
underpinning Fitch's
current judgement about Spain's willingness and ability (as
measured by its
rating) to support these two banks in the future. A one-notch
downgrade of the
Kingdom of Spain would not automatically trigger a downward
revision of these
banks' SRFs.
These ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions around the
availability of sovereign support for Spanish financial
institutions. There is a
clear political intention to ultimately reduce the implicit
state support for
systemically important banks in Europe, as demonstrated by a
series of policy
and regulatory initiatives. This might result in Fitch revising
SRFs down in the
medium term, although the timing and degree of any change would
depend on
on-going developments around support and 'bail in' for eurozone
banks.
Resolution legislation is developing quickly and the
implementation of credit
'bail in' is starting to make it look more feasible for
taxpayers and creditors
to share the burden of supporting banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
The affirmation of Sabadell's VR mainly reflects an enlarged
retail franchise
following various bank acquisitions, the most important being
those of Banco CAM
S.A. in June 2012 and part of the branches of Banco Mare
Nostrum, S.A. in June
2013, and an improved funding profile.
Another factor sustaining the VR is Sabadell's increased
loss-absorption
capacity, in part due to an asset protection scheme (APS) for
the poorest
quality assets, although some vulnerability to further stress
persists with a
Fitch Core Capital ratio (FCC) of 7.8% and Fitch eligible
capital ratio (FEC) of
8.8% at end-Q113. Fitch also views positively management's track
record of
integrating banks, especially in light of the need to turn
around Banco CAM's
weak franchise and achieve synergies, in conjunction with the
completion of
other smaller bank integrations.
Sabadell's impaired assets grew further and headline impairments
look relatively
large; however, a substantial part of them related to an APS
that covers most of
the downside risk. Excluding the APS, the impaired loan (NPL)
ratio was 10.4% at
end-Q113 and reserves held against these assets are currently
adequate at 60%.
Real estate exposure is a relatively moderate 14% of total loans
and
foreclosures.
As the recession prevails, Fitch's concerns relate to the
weakening of assets
not covered by the APS, especially in the SME segment. Another
source of risk
relates to restructured loans that are performing, although
these seem
manageable at 6% of gross loans.
Sabadell's profitability weakened in 2012 and Q113 and will
continue to feel the
pressure from low interest rates, the recession and poor returns
from Banco
CAM's franchise. Synergies and earnings from the rotation of the
bond portfolio
are therefore necessary to maintain financial flexibility.
Sabadell has been able to increase its retail funding base to
adequate levels,
which was previously seen as challenging by Fitch, in particular
after
integrating Banco CAM's poor deposit base. At end-Q113,
Sabadell's adjusted
loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 110% and liquidity buffers, at
10% of total
assets, are more than sufficient to meet 2013-2015 scheduled
debt maturities.
Funding from the ECB remains above peers' but is now merely for
carry trade and
is gradually being repaid.
The affirmation of Popular's VR reflects a solid franchise in
the SME segment,
which has supported sound earnings over the years. The bank
maintains wider
margins and better cost-to-income ratio than most other Spanish
banks, which
provides it with higher financial flexibility, also benefiting
from realising
capital gains from the sale of non-core assets.
Nevertheless, in Fitch's view, Popular's 2013 earnings will
remain modest as
impairment charges will remain high, as Fitch expects further
deterioration
across asset classes. Popular's VR also considers a high
exposure to the
troubled real estate sector (25% of loans and foreclosed assets)
and
deteriorating asset quality indicators. Its NPL ratio was 13% at
end-Q113, with
a reasonable coverage at 59%.
A second important supporting factor is Popular's EUR2.5bn
capital increase in
December 2012 to cope with the Oliver Wyman adverse stress test
results and
harsher provisions for real estate assets. However, Popular's
FCC ratio, which
is negatively impacted by large tax loss carry-forwards, remains
weak at 5.8% at
end-Q113. The bank's FEC ratio, which includes the EUR1.8bn
mandatory
convertible notes with 100%-equity credit, was stronger at 7.8%
at the same
date, but in Fitch's opinion remains vulnerable under further
asset quality
stress.
Popular's funding profile has improved since 2007 due to steady
retail funds
growth and its adjusted loan-to-deposit ratio was 125% at
end-Q113. Funding from
the ECB is just for asset-liability management purposes and is
declining, and
unencumbered assets (6.3% of assets) are sufficient to meet
Popular's near-term
unsecured debt repayments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
Sabadell's VRs may be downgraded due to i) a failure to continue
turning around
the Banco CAM franchise and if the benefits of recent bank
acquisitions do not
crystallise as planned; ii) an inability to sustain its current
deposit levels
without further jeopardising margins; and/or iii) credit
impairments exceeding
Fitch's base-case expectations, putting further pressure on FCC.
Popular's VR will be downgraded if asset quality (hence credit
impairments)
deteriorates more than expected, putting pressure on FCC, most
likely in
conjunction with a deterioration of Spain's economy beyond
Fitch's expectations.
Conversely, any potential for upgrading Sabadell's VR is
unlikely in the
foreseeable future as Spain's economic conditions will remain
weak for some
time; however, upside could arise from several quarters of asset
quality
stabilisation relative to peers, combined with a material
improvement in
profitability, hence indicating potential for capital
strengthening.
In the case of Popular, upward rating potential is also
currently limited but
may arise from a stabilisation of NPLs together with
improvements in its
underlying (post-impairment charges) profitability, resulting in
enhanced
internal capital generation and ultimately capital. A reduction
of exposure to
real estate assets as well as continued improvement of its
retail funding base
can also positively impact its rating.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES - KEY RATING
DRIVERS AND RATING
SENSITIVITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Sabadell
and Sabadell
International Equity Limited and by Popular and its vehicles are
all notched
down from their VRs of 'bb+' in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in the VR of Sabadell and Popular, respectively.
STATE GUARANTEED DEBT - KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING
SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of the state-guaranteed debt issued by Sabadell are
in line with
Spain's Long-term IDR and are therefore sensitive to any change
in this rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banco de Sabadell (Sabadell):
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
SRF: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured short-term debt: affirmed at 'B'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated lower tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BB'
Subordinated upper tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'B'
Preferred stock: affirmed at 'B-'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Sabadell International Equity Ltd:
Preferred stock: affirmed at 'B-'
Banco Popular Espanol, S.A. (Popular):
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
SRF: affirmed at 'BB+'
Long-term senior unsecured debt program: affirmed at 'BB+'
Short-term senior unsecured debt program and commercial paper:
affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated lower tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BB'
BPE Financiaciones SA:
Long-term senior unsecured debt and debt program (guaranteed by
Popular):
affirmed at 'BB+'
Short-term senior unsecured debt program (guaranteed by
Popular): affirmed at
'B'
BPE Preference International Limited
Preference shares: affirmed at 'B'
Popular Capital, S.A.
Preference shares: affirmed at 'B'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Sabadell)
Josep Colomer
Director
+34 93 323 8416
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Primary Analyst (Popular)
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst (Sabadell)
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Secondary Analyst (Popular)
Josep Colomer
Director
+34 93 323 8416
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 212
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012; 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities',
dated 5 December 2012; and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance',
dated 12 December
2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
