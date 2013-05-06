(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Caja Laboral Popular Cooperativa de Credito (Laboral Kutxa), Caja Rural de Navarra, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (CRN), Grupo Cooperativo Iberico de Credito (GCI) and Banco Cooperativo Espanol (BCE) at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is Negative. Fitch also affirmed the Long-term IDR of Grupo Cooperativo Cajas Rurales Unidas (Grupo CRU) at 'BB', Outlook Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - LABORAL KUTXA'S, CRN'S, GCI'S AND BCE'S IDRS, VRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT Laboral Kutxa's, CRN's and GCI's IDRs and VRs reflect the overall resilience of their financial condition. These cooperatives' problematic assets are considered to be fairly well reserved and funding structures are healthy, held up by stable retail deposits which, in turn, support comfortable liquidity. Capitalisation is generally considered to be adequate, given risk profiles. At the same time, the ratings factor in geographical concentrations, modest earnings and pressure from the weak prospects for Spain's economy. BCE's ratings reflect a fairly low risk profile, sound management and reasonable capital ratios, adequate liquidity and stable, albeit low, profitability. BCE is strategically important to members of the Asociacion Espanola de Cajas Rurales (AECR; the Spanish rural cooperatives association) as it performs certain central treasury functions. The financial profile of aggregated AECR member banks has weakened, but overall it remains adequate. At end-2012, AECR consisted of 41 members, with an aggregate equity of EUR4.4bn. GCI and CRN are members of AECR. GCI reported small profits and Laboral Kutxa and CRN reported net losses in 2012 due to large real estate assets-related impairment charges. Fitch expects loan impairment charges (LICs) to normalise in 2013. However, profitability at the three entities is expected to remain weak due to the tough operating environment and low interest rates. At end-2012 impaired loan (NPL) ratios at Laboral Kutxa (7.2%) and CRN (4.4%) were better than the sector average (10.4%); GCI's NPL ratio, at 11.4%, is higher, reflecting the weaker regional economy in which it operates. All three entities had NPL reserve coverage in excess of 70%, which Fitch views as adequate to cover their expected losses in the absence of further stress. Should impairments in residential mortgages and SME portfolios escalate beyond Fitch's current expectations, loan loss cover and capital ratios will need to be reviewed again. GCI has no reliance on wholesale market funding and its loans to deposits ratio (adjusted for securitisations and mediation loans, and deducting reserves) is a healthy 87%. Laboral Kutxa and CRN are slightly reliant on wholesale funding but report adequate loan to deposit ratios of 113% and 111%, respectively. Fitch believes all three entities' liquidity position is comfortable, especially given low debt maturities in 2013. In Fitch's opinion CRN and GCI are adequately capitalised. Fitch core capital (FCC)/weighted risks ratios are above 11% at end-2012. Laboral Kutxa's FCC/weighted risks ratio reached a far lower 7.8%, negatively impacted by large deferred tax assets (DTA) for losses carried forward. This amount is deducted from equity for the purposes of calculating FCC. Nevertheless, Fitch believes other strengths at Laboral Kutxa, notably the perception that loan loss reserve cover is adequate, help offset this weakness. Fitch also expects FCC to improve swiftly upon a return to sustained profitability, supported by the recovery of DTAs. BCE acts primarily as an intermediary, acting on behalf of AECR banks. Its main activity is to manage liquidity for AECR banks, including accessing ECB funding and issuing state-guaranteed debt on their behalf. BCE's intermediary activities are largely secured or guaranteed by associated members. The Negative Outlook on the IDRs of the four entities included in this comment mirrors the outlook on Spain's sovereign rating. These entities operate in the Spanish markets and ratings are highly correlated. The Support Ratings (SR) of '3' reflect Fitch's view that there is a moderate likelihood of support for these cooperatives from the authorities, if needed. Due to their importance in their home regions Fitch has affirmed Laboral Kutxa's, CRN's and GCI's Support Rating Floors (SRF) at 'BB'. BCE's SRF, at 'BB+', is one notch higher reflecting the instrumental role it plays for the aggregated AECR member banks. RATING SENSITIVITIES - LABORAL KUTXA'S, CRN'S, GCI'S AND BCE's IDRS, VRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT Given the operating environment and the Negative Outlook on the Spanish sovereign's ratings, an upgrade of the ratings of Laboral Kutxa, CRN, GCI and BCE is unlikely. Negative pressure on the VRs will arise if asset quality deteriorates in a more pronounced manner than expected. Should BCE's role within the AECR group diminish considerably or counterparty risk increase significantly, which is not Fitch's base case, its VR could be downgraded. The SRs and SRFs are sensitive to changes in assumptions concerning either the propensity or ability of the Spanish authorities to provide timely support to the entities. KEY RATING DRIVERS - GRUPO CRU'S IDRS, VRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT The IDRs of Grupo CRU are driven by its SRF. Grupo CRU's SR of '3' reflects Fitch's opinion that there is a moderate probability that support from the Spanish authorities would be forthcoming, if required. This is due to Grupo CRU's size (Spain's largest credit cooperative group) within the credit cooperative segment and relative importance in its home regions of Andalusia, Baleares, Valencia and Murcia, as well as in the Canary Islands. The VR reflects Grupo CRU's modest earnings, poor asset quality (NPL ratio of 13% at end-2012), reliance on wholesale funding and capital ratios which are considered to be only just adequate by Fitch. Positively, Grupo CRU's regional franchise is reasonable and concentration risks by borrower groups are modest. Grupo CRU reported losses in 2012, due to large impairment charges. The entity's loan loss reserve cover improved to 55% at end-2012, but capital adequacy weakened. Grupo CRU's FCC/weighted risks ratio reached 7.4% at end-2012, considered only just adequate given its risk profile. Grupo CRU relies on the wholesale markets to fund its loan book (net loans to deposit ratio of 134%). Its liquidity position is tighter than peers', in Fitch's opinion. RATING SENSITIVITIES - GRUPO CRU'S IDRS, VRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT Upward potential for Grupo CRU's IDRs and VR is limited. An upgrade of the SRF is also unlikely, given its regional nature. Grupo CRU's IDRs are sensitive to a simultaneous downgrade of the VR and SRF. The SR and SRF are sensitive to a potential downgrade of the Spanish sovereign rating or to a change in Fitch's assumptions regarding the Spanish authorities' propensity to support Grupo CRU. GRUPO CRU AND GCI'S CENTRAL INSTITUTIONS KEY RATING DRIVERS Grupo CRU and GCI are two banking groups backed by mutual support mechanisms managed through central institutions. Fitch has affirmed the IDRs and SRs of their central institutions, Cajas Rurales Unidas, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (CRU) and Caja Rural del Sur, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (CRS), equalised with those of the groups. This is because the central institutions play a strategic role within each group and provide central treasury functions to group members. In addition, any potential outside support provided to the group will be channelled through the central institution. The impact, if any, on CRU's and Laboral Kutxa's covered bonds will be covered in a separate comment. The rating actions are as follows: Grupo CRU Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB' CRU Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB-' Laboral Kutxa Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'F3' CRN Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB' GCI Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB' CRS Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB' BCE Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' State guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Contact: Primary Analyst (Grupo CRU, CRN and BCE) Roger Turro Director +34 93 323 8406 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Primary Analyst (Laboral Kutxa and GCI) Josep Colomer Director +34 93 323 8416 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Secondary Analyst Josu Fabo Associate Director +44 20 3530 1513 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Janine Dow Senior Director +44 20 3530 1464 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012; and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December 2012, and 'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms' dated 11 April 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.