(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sparebank 1
Boligkreditt's
(S1B, A-/Stable/F2) NOK155bn equivalent of outstanding mortgage
covered bonds at
'AAA' with a Stable Outlook, following a review of the
programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
S1B's covered bonds' rating is based on S1B's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A-', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4
(moderate risk), and
the overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover pool and the
covered bonds. The
'AAA' breakeven OC for the programme is 8.0%, based on a 'AA'
probability of
default (PD) rating on the covered bonds and recoveries
exceeding 91%, which
support a two-notch uplift to 'AAA'. The OC Fitch relies upon is
10.0%, which
was the lowest observed OC over the past 12 months.
The 'AAA' breakeven OC for S1B covered bonds rating has
decreased to 8.0% from
9.6% previously, mainly due to increased margins on the
Norwegian mortgages in
the pool. The agency does not give full credit to the asset
margin due to the
high volatility of this component. The 'AAA' breakeven OC also
includes an
adjustment for commingling risk because the collection account
bank (Sparebank 1
SR-Bank, A-/Stable/F2) is rated below Fitch's 'A'/'F1' rating
threshold for
'AAA' rated covered bonds. The main break-even OC drivers are
the expected
credit loss on the pool and the high negative carry costs,
resulting from
Fitch's reinvestment assumptions.
The 'AAA' expected loss for the programme is stable at 4.0%,
which represents
the agency's expected credit loss floor for a residential
mortgage pool in a
'AAA' rating scenario. All mortgages in S1B's cover pool bear a
variable rate
and are secured by mostly owner-occupied Norwegian residential
properties. Pool
characteristics have remained unchanged since the last programme
review.
As of end-March 2014, the pool consisted of 97.2% residential
mortgages and 2.8%
substitute assets in the form of liquid securities and cash.
Fitch does not give
full credit to the cash accumulated for the benefit of the
programme because
some of it is held with a counterparty (Sparebank 1 SR-Bank)
rated below
'A'/'F1'. The OC level of 10.0% upon which the agency relies
excludes such
intra-group exposures. The OC level (excl. intra-group
exposures) was 11.2%, as
of end-March 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating for the programme would be vulnerable to a
downgrade if any of
the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by one notch or
more to 'BBB+'
or lower; (ii) the D-Cap falls by one category or more; or (iii)
the OC Fitch
gives credit to in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven level of
8.0%.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a full
rating report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Iva Detelinova
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1663
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ieva Snejkova, CFA
Director
+44 20 3530 1276
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria',
dated 28 May
2014; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10 March 2014;
'EMEA Criteria
Addendum - Norway', dated 10 March 2014; 'Counterparty Criteria
for Structured
Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 13 May 2014; 'Counterparty
Criteria for
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum',
dated 13 May 2014;
'Covered Bond Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress
Addendum', dated 4 February 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
