(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt's (S1B, A-/Stable/F2) NOK155bn equivalent of outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook, following a review of the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS S1B's covered bonds' rating is based on S1B's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk), and the overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover pool and the covered bonds. The 'AAA' breakeven OC for the programme is 8.0%, based on a 'AA' probability of default (PD) rating on the covered bonds and recoveries exceeding 91%, which support a two-notch uplift to 'AAA'. The OC Fitch relies upon is 10.0%, which was the lowest observed OC over the past 12 months. The 'AAA' breakeven OC for S1B covered bonds rating has decreased to 8.0% from 9.6% previously, mainly due to increased margins on the Norwegian mortgages in the pool. The agency does not give full credit to the asset margin due to the high volatility of this component. The 'AAA' breakeven OC also includes an adjustment for commingling risk because the collection account bank (Sparebank 1 SR-Bank, A-/Stable/F2) is rated below Fitch's 'A'/'F1' rating threshold for 'AAA' rated covered bonds. The main break-even OC drivers are the expected credit loss on the pool and the high negative carry costs, resulting from Fitch's reinvestment assumptions. The 'AAA' expected loss for the programme is stable at 4.0%, which represents the agency's expected credit loss floor for a residential mortgage pool in a 'AAA' rating scenario. All mortgages in S1B's cover pool bear a variable rate and are secured by mostly owner-occupied Norwegian residential properties. Pool characteristics have remained unchanged since the last programme review. As of end-March 2014, the pool consisted of 97.2% residential mortgages and 2.8% substitute assets in the form of liquid securities and cash. Fitch does not give full credit to the cash accumulated for the benefit of the programme because some of it is held with a counterparty (Sparebank 1 SR-Bank) rated below 'A'/'F1'. The OC level of 10.0% upon which the agency relies excludes such intra-group exposures. The OC level (excl. intra-group exposures) was 11.2%, as of end-March 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating for the programme would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by one notch or more to 'BBB+' or lower; (ii) the D-Cap falls by one category or more; or (iii) the OC Fitch gives credit to in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 8.0%. 