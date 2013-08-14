(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt's (SV: 'A-'/Stable/ 'F2') covered bond programme at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The rating has subsequently been withdrawn because the agency will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the rating as the issuer has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch will no longer provide a rating or analytical coverage for SV's mortgage covered bonds. As of March 2013, SV's outstanding mortgage covered bonds amounted to NOK34.4bn secured by a cover pool amounting to NOK40.6bn (excluding intra-group exposures). Contact: Primary Analyst Despoina Pilidou Analyst +44 20 3530 1466 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Lukas Platzer Analyst +44 20 3530 1589 Committee Chairperson Cosme de Montpellier Senior Director +44 20 3530 1407 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10 Sept 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 13 May 2013, 'Covered Bond Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 3 June 2013, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 6 June 2013 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Norway' dated 29 April 2013 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Amended here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum here EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria here EMEA Criteria Addendum â€“ Norway here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.