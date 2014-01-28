(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
German saving
banking group Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe's (Sparkassen) Long-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at â€˜A+â€™ and Viability Ratings (VR) at
â€˜a+â€™. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the Long-term IDRs of 360
savings banks
(Sparkassen) with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed
and withdrawn
the ratings of four savings banks as a result of their merger
into another rated
Sparkasse.
Fitch has also affirmed another German saving bank group S -
Finanzgruppe Hessen
Thueringen's (S-Verbund HT) Long-term IDR at 'A+' with a Stable
Outlook.
S-Verbund HT's Group Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at
'a+'.
In addition, the agency has affirmed the IDRs of the 50 savings
bank members of
S-Verbund HT's mutual support scheme and its central institution
Landesbank
Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba). The IDR of the Irish
subsidiary of the
regional savings banks associations (Sparkassen- und Giroverband
Hessen-Thueringen, SGVHT) - NASPA Dublin - was affirmed at 'A+'
and subsequently
withdrawn.
For the withdrawn ratings Fitch will no longer provide ratings
or analytical
coverage.
A full list of rated Sparkassen is available at
www.fitchratings.com or via the
following link: Rated Sparkassen at end-2013. A full list of
rating actions is
provided at the end of this rating action commentary.
At end-November 2013 Sparkassen accounted for a quarter of
domestic lending and
slightly more than a quarter of the domestic deposit market.
SPARKASSEN-FINANZGRUPPE (SPARKASSEN)
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND VR
As a mutual banking group, Fitch has assigned group ratings to
Sparkassen in
accordance with Fitchâ€™s "Banking Structures Backed by Mutual
Support Mechanisms"
criteria. In line with these criteria, Viability Ratings are
only assigned to
the groups but not the individual members of the group. The
Sparkassen group
ratings only apply to the savings banks and not to the
Landesbanken and other
entities of the public banking sector.
While the German savings banks are generally a less cohesive
group than some of
its peers, notably due to the absence of consolidated accounts
and the limited
integration of some of its members, the support track record at
both groups is
extensive and strong. As a result, both groups meet all of
Fitchâ€™s requirements
for assigning group ratings, notably at least annual accounts, a
common
strategy, a risk management system with a degree of cohesion,
supervision by the
local regulator as single â€œriskâ€� unit and the existence of
a mutual support
mechanism.
Sparkassen's VR and IDRs are underpinned by the groupâ€™s
leading and resilient
franchise in German retail and SME banking, its strong and
stable profitability,
and a fairly low risk profile which benefits from the current
benign operating
environment in Germany. They also reflect the groupâ€™s limited
direct capital
market exposure, strong funding and liquidity profile as well as
sound
capitalisation.
The VR also reflects the savings banks' relative cost
inefficiencies, pressure
on net interest income - their main revenue source - from
persistently low
interest rates and a likely but limited erosion of their leading
deposit
franchise from increasing deposit-taking competition. Fitch also
expects a
moderate increase in loan impairment charges, which will put
further pressure on
Sparkassenâ€™s profitability, although deterioration should
remain manageable.
Excluding any write-downs of stakes in Landesbanken, the savings
banks
profitability is stable and predictable, reflecting their
retail-focussed and
deposit-funded business model. Even taking into account the
Sparkassenâ€™s
decentralised organisation and fairly low balance sheet leverage
(tangible
common equity ratio of around 6%), Sparkassenâ€™s operating
profitability compares
well with domestic and international peers. Its operating return
on average
equity (ROAE) ranges between 12% and 15% which Fitch views as
sound.
Fitch expects Sparkassen in early March 2014 to report broadly
unchanged
profitability for 2013, with revaluation gains on Sparkassenâ€™s
large securities
holdings compensating for pressure on net interest income. Fitch
expects credit
impairment charges to remain below the historical average given
Sparkassenâ€™s
asset mix and the benign domestic operating environment.
Fitch considers Sparkassenâ€™s capitalisation to be sound even
after taking into
account considerable contingent risk relating to the
Landesbanken sector. Its
aggregate Tier 1 ratio has gradually improved 12.5% at end-2012
from 10.5% at
end-2011, both as a result of adequate internal capital
generation and a
conversion of Tier 2-eligible reserves into Tier 1-eligible
reserves. Fitch core
capital - which deducts the contingent risk relating to the
Landesbanken but
includes all capital reserves - of 12.4% at end-2012 compares
well with peersâ€™.
Balance sheet leverage at Sparkassen is low which Fitch
considers a distinct
advantage in the current difficult environment.
Financial and risk data Fitch receives from Sparkassen is in
many respects less
granular and comprehensive than data received from most of its
peers. While this
is largely due to Sparkassen not being a consolidated group,
Fitch would expect
reporting (both at individual savings bank and Sparkassen level)
to improve
given the increasing regulatory reporting requirements at both
national and
European level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR
Sparkassenâ€™s financial metrics compare favourably with those
of its
international peers in the â€˜A+â€™ rating level and therefore
downside risk to its
VR and IDRs is currently limited.
Downward rating triggers include a prolonged and severe
recession leading to
materially higher default rates among SME and retail clients and
falling
collateral values; persistently extremely low interest rates
negatively
affecting Sparkassenâ€™s earnings base; or a material erosion of
its strong
deposit franchise negatively affecting its margin and/or
liquidity profile.
Downside rating pressure may also arise from
higher-than-expected contingent
liabilities relating to the Landesbanken sector. However, Fitch
does not view
this as likely given the ongoing restructuring at most
Landesbanken, initiated
after 2008, including significant deleveraging and disposal of
high-risk assets.
An upgrade of Sparkassenâ€™s VR and IDRs may be triggered by
improved corporate
governance, including more centralised risk reporting and risk
control as well
as improved decision-making processes. Further deleveraging of
the most
vulnerable Landesbanken would also be positive for
Sparkassenâ€™s ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
In Fitchâ€™s opinion there is an extremely high probability that
the German
municipalities, regional states and ultimately the federal
government would
support the savings banks, if ever needed, given the
Sparkassenâ€™s systemic
importance. This is reflected in the Support Rating Floor (SRF)
of 'A+'.
To date, the support mechanism and the savings banks' strategic
cohesion have
always managed to support - at times together with the relevant
municipalities -
even large savings banks, and Fitch expects this to remain the
case. Therefore,
we view the risk that the group may require state support in the
foreseeable
future as remote.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Sparkassenâ€™s Support Rating or SRF could be revised if Fitch
changes its view on
Germany's ability, as measured by Germanyâ€™s sovereign rating,
or propensity to
support its systemically important banks.
The availability of and propensity to support could ultimately
weaken as a
result of legal, regulatory, political and economic dynamics
about potential
future sovereign support for senior creditors of banks across
jurisdictions, as
indicated in several special reports ("The Evolving Dynamics of
Support for
Banks", "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths", both dated 11
September 2013,
"Sovereign Support for Banks - Update on Position Outlined In
3Q13" available at
at www.fitchratings.com). Developments outlined in these reports
might result in
Fitch revising SRFs down. Until now, senior creditors in
systemically-important
banks have been supported in full, but resolution legislation is
developing
quickly and the implementation of creditor "bail-in" is starting
to make it look
more feasible for taxpayers and creditors to share the burden of
supporting
banks.
A downgrade of the sovereign rating alone would not
automatically trigger a
downgrade of Sparkassenâ€™s IDRs as long as the respective VR
remains at â€˜a+â€™.
However, if a sovereign rating downgrade is driven by a
macroeconomic rather
than a fiscal deterioration, the strong correlation between the
groupâ€™s risk
profile and the German economy would result in pressure on
Sparkassenâ€™s VR.
S-FINANZGRUPPE HESSEN-THUERINGEN (S-VERBUND HT)
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
S-Verbund HT's IDR is equal to its VR but is also at the same
level as its SRF.
The affirmation of the groupâ€™s VR reflects its strong and
diversified franchise
in the states of Hesse and Thuringia, its clear strategy with
resilient core
profitability, stable retail funding base, sound capitalisation
and robust track
record through the financial crisis.
In common with other banks with a SRF of 'A+', the group has a
Short-term IDR of
'F1+', reflecting greater certainty of the support propensity in
the short-term.
The SRF and Support Rating reflect the extremely high
probability of support
that would be provided by the states of Hesse and Thuringia if
needed, given
S-Verbund HT's vital role in the two states, its strong regional
market share
and its relationship with both states. Fitch does not rate both
states, but
their creditworthiness is underpinned by the strength of the
German solidarity
system, which links the states' creditworthiness to that of the
Federal Republic
of Germany.
S-Verbund HT's full-year 2013 consolidated financial statements
will not be
published until July 2014. However, at end-3Q13 Helaba reported
a consolidated
pre-tax profit of EUR460m, up from EUR407m the previous year.
With total assets
of EUR182bn at end-3Q13 Helaba is the largest member of
S-Verbund HT. Fitch
highlights Helaba's exposure to the commercial real estate
markets in Germany,
USA, the UK and France, as well as some exposures to ship
financing and
aviation. In Fitchâ€™s view these potentially high-impact risks
are balanced by
the loss-absorbing resources of Helaba and the entire group.
S-Verbund HT is a banking group comprising 50 savings banks in
the federal
states of Hesse and Thuringia represented by the SGVHT and
Helaba which is
68.9%-owned by SVGHT. S-Verbund HT integrates retail banking in
Hesse and
Thuringia via its savings banks with commercial wholesale
banking services
provided by Helaba. Helaba Asset Services' IDRs and SR are
driven by an
extremely high likelihood that support, if needed, from its
owner Helaba would
be forthcoming.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VR
A downgrade of S-Verbund HT's Long-term IDR would stem from a
combined downgrade
of its VR and SRF. S-Verbund HT's SRF is sensitive to any change
in Fitch's view
of the ability or propensity of the states of Hesse and
Thuringia to provide
support. Fitch has so far not viewed this as likely given
Germany's 'AAA' credit
rating has a Stable Outlook and the strategic and economic
importance of the
bank to the local region. Even if the SRF is revised downwards,
Fitch may
consider the group's liquidity profile to be strong enough to
maintain a
Short-term IDR of 'F1+' rather than the 'F1' typically
associated with an 'A+'
Long-term IDR.
S-Verbund HT's VR would come under pressure if Fitch revises its
view on the
financial strength of the savings banks or if there is
significant deterioration
in the quality of its loan portfolio, particularly within
national and
international commercial real estate and corporate finance.
NASPA Dublin's IDRs are based solely on the high likelihood of
support that the
small Dublin-based bank would receive, in case of need, from the
SGVHT. NASPA
Dublin has been in a wind-down process since end-2007 and
returned its banking
license in Ireland in August 2013. Fitch withdraws the ratings
of NASPA Dublin
as the agency expects the entity to be finally wound down by
1Q14.
The IDRs and SR of Helaba Asset Services are sensitive to
changes to Helaba's
IDR and to changes in Fitch's view of support as a result of
developments linked
to broad sovereign and associated banking sector risks in
Ireland. The ratings
are also sensitive to any developments affecting the cohesion of
entities within
the S-Verbund HT.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
S-Verbund HTâ€™s Support Rating or SRF could be revised if Fitch
changes its view
on Germany's ability, as measured by Germanyâ€™s sovereign
rating, or propensity
to support its systemically important banks.
The availability of and propensity to support could ultimately
weaken as a
result of legal, regulatory, political and economic dynamics
about potential
future sovereign support for senior creditors of banks across
jurisdictions, as
indicated in several special reports ("The Evolving Dynamics of
Support for
Banks", "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths", both dated 11
September 2013,
"Sovereign Support for Banks - Update on Position Outlined In
3Q13" available at
at www.fitchratings.com). Developments outlined in these reports
might result in
Fitch revising SRFs down. Until now, senior creditors in
systemically-important
banks have been supported in full, but resolution legislation is
developing
quickly and the implementation of creditor "bail-in" is starting
to make it look
more feasible for taxpayers and creditors to share the burden of
supporting
banks.
A downgrade of the sovereign rating alone would not
automatically trigger a
downgrade of S-Verbundâ€™s IDRs as long as the VR remains at
â€˜a+â€™. However, if a
sovereign rating downgrade is driven by a macroeconomic rather
than a fiscal
deterioration, the strong correlation between the groupâ€™s risk
profile and the
German economy would result in pressure on S-Verbundâ€™s VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (Sparkassen)
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
VR: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
360 savings banks: IDRs affirmed at 'A+' and 'F1+'; Outlook
Stable
The group ratings apply to 360 savings banks out of a total of
418. For a full
rating list following these rating actions, please click on the
link at the top
of this comment.
Sparkasse Ruegen: IDRs affirmed at 'A+'/Stable and 'F1+' and
withdrawn as a
result of its merger into Sparkasse Sparkasse Vorpommern
Spar- und Leihkasse zu Bredstedt AG: IDRs affirmed at
'A+'/Stable and 'F1+' and
withdrawn as a result of its merger into Nord-Ostsee Sparkasse
Kreis- und Stadtsparkasse Speyer: IDRs affirmed at 'A+'/Stable
and 'F1+' and
withdrawn as a result of its merger into Sparkasse Vorderpfalz
Kreissparkasse Rhein-Pfalz: IDRs affirmed at 'A+'/Stable and
'F1+' and withdrawn
as a result of its merger into Sparkasse Vorderpfalz
S-Verbund HT
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Helaba
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior debt affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A'
Market-linked securities at Long-term 'A+emr'
Guaranteed obligations affirmed at 'AAA'
Naspa Dublin
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable and withdrawn
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' and withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '1' and withdrawn
Helaba Asset Services
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
The ratings of the group's 50 savings banks (as listed below)
have been affirmed
at:
Long-term IDR 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR 'F1+'
Obligations guaranteed by the states of Hesse and Thuringia
affirmed at
Long-term 'AAA'
The group's 50 savings banks are:
Sparkasse Altenburger Land
Sparkasse Arnstadt-Ilmenau
Sparkasse Bad Hersfeld-Rotenburg
Sparkasse Battenberg (Eder)
Sparkasse Bensheim
Stadtsparkasse Borken
Stadt- u. Kreis-Sparkasse Darmstadt
Sparkasse Dieburg
Sparkasse Dillenburg
Kreissparkasse Eichsfeld
Stadtsparkasse Felsberg
Frankfurter Sparkasse
Sparkasse Fulda
Kreissparkasse Gelnhausen
Sparkasse Gera-Greiz
Sparkasse Giessen
Kreissparkasse Gotha
Stadtsparkasse Grebenstein
Kreissparkasse Gross-Gerau
Sparkasse Gruenberg
Sparkasse Hanau
Kreissparkasse Hildburghausen
Sparkasse Jena-Saale-Holzland
Kasseler Sparkasse
Kyffhaeusersparkasse Artern-Sondershausen
Sparkasse Langen-Seligenstadt
Sparkasse Laubach-Hungen
Kreissparkasse Limburg
Sparkasse Marburg-Biedenkopf
Sparkasse Mittelthueringen
Nassauische Sparkasse
Kreissparkasse Nordhausen
Sparkasse Oberhessen
Sparkasse Odenwaldkreis
Staedtische Sparkasse Offenbach am Main
Zweckverbandssparkasse Rhoen-Rennsteig
Kreissparkasse Saale-Orla
Kreissparkasse Saalfeld-Rudolstadt
Kreissparkasse Schluechtern
Kreissparkasse Schwalm-Eder
Stadtsparkasse Schwalmstadt
Sparkasse Sonneberg
Sparkasse Starkenburg
Taunus-Sparkasse
Sparkasse Unstrut-Hainich
Sparkasse Waldeck-Frankenberg
Wartburg-Sparkasse
Kreissparkasse Weilburg
Sparkasse Werra-Meissner
Sparkasse Wetzlar
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Christian Kuendig (Sparkassen)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Christian van Beek (S-Verbund HT)
Director
+49 69 768076 248
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analysts
Michael Dawson-Kropf (Sparkassen, SFG-HT)
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 113
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, â€˜Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support
Mechanismsâ€™, dated 18
December 2013, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities',
dated 5 December 2012 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance',
dated 12 December
2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch Affirms
Sparkassen and S-Verbund
HT at â€˜A+â€™; Outlook Stable
here
Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.