(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed
Central Finance
Company Plc's (CF) National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(lka)' with a
Stable Outlook.
Fitch has also affirmed CF's senior secured and senior unsecured
debt at
'A+(lka) and its subordinated debt at 'A(lka)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS AND DEBT
CF's rating reflects its strong capitalisation, which is
supported by robust
profitability and high profit retention. Counterbalancing these
strengths are
the pressure on loan quality and its low provisioning levels
compared with its
peers'. The rating also captures CF's high margins, which are
supported by the
company's strength in raising funds at relatively low rates
through the solid
franchise developed over a long operating history.
CF has historically maintained strong capitalisation. The
regulatory reported
Tier 1 capital ratio was 24.92x at end-June 2014 and the Fitch
core capital
(FCC) ratio was higher at around 40x. The FCC is higher because
it captures the
revaluation reserves, while the consolidated equity position and
the balance
sheet equity used are higher due to lower loan impairment
charges that are in
line with international accounting rules.
CF's asset quality continued to be under pressure, with its
regulatory
non-performing loans (loans overdue by six months or more)
increasing to 3.8% at
end-June 2014 from 2.45% at end-June 2013. This was due to a
slowing
macroeconomic environment and the company's exposure to the
agricultural sector,
which has been adversely affected by unfavourable weather
conditions. The
regulatory non-performing loans (including interest in suspense)
increased by
46% in the financial year ended 31 March 2014 (FY14) and by 18%
in 1Q15. The
ratio of impairment reserves to gross loans increased to 1.3% at
end-June 2014
from 1.0% three months earlier. This is still low compared to
peers and implies
a lower provisioning coverage.
The company has sufficient unutilised credit lines to fund its
maturity
mismatches. CF's well-established deposit franchise supports
liquidity. Customer
deposits funded about 50% of CF's assets and were fairly
granular with 88% of
loan contracts being for loans under LKR1m (USD7,700) at 1Q15.
CF's senior unsecured debentures are rated in line with CF's
National Long-Term
Rating of 'A+(lka)' as they constitute unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations
of the company.
The senior secured debentures, which are secured by a primary
mortgage over
receivables from identified hire-purchase and lease agreements,
are also rated
in line with CF's National Long-Term Rating. There is no rating
uplift for the
collateralisation as the note's recovery prospects are assessed
to be average
and comparable with those of the unsecured notes in a developing
legal system.
The subordinated debentures are rated one notch below CF's
National Long-Term
Rating of to reflect their subordination to senior unsecured
creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS AND DEBT
Greater product diversity, together with improved funding
flexibility
commensurate with higher-rated peers, could lead to an upgrade.
However, taking
into account the current pressure on its asset quality, Fitch
does not see an
upgrade as likely in the medium term.
CF's rating could be downgraded if it is not able to provide a
buffer against
further loan quality deterioration through profit, which would
lead to an
increase in unprovided NPLs relative to equity.
The debt ratings will move in tandem with CF's National
Long-Term Rating.
CF is a Licensed Finance Company established in 1957. It is
22.6% held by the
Wijenaike family, the founders of the company, 16.1% owned by
Corporate Services
(Pvt) Ltd, and the rest is publicly held. The company's lending
portfolio
consists largely of vehicle financing.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Nayantara Bandaranayake
Analyst
941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka De Silva
941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
CF has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other
than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations
of, or credit
reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Criteria",
dated 31 January
2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013,
"Recovery
Ratings for Financial Institutions", dated 24 September 2013,
"Finance and
Leasing Companies Criteria" dated 11 December 2012 and
"Assessing and Rating
Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" dated 5 December 2012
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.