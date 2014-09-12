(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sri Lanka-based telecoms company Dialog Axiata PLC's (Dialog) 'AAA(lka)' National Long-Term Rating. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Parent Support: Dialog's rating of 'AAA(lka) includes a single notch uplift from its stand-alone credit profile based on Fitch's assessment of strong operational and strategic linkages with its stronger 83%-parent, Axiata Group Berhad (Axiata) of Malaysia. Fitch believes that Axiata is likely to provide financial support, if required, to Dialog as it has in the past. For example, in July 2013, Axiata provided deficiency support to Dialog for an off-shore syndicated bank facility of USD200m to fund Dialog's capex at a lower cost. In 2009, Axiata provided a corporate guarantee on Dialog's debt and a shareholder loan when Dialog was under financial stress. Other linkages include a common brand name and common creditors, which can result in reputation risk to Axiata should Dialog fail. Resilient Stand-alone Profile: Fitch assesses Dialog's stand-alone profile at 'AA+(lka)' given its market-leading position in Sri Lanka's mobile and pay-TV industries, moderate funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage of below 2.0x and operating EBITDAR margin of over 30%. Profitability Could Decline: Fitch expects 2014 revenue to rise by 5%, driven by an increase in mobile data service revenue. However, we expect operating EBITDAR margin could fall by 50bps-100bps each year during 2014-17 (2013: 34.1%) due to changes in the revenue mix as low-margin data services replace higher margin voice and text revenue. However, profitability could be supported by an industry consolidation and a regulatory tariff floor on data services. Capex to Raise Leverage: Fitch expects FFO-adjusted net leverage to worsen to around 2.0x (2013: 1.8x) on continued large capex investments and tax payments as Dialog comes out of a tax holiday period. Fitch expects Dialog's 2014 capex to be around 30% of revenue due to expansion of its 3G data networks. Dialog invested LKR28.3n, or 44% of revenue, in 2013, with about a quarter of it spent on acquisition of 4G spectrum. Possible Industry Consolidation: The number of industry participants could reduce to three from five as Sri Lanka Telecom (BB-/Stable) announced in January 2014 that it was in preliminary negotiations to acquire Hutchison Lanka and third-largest operator Etisalat could acquire Bharti Airtel Limited's (BBB-/Stable) unprofitable Sri Lanka subsidiary, Airtel Lanka, which is the fourth-largest operator. The regulatory tariff floor on voice services has prevented smaller operators from competing on price and has left them unviable in the medium term. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may individually, or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - A material dilution in Axiata's ownership or board control in Dialog, removal of the common brand name, or a weakening of the current strategic and operational ties between the companies. Positive: There is no scope for an upgrade as Dialog is at the highest rating on the Sri Lankan National scale. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Primary Analyst Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7235 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec City Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Kanishka De Silva + 94 11 254 1900 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Deputy Head Asia-Pacific Corporate Ratings Group +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Ratings Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 28 May 2014 and "National Scale Ratings Criteria" dated 30 October 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.