(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/COLOMBO, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Sri Lanka-based
telecom company Dialog Axiata PLC's National Long-Term Rating at
'AAA(lka)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market-Leading Position: Dialog's standalone credit profile of
'AAA(lka)' is
underpinned by its market leadership in the expanding mobile and
pay-TV
segments. We believe Dialog is in a position to gain revenue
market share from
smaller telcos in light of its superior 3G/4G network
capability. Its financial
profile is solid, with moderate 2017 forecast FFO-adjusted net
leverage of
1.2x-1.4x and stable operating EBITDAR margin of 34%-35% (2016:
35%).
High Ratings Headroom: We believe Dialog could potentially
receive support from
its 83% Malaysian parent, Axiata Group Berhad (Axiata), if its
standalone credit
profile were to weaken. Dialog and its parent have moderate
linkages, which
include sharing key management personnel, a common brand name
and common
creditors. This could lead to reputational risk to Axiata should
Dialog fail.
Lower Revenue Growth: We expect Dialog's revenue growth to slow
to around 5%-6%
in 2017 (2016: 17%), as consumers are likely to curb their voice
and data usage
due to higher taxes. The government budget for 2017, announced
in November 2016,
proposed increases in effective taxes on data services to 50%;
effective taxes
on voice and text were increased to 50% in November 2016.
However, revenue
growth is likely to recover in 2018, increasing by
high-single-digit
percentages, due to fast-growing data services.
Stable Profitability: We forecast Dialog's operating EBITDAR
margin to remain
stable at around 34%-35%, as larger economies of scale in the
data segment
offset falling profitability on voice and text segments. Strong
data growth is
supported by the proliferation of smartphones, with most new
handsets sold being
4G-enabled.
Negative FCF: We forecast Dialog to have negative FCF during
2017-2018, as cash
flow from operations could fall short of the company's ongoing
large capex plan
and dividend commitments. Dialog will continue to invest about
28%-30% of its
revenue in capex annually to expand its 3G/4G networks and
optical fibre
infrastructure. Dividends are likely to increase to around
LKR3.2 billion (2016:
LKR2.6 billion).
Debt-Funded Mergers and Acquisitions: Some industry
consolidation is likely with
ongoing intense competition in the mobile segment, where smaller
telcos are
unprofitable and face high investment requirements. Dialog and
Sri Lanka Telecom
PLC (SLT, B+/AAA(lka)/Stable) could acquire smaller telcos to
strengthen their
market position and consolidate spectrum assets. Dialog's
ratings have
sufficient headroom for a debt-funded acquisition of a smaller
telco for around
LKR10 billion-12 billion.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Dialog's business profile is better than similarly rated
national peers and is
supported by its market leadership in Sri Lanka's mobile
industry, stable cash
generation and integrated service offerings. Dialog has higher
revenue and
better operating EBITDAR margin than the fixed-line market
leader, SLT, but this
is offset by Dialog's higher exposure to the crowded mobile
market. Dialog's
forecast 2017 FFO-adjusted net leverage and FCF profile is
better than that of
SLT. SLT also has a larger capex plan relative to its EBITDA to
expand fibre
networks across Sri Lanka.
Liquor company, Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC (DIST,
AAA(lka)/Rating
Watch Negative) is Sri Lanka's market leader in alcoholic
beverage production.
It benefits from a higher operating EBITDAR margin and stronger
FCF generation
than Dialog, supported by its ability to pass on tax increases
to consumers.
Dialog's forecast leverage is similar to DIST, but compared with
telcos, DIST
faces higher regulatory risk, with frequent excise tax hikes.
The Rating Watch
Negative on DIST reflects a worsening financial profile and the
risk of higher
dividends to its parent.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for Dialog
include:
- Slower revenue growth of 5%-6% in 2017 (2016: 17%) due to
higher taxes.
- Growth to recover from 2018 to a high-single-digit percentage,
driven by data
services.
- Operating EBITDAR margin to remain stable at around 34%-35%
during 2017-2018.
- Capex/revenue to remain high at around 28%-30%.
- Higher dividend payout during 2017-2018 of 3.2 billion (2016:
LKR2.6 billion).
- Negative FCF during 2017-2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action
There is no scope for an upgrade as Dialog is at the highest
rating on the Sri
Lankan national ratings scale.
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action
- A significant dilution in Axiata's ownership or board control
of Dialog,
removal of the common brand name or a weakening of the current
moderate ties
between the companies.
- A decline in operating EBITDAR margin to below 20%, along with
FFO-adjusted
net leverage above 3.5x.
LIQUIDITY
Solid Liquidity: Dialog had a sufficient unrestricted cash
balance of LKR7.2
billion and undrawn committed bank facilities of LKR19.5 billion
at end-2016 to
pay for its short-term debt maturities of about LKR7.9 billion.
Dialog has
strong access to local banks given it is among Sri Lanka's
largest corporates.
Dialog's debt mainly comprises of a USD150 million syndicated
facility and LKR10
billion bank loan.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay, South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka De Silva
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Note to editors: Fitch's National Ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National Ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets, and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
Ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
