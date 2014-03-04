(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed Housing Development Finance Corporation Bank of Sri Lanka's (HDFC) National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn the ratings on HDFC's LKR195m senior unsecured redeemable debentures as they have been repaid. KEY RATING DRIVERS HDFC's rating reflects Fitch's expectation that the bank would receive extraordinary support from the state, if needed, given the state effectively holds 51% of the bank. It also reflects Fitch's view of the bank's quasi-policy role in supporting the state's initiatives to develop more housing for low and middle-income families. However, the potential for state support is lower than for larger state-owned banks in Sri Lanka due to HDFC's lower systemic importance. The state holds its stake in HDFC through the National Housing Development Authority (49.7%), a state-owned corporation that is tasked with formulating and implementing the national housing policy, the Condominium Management Authority (0.46%) and the Urban Development Authority (0.46%). HDFC's board is appointed by the Ministry of Finance, with the majority of board members representing state institutions. The bank has the authority to grant to members of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) housing loans that are secured against the borrowers' EPF balances. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka annually reimburses HDFC the instalments of EPF-backed loans that are in arrears for over three months. These loans support HDFC's capital adequacy because they carry a zero risk weighting as a result of their collateral. EPF-backed housing loans accounted for 36.8% of total loans at end September 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES A change in Fitch's expectation of state support to HDFC through a weakening of the linkages with the state, including a dilution of state's majority ownership of the bank or a revision of Fitch's view of HDFC's policy role, could result in a downgrade of the ratings. The ratings will also be sensitive to changes in HDFC's profile if it merges with or is acquired by another bank as part of industry consolidation that the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has set out in its master plan for the financial sector. HDFC was established as a building society in 1984. It was converted into a government corporation in 2000 and then into a regulated licensed specialised bank in 2003. Contacts: Primary Analyst Nayantara Bandaranayake + 94 11 254 1900 Analyst Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level 15-04 East Tower World Trade Center Colombo 01 Secondary Analyst Rukshana Thalagodapitiya Vice President +94 11 254 1900 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.