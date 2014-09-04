(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sri
Lanka-based Lion
Brewery (Ceylon) PLC's (Lion) National Long-Term Rating at
'AA-(lka)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The agency also affirmed the company's senior unsecured rating
at 'AA-(lka)' and
assigned an expected National Long-Term rating of
'AA-(lka)(EXP)' to Lion's
proposed unsecured redeemable debentures of up to LKR2bn
(USD15.4m). Lion plans
to use the proceeds from the proposed debenture issue to
refinance short-term
facilities. The proposed debenturesare rated in line with Lion's
National
Long-Term Rating as they will rank equally with the company's
other unsecured
debt. Fitch will assign a final rating to the debenture subject
to the receipt
of final transaction documents conforming to information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Leverage: Lion's leverage as measured by net adjusted
debt/operating
EBITDAR stood at 2.14x at the end of the 2014 financial year on
31 March
2013(end-FY13: 2.61x), and is expected to increase following the
company's
proposed acquisition of Millers Brewery Limited (MBL), including
its trademarks,
from Cargills (Ceylon) PLC (Cargills). However, we expect
leverage to reduce
over the medium term due to improving profitability. The
proposed acquisition,
announced in June, is contingent on MBL settling all its
liabilities.
The MBL acquisition follows Lion's extensive expansion of its
production
facility in Sri Lanka, which resulted in high debt over FY13 and
FY14. Leverage
was exacerbated by margin deterioration because Lion sold more
costly imported
beer in cans at the same price as its domestic output to meet
demand. Lion
stopped the imports half way through FY14 following the
completion of additional
capacity.
Increased Production Capacity: The recent expansion of Lion's
facility has
almost doubled production capacity, which will allow Lion to
meet additional
demand without further significant debt-funded capex. This will
leave cash flows
available to pay down debt. In addition, the potential
integration of MBL's
production could enhance economies of scale.
Market Leadership: Lion is the leading domestic beer
manufacturer with a
significant share of beer produced in Sri Lanka in 2012 and
2013. Its flagship
product is the Lion brand of beer. The proposed MBL acquisition
will be
favourable for Lion's business risk profile as it is expected to
further
increase Lion's share of domestic output and strengthen Lion's
hold on beer
production in the country. The proposed acquisition will also
bring new products
such as MBL's Three Coins, Sando, and Grand Blonde brands, and
give Lion access
to Cargills' extensive retail chain.
High Regulatory Risk: Domestic producers of alcoholic beverages
face frequent
and large increases in alcohol tax, which encourages consumers
to turn to
illicit sources and impacts industry profitability. The industry
also faces
restrictions on advertising and retail players, which benefit
incumbent licensed
players, such as Lion, which have already built up their
distribution networks
and established their brands.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may individually, or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Leverage of over 2.0x on a sustained basis
- The rating could be downgraded if Lion is required to inject
further cash or
take on more liabilities to complete the acquisition.
No positive rating action is expected over the next 24 months as
leverage is
likely to remain high. However, Future developments that may
individually or
collectively lead to a positive rating action include:
- Leverage of below 1.5x on a sustained basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shyamila Serasinghe
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Center Colombo 01
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka De Silva
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 28 May 2014, and
'National Scale
Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
