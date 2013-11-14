(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed Sri
Lanka-based Senkadagala Finance Company PLC's (SFC) National Long-Term Rating at
'BBB+(lka)' with a Stable Outlook. The agency also affirmed the rating on SFC's
outstanding senior unsecured redeemable debentures at 'BBB+(lka)' and assigned
an expected rating of 'BBB(lka)(EXP)' to its proposed subordinated debenture of
up to LKR1.25bn.
The proposed debenture issue is expected to have a tenor of five years, with a
fixed-rate coupon. The issue will help improve the company's Tier 2 capital
position, and reduce its interest-rate risk. The final rating is subject to the
receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SFC's rating reflects its satisfactory credit profile through economic cycles,
supported by access to longer-term securitized borrowings and sound credit
controls. Timely seizure of collateral on overdue loans enforces collection of
outstanding payments and helps keeping loan deterioration in check. These
positive factors are counterbalanced by its weaker deposit franchise and lower
capitalisation compared to peers.
The proposed subordinated debenture is notched one down from SFC's National
Long-Term Rating to reflect their gone-concern loss-absorption quality in the
event of a liquidation, in line with Fitch's criteria for rating such
securities.
There is pressure on SFC's asset quality due to a slowing macroeconomic
environment. Despite adequate risk monitoring, non-performing loans (including
interest in suspense) increased by 58% over the 12 months ending June 2013 and
amounted to 4.2% of gross loans at end-June 2013.
Capitalisation as measured by the Fitch core capital ratio (FCC) remained stable
at 12.1% at end-September 2013 (11.9% at end-March 2013). The FCC ratio is
derived from SFC's balance-sheet equity and reflects provisioning in line with
accounting standards. The regulatory Tier 1 capital ratio deteriorated to 10.3%
at end-September 2013 from 12% at end-September 2012 with the adoption of
International Financial Reporting Standards. SFC has announced a rights issue
for December 2013 and Fitch estimates that this would restore the regulatory
Tier 1 ratio to about 12%, which is still below its peers'. The proposed
subordinated debt would raise SFC's total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) to about
18%.
SFC's assets and liabilities are better matched than peers' as the company
relies on securitized borrowings. Reliance on such wholesale borrowings explains
SFC's lower margins, and exposes it to greater funding volatility. Unencumbered
assets stood at an acceptable 1.3x of unsecured liabilities at end-September
2013 (1.2x at end-March 2013). SFC's deposit franchise remained weaker than
peers, although deposits increased by 21.7% over 1H14 and funded 28% of total
assets at end-1H14.
Fitch expects the slowing credit cycle to put pressure on SFC's net interest
margin and return on assets (ROA). The latter deteriorated to 3.3% in 1H14 (4.6%
in the year ended March 2013), mainly due to higher provisioning costs and
higher operating costs as newly established branches have yet to breakeven.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of SFC's rating is contingent upon sustained stronger capital and a
more robust deposit franchise that would allow the company to expand in a
controlled manner. SFC's rating could be downgraded if asset quality continues
to weaken, leading to a material decline in capitalisation or excessive asset
encumbrance.