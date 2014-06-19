(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Stanbic IBTC
Holding Company
Plc's (SIBTCH) National Long-term rating at 'AAA(nga)' and
National Short-term
rating at 'F1+(nga)'.
The affirmation follows Fitch's rating action on South African
banks on 17 June
2014, where the agency revised the Outlook on Standard Bank
Group Limited's
(SBG) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
Negative from
Stable and affirmed the rating at 'BBB' (See "Fitch Revises
Outlook on 4 South
African Banks to Negative" dated 17 June 2014). SBG is SIBTCH's
ultimate
parent, with a 53.2% ownership.
KEY RATING DRIVERS -NATIONAL RATINGS
SIBTCH's ratings are based on parent support. Nigeria is an
important market for
SBG and Fitch views SIBTCH as a strategically important
subsidiary, underpinned
by high integration with the parent group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
SIBTCH's ratings are sensitive to Fitch assessment of the
willingness or ability
of SBG to provide support to SIBTCH. At the current level, the
ratings could
withstand a downgrade of up to three notches of SBG's 'BBB' IDR
as Nigeria's
Country Ceiling of 'BB-' is currently four notches lower.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Committee Chairperson
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1003,
Email:
Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria dated 31
January 2014 and National Scale Ratings Criteria dated 30
October 2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Exposure Draft
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
