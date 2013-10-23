Oct 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Standard Chartered PLC's (SC) and its subsidiary
Standard Chartered Bank's (SCB) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA-' with
Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this comment.
This action formed part of a broader review of highly rated Asia-Pacific
financial institutions.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The rating affirmations reflect SC's stringently managed, diversified and
generally well-performing operations. Robust liquidity, tight risk management
and adequate capital should protect the bank against any unforeseen sharp
deterioration in operating conditions and the ensuing asset quality
deterioration the bank would face. Offsetting these positive factors are the
greater risks generated by being present in more markets compared with other
'AA-' rated peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR AND IDRs
SC's and SCB's VRs and IDRs capture the group's extensive network as a strength.
It enables the group to compete with global banks of significantly larger size
for internationally operating clients. Fitch considers the inherent complexity
in its globally diversified operations as being adequately managed even though
its widespread presence renders the bank susceptible to external shocks,
including compliance, conduct, reputational and geopolitical risk.
Convertibility and transferability of foreign currencies is a key risk for SC,
although this is somewhat moderated by the short-term nature of the exposure. At
end-H113 around two-thirds of cross-border exposures had a maturity less than
one year. China cross-border risk has been growing fast, representing the
highest individual risk. Total cross-border risk amounted to about five times
equity at end-H113. Fitch estimates SC's China exposures at USD76bn, or 1.8x
equity. The estimate is derived from publicly stated China cross-border risk
(USD46bn at end-H113) and the total assets employed with Chinese customers
(USD30bn) and as such double counts for onshore foreign-currency exposures.
SC's liquidity is strong with deposits in its key markets significantly
exceeding loans. Unencumbered cash and balances of USD48bn and other liquid
assets of USD115bn at end-H113 provide a solid degree of flexibility even though
the majority of those assets will likely not be portable across jurisdictions in
case of stress. The group's fully loaded Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of
10.6% and leverage ratio of 4.6% are above peers' and strong, notwithstanding
that repatriation of capital has become more difficult. There is no double
leverage; equity investments in subsidiaries, while increasing, amounted to
about 70% of holding company equity at end-H113.
Fitch assesses SC's largest exposures as concentrated relative to equity but the
bank's oversight is tight. SC's loan performance is likely to remain weaker than
similarly rated peers' due to deterioration in higher-risk sub-portfolios.
Despite the growth in unsecured lending, 81% of loans to individuals and SMEs
benefitted from collateral at end-H113. The costly turnaround of its South
Korean activities has yet to prove successful as loan impairments for lending to
sub-prime borrowers remain on the rise.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR AND IDRs
SC's ratings could be downgraded if the group shows continued rapid growth in
unsecured lending, increased concentration risk, declining group resources and
increasing interconnectedness between China and other markets. SC's ratings are
unlikely to be upgraded even if the performance in its South Korean operations
improved as they capture through-the-cycle diversification benefits.
In addition, the VR and IDRs of SC are sensitive to an adverse change in
relevant factors affecting holding company notching, including high double
leverage (above 120%), less prudent liquidity management, more complex group
structures or regulatory/legal risk specific to the holding company. SC's VR and
IDRs are currently equalised with those of its main operating entity, SCB.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
(SRF)
SCB's Support Rating and SRF reflect Fitch's view that the probability that the
UK authorities will provide it with support in case of need remains extremely
likely, given its international systemic importance, notably to international
trade and USD clearing.
However, Fitch believes that the propensity of the UK authorities to provide
support for systemically important banks is following a downward trend. Fitch
has outlined the way it plans to address the issue of support in "Bank Support:
Likely Rating Paths" and "The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks", both
published in September 2013 and available on www.fitchratings.com.
SC's Support Rating of '5' and SRF of 'No floor' reflect Fitch's opinion that UK
sovereign support cannot be relied upon for a holding company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid regulatory capital securities issued by SC
and SCB are notched down from their common VRs to reflect varying degrees of
loss severity and incremental non- performance risk under Fitch's "Assessing and
Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" criteria. They are primarily
sensitive to any change in their VRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Standard Chartered PLC
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Dated subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Capital securities (US853254AC43, US853254AB69, US853254AA86, USG84228AT58,
XS0365481935): affirmed at 'BBB'
Standard Chartered Bank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-' and 'F1+'
Dated subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Upper Tier 2 notes (XS0222434200, XS0119816402) affirmed at 'A-'
Capital securities (XS0347919457, XS0129229141): affirmed at 'BBB+'