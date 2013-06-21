BRIEF-Industrial Securities to pay cash 1.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Stater Nederland B.V.'s (Stater) Dutch Residential Mortgage Primary Servicer Rating at 'RPS1-' The Primary Servicer Rating takes into consideration the recent evolution of the senior management team. Stater has recruited experienced industry professionals into its senior group, with a new Chief Operating Officer and HR Director joining within the past 12 months. Fitch views this recruitment positively and would now like to see continuity of tenure in the team as this will benefit the business over the medium to long term.
Fitch believes that Stater has provided clear evidence of the need for a robust risk management framework in the current operating climate. The new emphasis Stater has placed on risk management includes the introduction of the three lines of defence model and clear risk plans for each business unit. The new framework is in its implementation phase and Fitch believes that once it matures, the framework will benefit Stater.
As at end December 2012, the mid-office platform 'Estate' was available to almost all of Stater's clients. The platform augments an already well-developed mortgage loan processing platform including processing efficiency and quality control. Fitch further notes the long track record of servicing Dutch residential mortgage loans including those in RMBS transactions. The rating also reflects the increased training hours for staff, which are above the Fitch benchmark of 40 hours per year.
Furthermore, the rating benefits from Stater's diversified client base and ongoing support from its parent company, ABN AMRO (A+/Negative/F1). Fitch used its global servicer rating criteria to analyse the servicer's operations and financial condition, including a comparison against similar Dutch servicers as part of the review process. The analysis is based on information provided to Fitch by Stater.
As of 31 December 2012, Stater's primary residential servicing portfolio totalled EUR177bn (versus EUR172bn at end of June 2011), consisting of 977,401 loans (versus 959,754 loans at end of June 2011).
