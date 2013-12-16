(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has today affirmed India-based Steel Authority of India Limited's (SAIL) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (FC IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Financial Profile to Improve: SAIL's credit metrics weakened during FY13 (financial year ended 31 March 2013) due to weak profitability and higher debt to fund its on-going capex. The company's net leverage (Net Debt/ EBITDA) increased to 3.85x in FY13 (FY12: 1.64x) while its EBITDA interest cover fell to 6.17x (FY12: 8.91x). However, SAIL's profitability and cash generation will improve as it continues to refocus and trim costs. SAIL is shifting its focus towards value-added products and improving its cost structure via better efficiency associated with capex. The company also has a high level of vertical linkages in iron ore (100%) and power (two-thirds). Consequently, Fitch expects SAIL's net leverage to fall below 3.5x by FY15.

Linkages with Government: Fitch continues to assess SAIL's linkages with is parent, the government of India (BBB-/Stable), as moderate in line with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology. The rating factors in a one-notch benefit on account of the likely support from the government if needed. The government owns about 80% of SAIL's equity and retains significant control of the company. The agency expects SAIL to play a key role in the government's plan to increase India's steel production capacity to 200m tonnes by year 2020 from around 90m tonnes now.

This one-notch uplift on account of its linkages with the government was previously not applied because SAIL's standalone FC IDR was equivalent to the sovereign's rating. SAIL's financial profile has deteriorated due to a large capex, weaker profitability and the delay in accrual benefits from its plant modernisation. As a result, its standalone rating has weakened by one notch, but because of the one-notch benefit for sovereign support, the IDR remains at 'BBB-'.

Delays in Capex Plans: SAIL's plant modernisation and expansion of its crude steel production capacity to 21.4m tonnes (FY13 production: 13.4m tonnes) has been delayed. The company had originally planned to complete its capex by FY13, but now expects completion of modernisation and expansion by December 2014. Also, SAIL now plans to enhance its iron ore production to around 39m tonnes by FY16 (FY13: 21.5m tonnes) and further to 42.8m tonnes by mid-FY17. Consequently Fitch expects the capex benefits to start accruing from FY15 instead of FY14. SAIL has till 1H FY14 spent INR484.26bn of its planned total capex of INR721.34bn for its modernisation and expansion (INR618.7bn) and mine development (INR102.64bn).

Demand Likely to Improve: Indian steel producers' prices came under pressure - which hurt their profitability over the past 12-18 months - because the slowdown in economic growth hurt demand from key steel consuming sectors like automobile, construction and engineering. Steel demand will likely remain muted in the near term, although Fitch expects steel demand to improve from the second half of 2014, which will benefit SAIL given its leadership position in India. The growth in Indian steelmakers' sales volumes during 1H FY14 was driven in part by an increase in steel exports spurred by the Indian rupee's depreciation. SAIL's sales rose 9.8% to 5.6m tonnes during 1H FY14, driving a 1% yoy rise in revenue to INR218.03bn.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- Further delays in SAIL's capex plans or weak profitability and high debt levels resulting in SAIL's financial leverage (net debt/ EBITDA) rising above 3.5x on a sustained basis

- Downgrade of the Indian sovereign's FC IDR would lead to a corresponding action on SAIL's FC IDR.

- Any significant weakening of linkages with the government of India. Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action on include:

- Benefits from capex resulting in higher profitability and lower debt levels leading to financial leverage (net debt/ EBITDA) of below 2.5x on a sustained basis may result in an upgrade of SAIL's standalone IDR by one notch. The final rating will however continue to be capped at the sovereign rating of India.