(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Steinhoff International Holdings Limited's (Steinhoff) Long-term National Rating at 'A-(zaf)' and Short-term National Rating at 'F2(zaf)'. The Outlook is Positive. Fitch has also affirmed Steinhoff Services (Pty) Limited's senior unsecured debt rating at 'A-(zaf)'. All ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The affirmation follows the recent announcement of Steinhoff's acquisition of Pepkor Holdings (Pepkor) and thus our expectation of a moderate deleveraging path supported by equity financing and the cash payment portion of up to ZAR15bn effectively funded by the cash resources attributed to the ZAR18bn rights issue completed in July and August 2014. The full year impact for the acquisition of Kika Leiner and the strong performance of the business in FY14 (ending June 2014) further underpins the rating actions. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Steinhoff's financial profile will improve in the short to medium term as the group focuses on integrating its latest acquisitions. KEY RATING DRIVERS Rights Issue Fitch placed Steinhoff's ratings on RWP on 18 July 2014, following the significant rights issue that raised ZAR17.8bn (net proceeds). At the time of the transaction it was envisaged that the proceeds would be repatriated to South Africa and used by the group to reduce its debt, which would have improved its debt levels to ones comparable with a higher rating. Following the Pepkor announcement, it is clear that at least part of these proceeds will be used to fund the acquisition and the deleveraging impact will not be as anticipated when the rights issue was first announced. Pepkor Acquisition Steinhoff announced on 25 November 2014 that it had agreed to purchase 92.3% of Pepkor for ZAR62.8bn. The purchase consideration will largely be settled through the issue of 839 million new Steinhoff shares at ZAR57 per share with the remaining ZAR15bn settled in cash. While management have not set out the amount of gross debt associated with the transaction, the net leverage metrics following the impacts of the rights issue, the acquisition and increase in dividends should largely offset one another for FY15. Fitch anticipates improved funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage in FY16 with Steinhoff consolidating a full year of trading from Pepkor. Whilst the acquisition moves the group into new product categories (e.g. clothing), the key strategic focus of both Steinhoff and Pepkor remains discounted retailing, which should be resilient through economic cycles. With management's ability to undertake transactions and successfully implement business expansion, the risks from new product areas are somewhat mitigated. However, the successful integration and proposed benefits from the transaction (e.g. Pepkor replacing underperforming JD stores) will only be fully assessed in FY16. Continued Strong Trading Steinhoff delivered healthy growth in both revenue and profitability for FY14 with international operations (discount value European operations) outperforming the wider retail market, outweighing the difficult South African trading environment affecting the African operations. The addition of Pepkor further diversifies the group's revenue streams with continental Europe reducing from nearly two-thirds to 50% with increases to both the proportion generated by South Africa and the Pacific Rim. Fitch expects the group may experience pressure on margins from FY16 once the Pepkor acquisition is fully consolidated. The group's ability to effectively integrate the new businesses and improve sourcing and rationalise costs will be important for the business to improve profitability post FY16. Expected Deleveraging We forecast that the group's FFO adjusted net leverage (FY14: 3.5x) will remain below the 4.0x negative rating trigger providing sufficient headroom within the 'A-(zaf)' rating. Once a full year trading impact for Pepkor is included in FY16, there is potential for FFO adjusted net leverage to approach the positive rating trigger, and if this was combined with profitability margin improvements, it would result in positive pressure on the ratings. However, we note that further increases to the dividend payout ratio as seen in FY14 would negatively impact Steinhoff's ability to reduce debt. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating action include: - A conservative financial policy, including future dividends and M&A, allowing for deleveraging with adjusted net leverage below 3x on a sustained basis, with no significant depletion of cash reserves. - Successful integration of the Pepkor acquisition, leading to an improved market position and cost savings allowing improved EBITDA margins sustained above 13%. - Sustained positive free cash flow margins in the mid-single digits (as percentage of sales; current expectations are low single digit). Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - Further acquisitions potentially increasing the business risk profile and debt levels with an increase in adjusted net leverage above 4x. - Failing to successfully integrate the Pepkor acquisition resulting in EBITDA margins falling below 12% sustainably. - Weak free cash flow on the back of higher capex or weaker cash generated from operations (impacted by poor business performance). Contact: Primary Analyst Richard Barrow Director +27 11 290 9407 Fitch Ratings South Africa (Pty) Ltd 23 Impala Road Chislehurston Sandton, 2196 Secondary Analyst Yeshvir Singh Associate Director +27 11 290 9401 Committee Chairperson Frederic Gits Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 84 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com (a) No part of the rating was influenced by any other business activities of the credit rating agency; (b) The rating was based solely on the merits of the rated entity, security or financial instrument being rated; (c) Such rating was an independent evaluation of the risks and merits of the rated entity, security or financial instrument. Applicable criteria, Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.