(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sterling
Insurance Co Ltd's
(SICL) and Sterling Life Ltd's (SLL) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings at
'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable. The companies are the
underwriting members of
the UK-based Sterling Insurance Group Limited (Sterling).
The affirmation reflects Sterling's supportive level of Fitch
calculated
risk-adjusted capitalisation, improved underwriting margins and
strong
investment income. These strengths continue to be offset by
Sterling's limited
scale and operating profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sterling's net income increased to GBP 4.5m in 2012 from GBP3.6m
in 2011
underpinned by strong investment returns and profitable results
in the life
business. Fitch views Sterling's growth of administration income
relating to the
management of creditor insurance accounts as a marginal positive
for the
ratings. This income provides diversification and strengthens
net income. The
group does not assume any underwriting risk on these policies.
Non-life underwriting profitability declined in 2012, reflected
in an increased
Fitch calculated incurred loss ratio of 44.1% (2011: 39.0%) due
to heavy
flooding and a number of large fire claims. Coupled with the
slight reduction in
expenses, this resulted in a Fitch calculated combined ratio of
99.9% (2011:
96.0%), below the group's five-year average of 101%. Fitch
expects continued
improvements in underwriting margins following Sterling's
on-going effort to
discontinue unprofitable business.
Fitch regards Sterling's investment risk as acceptable for the
ratings. The
ratio of risky assets to equity of 38.7% at end-2012 (end-2011:
31.6%) was
relatively high compared with peers but remains comfortably
supportive of the
rating.
Sterling is a niche UK insurance company that has established a
recognisable
franchise with a strong distribution network. However, it
remains a small player
in what is still a challenging market. Its lack of scale and
heavy concentration
to the UK make it more difficult for Sterling to control
pricing, access
external finance and absorb a potential fall in demand for its
products. Fitch
views Sterling's scale and operating profile as rating
constraints.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch considers an upgrade unlikely in the near to medium term
given the
company's limited scale and operating profile.
A significant deterioration in underwriting performance, poor
investment results
and/or more active capital management leading to a depletion of
capital would
also put downward pressure on the ratings. A Fitch-calculated
combined ratio in
excess of 105% over a sustained period of time or the
introduction of further
risk into the investment portfolio could lead to a downgrade.
